Food Grade Gases Market is Expected to Reach US$ 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% During the Forecast Period of 2022-32, to Reach US$ 13 Billion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del: , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food-grade gas market is expected to witness a prolific growth rate throughout the assessment period from 2022 to 2032 with a CAGR of 6.2%. The global market is anticipated to develop year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 3.5% in 2022 and reach a valuation of USD 13.0 Bn by 2032.



The newly released data from Future Market Insights shows the exponential growth of the food grade gases market over the projection period. Within the food & beverage industry, gases are also utilized across the entire value chain, from production and packaging to storage and transportation.

The growth of the market is attributed to the surging human population that has led to a desire for increased food production across several industries like vegetable & Fruits, animal, aquaculture, and food processing.

This has resulted in the implementation of more technology associated with food production. The use of gases in the many stages of food treatment, processing, preservation, and ripening is an illustration of this technique.

According to the historical analysis, the global food grade gases market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2017 to 2021. One of the prominent factors escalating the market growth is due to a significant increase in the food & beverage sector.

Consumers who are health conscious are demanding more premium-quality meat and seafood items, which is raising the demand for food-grade gases. In addition to that, market growth is bolstered by the increased usage of modified air packaging solutions (MAP).

Key Takeaways

The production of beverages necessitates the use of food-grade gases as it protects wine from microorganisms and oxidation. These gases are crucial for the manufacture of wine. It is added as a dissolvent, as an antioxidant to inhibit polyphenol oxidases (laccase and tyrosinase), and to stop the growth of microbes that aren't wanted.

In addition to its major use in wine science, SO2 is also found in meats, dried fruits, candied fruits, fermented beverages, beer, and jellies. Food products that are natural, healthful, convenient, and sustainable are becoming more and more in demand from consumers.

Prominent food and beverage producers have been compelled to create new, cutting-edge goods as a result. These factors are expected to bolster growth in the food grade gases market.

The attractive marketing methods used by food and beverage producers incorporate new products including a variety of line extensions, new packaging, and the latest formulas. The requirement for packaging and storage of new products grows as they are introduced more frequently. Manufacturers will have a sizable window of opportunity with the usage of food-grade gases.

Food-grade gases are widely utilized to extend the shelf life of cheeses and pasta without the use of synthetic chemicals and to maintain the freshness of packed food, particularly organic fruits, vegetables, and meat products. The rising demand for packed and convenience food in all is driving the food grade gases market.

Competitive Landscape

In order to guarantee system compatibility and secure transit, manufacturers are ensuring food-grade gases are controlled and they are easily accessible at the specific point of application. Attributing to this reason, a variety of storage containers are being utilized including glass bottles, cryogenic cylinders, gas cylinders, and bulk containers.

Safe and effective handling of the stored gases is crucial for all storage containers as for manufacturers of food-grade gases, preventing environmental and safety issues from these gases is a significant task.

Food Grade Gases Market by Category

By Product type:

Carbon Di Oxide

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Sulfur dioxide

Others





By Application:

Freezing & Chilling

Packaging

Carbonation

Others

By End-Use:

Dairy & Frozen Products

Fish & Sea Food

Meat

Beverages

Fruit & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Others



More Insights into the Food Grade Gases Market

North America is expected to dominate the global food grade gases market owing to its huge beverage industry and its rising popularity of microbreweries. The United States is expected to account for the largest and fastest-growing market in the world.

Furthermore, North America is accountable for maintaining the biggest market share owing to the presence of highly organized retail chains and cold chain infrastructure. In addition to that, consumers are rapidly inclining towards fast food and cold chain infrastructures over traditional home-cooked dinners and the rise in popularity of bakeries and confectioneries has increased the demand for food-grade gases in North America significantly.

