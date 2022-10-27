Nano Zinc Oxide Market Size is projected to reach USD 616.90 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nano zinc oxide market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increased usage of nano zinc oxide in the dental industry to prepare toothpaste, mouthwash, dental resin, root canal flings, and implant surface coatings a basic necessity for humans and is used on a daily basis. The increasing geriatric population with dental problems can significantly contribute to the growth of the dental industry leading to nano zinc oxide market growth.

According to the statistics shared by the Department of Economics and Social Affairs, the United Nations, the total population of the globe accounted to be 7.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach 11.2 billion by 2029. Older people accounted for more than one-fifth of the population in 17 countries and is projected to reach 155 countries, covering a total of 61% of the world's population which can drive the growth of global nano zinc oxide market due to their increased oral health problems.





Impact of COVID-19

The coronavirus outbreak is expected to restrict the nano zinc oxide market growth during the forecast period. The spread of the virus across the world is severely impacting the market owing to the restrictions on movements and forced lockdown. It has led to temporary shutdowns of the factories, which has brought production to a halt. The virus has impacted both the demand and supply of nano zinc oxide. The reduced demand due to the lockdown has caused a doubled impact for the nano zinc oxide market. Therefore, the players in this market are anticipated to record fluctuations which can contribute to market hindrance.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 616.90 Million by 2030 CAGR 6.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, End Use Industry, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Croda International PLC, S. Zinc Corporation, Zochem LLC, Zinc Nacional S.A., Zinc Oxide LLC, H. Chemicals Ltd, EverZinc Group, Pan-Continental Chemical Co Ltd, Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd, Weifang Longa Zinc Industry Co. Ltd,

High Demand In Bulk Chemicals Sector Is Pushing Nano Zinc Oxide Market



Key Market Drivers Increasing consumption of nano zinc oxide in paints and coatings, cosmetics, food contact materials

Rapid industrialization, and urbanization

Key highlights

The global nano zinc oxide market size is projected to reach USD 616.90 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030.

from 2022 to 2030. The global nano zinc oxide market is anticipated to grow due to increasing use of zinc oxide in various industries such as paints and coatings, cosmetics, electronics, textiles, and others.

Cosmetic industry to propel the demand for nano zinc oxide owing to its excellent properties such as anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and UV filtering properties.

The growing need for paint and coatings to boost the global nano zinc oxide market growth .

. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest regional market owing to the presence of developing countries and the growth of various end-use industries.





Some of the company’s profiles in the global Nano zinc oxide market are

Croda International PLC

S. Zinc Corporation

Zochem LLC

Zinc Nacional S.A.

Zinc Oxide LLC

H. Chemicals Ltd

EverZinc Group

Pan-Continental Chemical Co Ltd

Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd

Weifang Longa Zinc Industry Co. Ltd





Global Nano Zinc Oxide Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Coated nano zinc oxide

Un-coated zinc oxide

By End-Use Industry

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America, and the Caribbean

Middle East

Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Nano Zinc Oxide Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environmental and Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors and Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.14.1 Pre-COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.14.2 Post-COVID-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.14.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.14.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2030

4.15 Cost Structure Analysis

4.15.1 Labor Cost

4.15.2 Consumables

4.15.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Product Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.2 Coated Nano Zinc Oxide

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

5.3 Un-Coated Zinc Oxide

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6 End-Use Industry Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.2 Paints and Coatings

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.3 Cosmetics

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.4 Chemicals

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.5 Pharmaceuticals

6.5.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.6 Textiles

6.6.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.7 Electronics

6.7.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value and Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Product Type

