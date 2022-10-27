MADD Canada and PEI Liquor Team Up To Protect Youth From Impaired Driving

CORNWALL, Prince Edward Island, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middle and high school students are being educated about the risks of impaired driving and empowered to protect themselves and their peers through a powerful new education program from MADD Canada and Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor).



“Our School Program puts a realistic, hard-hitting scenario about alcohol, cannabis and driving in front of students, and encourages them to think about what they might do in a similar situation,” said MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager Shayla Morag Steeves. “We want them to know there are always safe and responsible alternatives to driving impaired, and that they each have the power to prevent tragedies.”

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving, and to encourage them to never put themselves at risk by driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

MADD Canada and Provincial Sponsor PEI Liquor are highlighting the program’s provincial tour with a special screening for students at East Wiltshire Intermediate School today. PEI Liquor is bringing the sober driving message to thousands of students by directly sponsoring 20 presentations.

“The PEI Liquor Control Commission is proud to partner with MADD Canada to engage young people in this important conversation about the dangers and consequences of driving impaired,” said The Honourable Mark McLane, Minister of Finance and Minister responsible for PEI Liquor Control Commission. “This program helps educate our youth in building sober and responsible driving habits that will protect them and make our province’s roads more safe.”

The 2022-2023 School Program, titled Final Play, tells the story of teens Adam, Colin, Sarah and Katie. The four friends are playing baseball when Sarah invites Adam to a party that night after the game. The group decides to have some drinks at Adam’s house before the party since his mom and sister are out for a few hours. The group is drinking and Adam eventually agrees to try the cannabis that Katie has offered him. When Adam gets a text from his sister saying she and their Mom are on their way home, he rushes everyone to leave. Even though he is visibly impaired, Adam tells Sarah he is okay to drive – a decision that changes all their lives forever.

Following the fictional portion of the show, students see the personal stories of Holly Burton, Robin Croteau and Kylee Wallace – all young real-life victims of impaired driving.

MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, school receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.

To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About PEI Liquor

The PEI Liquor Control Commission is a retailer of beverage alcohol, and takes its responsibility seriously – it’s an integral part of providing a high level of customer service, education and customer experience. As part of PEI Liquor’s Corporate Social Responsibility mandate, its job is to promote the responsible use of beverage alcohol, to help reduce our impact on the environment and to give back to the communities we serve. We do this through a number of programs and initiatives.