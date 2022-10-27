Park Place Promotional Imprints Officially Launches as Sister Company of Park Place Power

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Place Promotional Imprints (Park Place Promo) has launched as a full-service commercial printing solution for businesses in the United States. Operating as a sister company of the Texas-based commercial energy brokerage firm Park Place Power, Park Place Promo aims to help businesses save time and money through its 100% in-house fulfillment services, customizable client dashboards, and state-of-the-art machinery.

The NMSDC-certified (National Minority Supplier Development Council) minority business looks to prioritize client satisfaction and ease of service as it begins operations in October. The online store will offer t-shirts, caps, fleeces, polos, and performance tees in a variety of fabrics and sizes. Park Place Promo will primarily fulfill large-scale orders from corporations, charitable organizations, co-op groups, businesses in the hospitality sector, universities, and other educational institutions.

Personalizing the Experience

With Park Place Promotional Imprints, the customer journey goes far beyond a mere merchandise order. Park Place Promo serves as an extension of its customers' teams, providing consultation services and advising on aspects such as logo design, copywriting, strategic placement, and distribution. With the ability to upload invoices and make requests directly off the company website, as well as the ability to meet face-to-face with the Park Place Promo team for collaboration sessions, customers can maximize the personalization potential of each individual order.

"We aren't order-takers. Rather, we view ourselves as consultants who work with our clients to create high-quality designs and branded apparel," said Clarence Robinson, CEO and founder of Park Place Promo. "We create walking billboards and provide our clients with peace of mind. They know that they are getting access to premium equipment and best-in-class service when they are working with us."

Robinson, who is also the CEO and founder of Park Place Power, saw a rise in inquiries from his clients regarding quality embroidery and imprinting services. He noticed how many of the vendors in the commercial apparel embroidery space were plagued by poor material quality, low low thread counts on embroidery, high drop ship costs, ineffective customer service, complex ordering systems, and poor order tracking and order history dashboards.

With the launch of Park Place Promo, Robinson hopes to offer a seamless ordering experience and provide his clients with products and customer service that cannot be matched by any competitors in the industry.

"My passion is helping to simplify processes, remove confusion, and save my clients money. I do this by listening to the market and being hyper-attentive to pain points," said Robinson.

To learn more about Park Place Promotional Imprints and its quality catalog of promotional products, please visit https://www.parkplacepromo.com/.

About Park Place Promotional Imprints

Park Place Promotional Imprints (Park Place Promo) is a local imprinting and embroidering company in Texas providing end-to-end printing solutions to all types of businesses. From design to in-house printing, Park Place Promo strives to maintain quality and provide timely deliveries on a consistent basis. With state-of-art machinery, a dedicated customer service team, and the most competitive pricing available on the market, Park Place Promo is the premiere destination for organizations looking to place bulk orders of premium branded apparel.

Contact Information:

Clarence Robinson

CEO/Founder

info@parkplacepromo.com

817-727-8860



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment