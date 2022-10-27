Beal Law Firm Adds Another Family Law Expert to the Team

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beal Law Firm has added another Texas Family Law Expert to the Team. Scott Rewak has joined the Firm as a Senior Associate Attorney.

Rewak is Board Certified in Texas Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. As the organization proudly points out, fewer than 1% of all attorneys in Texas are Board Certified in Family Law. The TBLS explains, "Board Certification is a mark of excellence and a distinguishing accomplishment. Within the Texas legal community, Board Certification means an attorney has substantial, relevant experience in a select field of law as well as demonstrated, and tested, special competence in that area of law."

Only those attorneys that have taken on the challenge of becoming Board Certified can claim to be Experts and Specialists in their field. This means that Rewak is an Expert in Divorce, Child Custody, Grandparent Rights, Property Division in Divorce, and all other aspects of Texas Family Law.

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Rewak moved to Texas to study Business Administration and Accounting at Southern Methodist University. After receiving his accounting degree, Rewak chose to stay at his alma mater to earn his Juris Doctor in 2009.

During his time in law school, Rewak made the Dean's List and was one of 10 SMU law students in his class inducted into the Order of Barristers, a national honor society for advocates. The SMU Board of Advocates details how the "Order of Barristers is earned by demonstrating one's advocacy skills in competitions and one's dedication to promoting advocacy through service."

Since law school, Rewak has maintained memberships at multiple bar associations, including the American, Texas, Dallas, and Austin Bar Associations. In addition, he has had significant community involvement and dedicated much of his time as a volunteer for the Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, Legal Services in Austin, and Special Immigrant Juvenile Status in Dallas and Austin.

Before starting at BLF, Rewak was licensed in the state of New York and practiced Family Law at firms throughout Dallas and Austin. He has spoken at multiple conferences to provide insight on Family Law essentials, including "What Marriage Equality Really Means to Certain Property Rights and Familial Relationships" and "Drafting Pleadings and Enforceable Orders."

Beal Law Firm is a Texas law practice that exclusively handles Texas family law, divorce, child custody, spousal support, child support, grandparent rights, property division, relocation, and other related matters. The Firm has a Team of divorce, custody, and family law professionals located in multiple offices throughout North Texas and San Antonio and handles cases state-wide. Beal Law Firm has represented clients in family law matters throughout Texas for over 30 years.

Rewak can be reached through the Beal Law Firm website located at www.dfwdivorce.com. For more information about Rewak or the Beal Law Firm, PLLC, contact Eric Beal, Senior Member and Founder, at ebeal@dfwdivorce.com or 1-800-811-0380

