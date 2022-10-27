TOOTRiS Provides Free Child Care Access to First Responders Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Oct. 28, National First Responders Day, and in commemoration of the more than 4.6 million first responders nationwide, TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand is providing free access to millions of first responder parents.

More than 25% of American families say finding Child Care is a nightmare, and for first responders (fire fighters, police, EMTs, nurses) who work long and varying hours, the challenge is even greater.

To ease the burden and provide help, TOOTRiS, the nation's largest network of Child Care providers, is launching its First Responder Honor Gift program. With the gift, first responders who sign up will get free access to TOOTRiS' Premium Child Care platform free of charge for a full year. This allows first responders to access over 180,000 licensed Child Care providers nationwide, 24x7, enabling them to search, vet, and enroll their children in real-time quality Child Care programs for full-time, drop-ins, emergencies, before and after school, during standard and non-standard hours, no matter where they live and work.

"Children and their families are at the core of what we do at TOOTRiS just as first responders are at the core of our communities," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "TOOTRiS is humbled to be able to give back to first responders in a way that makes life better for their entire family."

First Responders who'd like to receive the First Responder Honor Gift should visit Honor Gift for more information and eligibility.

TOOTRiS was founded in 2019 to transform Child Care so that every person, in every city, in every state has access to affordable Child Care options. TOOTRiS is the only technology platform that integrates the entire Child Care ecosystem (children, parents, providers, employers, and service organizations). This makes finding Child Care more convenient, affordable, and on-demand.

