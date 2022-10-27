Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Forecasts Market Segment by Therapeutic Area (Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Ophthalmic Disorders, Others), Market Segment by Type (Ribozyme, DNAzyme, Anti-Gene, Other Types), Market Segment by Route of Administration (Pulmonary Delivery, Intravenous Injections, Intradermal Injections, Intraperitoneal Injections, Topical Delivery, Others), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market was valued at US$17.46 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Advancements in Technology to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market Players

Despite the fact that antisense technology has not yet reached its full potential, it has made enormous progress to date. There are still more open issues that call for technological advancement. The development of first-generation phosphorothioate oligodeoxynucleotides is an excellent resource and priceless pharmacological tool that has demonstrated to the patient the possibility of new medicines. Better patient therapy will be the outcome of further development of superior second- and third-generation antisense oligonucleotides with unique formulation. Even while antisense technology has advanced significantly, there are still many unanswered questions about it and potential to enhance the platform even more. With the use of this technology, hitherto untreatable diseases now have treatments and hope. This therapeutic method has not been inaccessible to the general populace due to its expensive cost. Future advancements in this technology may aid in discovering a better and more accessible cure for a variety of ailments in order to meet the therapeutic demand.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market?

The COVID-19 crisis and the development of the first mRNA vaccine to receive approval have brought to light the efficacy of RNA-based therapeutic approaches for the creation of novel drugs. In addition to RNA vaccines, a brand-new and incredibly promising class of RNA-targeted medicine is represented by antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). The Food and Drug Administration has only recently given its approval to a small number of medications. With the help of antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics that can be modified for future disease outbreaks, businesses all over the world are developing new therapies for COVID-19 patients who have acute respiratory symptoms. Antisense RNA research has advanced significantly in recent years, and antisense RNA applications have made significant strides. Antisense RNA's multiple mechanisms, though, are still poorly understood. In order to cure COVID-19, more effort and resources must be put into developing drugs for gene control mediated by antisense RNA.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 297-page report provides 117 tables and 152 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including therapeutic area, type, route of administration, and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Development of CRISPR Fueling Market Growth

The field of biomedical science has been affected by the revolution brought about by the CRISPR-Cas genome editing technology. Antisense RNA therapeutics will undoubtedly continue to be developed for many years to come because they have the potential to be used for immunotherapy, personalised medicine, genetic, infectious, and chronic disease treatment. Undoubtedly, the field of antisense RNA therapeutics is currently undergoing major development.

Growing Cancer Burden to Boost Market Growth

On a bigger scale, antisense oligonucleotides are now recommended for cancer therapy. Antisense oligonucleotides are emerging as anticancer drugs despite obstacles including an uncertain mode of action and tailored delivery for clinical applications. It is anticipated that ongoing research into a number of chemical alterations that give these nucleotides better capabilities would enhance the performance of these molecules in clinical trials.

The amount of money invested in genomic research has dramatically increased since the Human Genome Project's conclusion. Researchers are being urged to carry out investigations using artificial gene synthesis in light of this possibility. Additionally, improvements in complementary diagnostic research and initiatives for advanced care have boosted the use of expression analysis. It is anticipated that a large number of these expression research will positively affect the need for oligonucleotide synthesis.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Favourable Clinical Trial Outcomes to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

Currently, a number of pharmaceutical companies and ASO technology vendors are actively working to develop various antisense therapeutic options. The majority of innovation in this area of study focuses on enhancing antisense oligonucleotide candidate toxicity profiles, target affinity, nuclease resistance, and cell targeting ability. A number of major pharmaceutical companies have also expressed interest in antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics and are spending time and money in this area. Over the past few years, there has been a significant increase in partnership activity in the market. Investors and investment funds from the public and private sectors have also become interested in the activities in this sector of the business and have provided financial assistance for the projects of capable developer companies. As several late stage therapeutic candidates are licenced and launched over the next ten years, the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market is anticipated to experience robust expansion, driven by favourable clinical trial outcomes.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the antisense oligonucleotide therapeutics market are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, Bio-Path Holdings, GSK, Geron Corporation (Geron), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ProQR Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Sterna Biologicals among other prominent players. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, sterna biologicals GmbH & Co. KG received approval for innovative phase II a study design in asthma combining a novel antisense-based treatment with a digital therapy.

In February 2021, FDA approved AMONDYS 45 (casimersen). AMONDYS 45 is an antisense oligonucleotide from Sarepta’s phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) platform, indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