7.2.3.2 By End-Use Industry

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Product Type

7.2.4.2 By End-Use Industry

7.2.5 Mexico

7.2.5.1 By Product Type

7.2.5.2 By End-Use Industry

7.3 Central and South America and Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.3.1 By Product Type

7.3.3.2 By End-Use Industry

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.4.1 By Product Type

7.3.4.2 By End-Use Industry

7.3.5 Columbia

7.3.5.1 By Product Type

7.3.5.2 By End-Use Industry

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and Caribbean

7.3.6.1 By Product Type

7.3.6.2 By End-Use Industry

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Product Type

7.4.3.2 By End-Use Industry

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Product Type

7.4.4.2 By End-Use Industry

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Product Type

7.4.5.2 By End-Use Industry

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Product Type

7.4.6.2 By End-Use Industry

7.4.7 The Rest of Europe

7.4.7.1 By Product Type

7.4.7.2 By End-Use Industry

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Product Type

7.5.3.2 By End-Use Industry

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Product Type

7.5.4.2 By End-Use Industry

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Product Type

7.5.5.2 By End-Use Industry

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Product Type

7.5.6.2 By End-Use Industry

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Product Type

7.5.7.2 By End-Use Industry

7.5.8 Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Product Type

7.5.8.2 By End-Use Industry

7.6 The Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3.1 By Product Type

7.6.3.2 By End-Use Industry

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.4.1 By Product Type

7.6.4.2 By End-Use Industry

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.5.1 By Product Type

7.6.5.2 By End-Use Industry

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.6.1 By Product Type

7.6.6.2 By End-Use Industry

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.7.1 By Product Type

7.6.7.2 By End-Use Industry

7.6.8 The Rest of MEA

7.6.8.1 By Product Type

7.6.8.2 By End-Use Industry

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.3.1 By Product Type

7.7.3.2 By End-Use Industry

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.4.1 By Product Type

7.7.4.2 By End-Use Industry

7.7.5 The Rest of Africa

7.7.5.1 By Product Type

7.7.5.2 By End-Use Industry

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Croda International PLC

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Product Portfolio

8.4 The U.S. Zinc Corporation

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Performance

8.4.3 Recent Developments

8.4.4 Product Portfolio

8.5 Zochem LLC

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Performance

8.5.3 Recent Developments

8.5.4 Product Portfolio

8.6 Zinc Nacional S.A.

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Performance

8.6.3 Recent Developments

8.6.4 Product Portfolio

8.7 Zinc Oxide LLC

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 Financial Performance

8.7.3 Recent Developments

8.7.4 Product Portfolio

8.8 G.H. Chemicals Ltd

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 Financial Performance

8.8.3 Recent Developments

8.8.4 Product Portfolio

8.9 EverZinc Group

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 Financial Performance

8.9.3 Recent Developments

8.9.4 Product Portfolio

8.10 Pan-Continental Chemical Co Ltd

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 Financial Performance

8.10.3 Recent Developments

8.10.4 Product Portfolio

8.11 Advanced Nano Technologies Ltd

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Financial Performance

8.11.3 Recent Developments

8.11.4 Product Portfolio

8.12 Weifang Longa Zinc Industry Co. Ltd

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Financial Performance

8.12.3 Recent Developments

8.12.4 Product Portfolio

9 Conclusion and Recommendation

10 Acronyms and Abbreviations





Key Developments

In December 2019 , EverZinc Group invested in zinc oxide to increase its production from 55 KT to 85 KT through new product lines and company acquisitions.

, EverZinc Group invested in zinc oxide to increase its production from 55 KT to 85 KT through new product lines and company acquisitions. In January 2019 , EverZinc Group, one of the leading companies in zinc chemicals production, acquired G.H. Chemicals Ltd., and Microzinc Inc., which are manufacturer and exporter of French Process Zinc Oxide products, to meet the growing demand for zinc chemicals in North America in January 2019.

, EverZinc Group, one of the leading companies in zinc chemicals production, acquired G.H. Chemicals Ltd., and Microzinc Inc., which are manufacturer and exporter of French Process Zinc Oxide products, to meet the growing demand for zinc chemicals in North America in January 2019. In September 2017, Zinc Oxide LLC, a manufacturer of zinc oxide, acquired Zochem, which is a subsidiary of American Zinc Recycling LLC in September 2017 to be the leading supplier of zinc oxide in North America.





News Media

Preference for Biobased Materials to Increase the Production of Pine Chemicals

Growth of the Chemical Industry to Drive the Global Triethylamine Market Growth









About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com