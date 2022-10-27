Access Cheer Announces Exclusive Partnership with Nfinity

SOUTHAMPTON, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey-based competitive cheerleading and tumbling facility Access Cheer today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Nfinity Athletic to provide its athletes with exclusive products as well as expanded scholastic opportunities.

Nfinity will design custom gear for Access Cheer and, through innovative design and sport-specific technology, celebrate the strength and resilience of the Access Cheer athlete. These athletes will also have the opportunity to participate in skills academies such as Gen Next for the younger athletes and The Nfinity College Combine, where they can showcase their skills and have valuable face time with the country's top collegiate coaches.

"Many cheer programs help inspire, nurture, and support athletes from age 3 to 19 and send them on their way, but at Access, it's always been important to us to create opportunities for the next phase of their lives," said Shannon Furfari, co-owner, Access Cheer. "We’re very excited that our partnership with Nfinity will help our athletes secure well-deserved spots at the top colleges and universities across the country."

For the 2022-2023 season, Access will name a brand ambassador who exemplifies the shared values of Access and Nfinity—Athleticism, Academics, Kindness, Commitment, and Leadership.

"We chose to partner with Access because of its commitment to nurturing both the athleticism and personal development of its cheerleaders," said DJ Yeager, Director of Brand Relationships at Nfinity. "We are thrilled that our partnership with Access Cheer will help contribute to the current performance and future success of their athletes."

About Access Cheer

Access Cheer is a competitive cheerleading and tumbling facility located in Southampton, NJ. We offer travel, limited travel, mini, and tiny cheerleading teams levels 1-6 and ages 3-18+, tumbling, choreography, floor rentals, and mommy and me. For more information, visit www.accesscheer.com.

About Nfinity

In 2003, Nfinity Athletic changed cheerleading forever with the launch of the first high-performance cheer shoe. Nfinity, known for its innovation, is the only cheerleading company owned and operated by cheerleaders. Their technology-driven, lightweight footwear quickly became the Official Shoe of Cheerleading® and have been worn by more World Champions than all other brands combined. Nfinity is, quite literally, what winners wear. Based in Atlanta, Nfinity Athletic is a full service cheerleading company offering head-to-toe products as well as a full range of competitions, camps, skills academies, and combines for athletes of all levels. Learn more at https://www.nfinity.com.

Micaela Stevens

micaela@redbanyan.com