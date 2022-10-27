The Rising Cyber-Attack Cases Are Expected To Propel The Healthcare Cyber Security Market To Over $30 Billion By 2026 As Per The Business Research Company's Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the healthcare cyber security market, the increasing cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are expected to drive the growth of the healthcare cyber security market going forward. The rise of digitalization in healthcare has increased the number of cyber-attacks in healthcare, which are protected by using various healthcare cyber security software, which leads to an increase in the demand for healthcare cyber security. For instance, according to Emsisoft Ltd, a New Zealand-based anti-virus distribution company, in 2020 approximately 2,354 cyber-attacks were recorded in United States hospitals, US-government bodies, schools, and others, where the total number of healthcare facilities cyber-attacked was 560. Therefore, the increasing cases of healthcare cyber-attacks are driving the growth of the healthcare cyber security market over the coming years.



The global healthcare cyber security market size is expected to grow from $13.18 billion in 2021 to $15.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The healthcare cyber security industry growth is expected to grow to $30.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.8%.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the healthcare cyber security market. Major companies operating in the healthcare cyber security market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2021, Trend Micro Incorporated, a Japan-based company operating in healthcare cyber security, launched Trend Micro Vision One, which works on XDR (extended detection and response) technology. XDR usually collects and automatically correlates data across multiple security layers through email, endpoint, server, cloud workload, and network. Trend Micro Vision One will provide detection and quicker analysis of threats, respond to them, and prioritize threats to send alerts to control setup for further investigation in healthcare organizations.

Major players in the healthcare cyber security market are Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems Inc, FireEye Inc, IBM Corporation, McAfee Corp, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Intel Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Fortified Health Security, Imperva, Medigate Ltd., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc, and Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions.

The global healthcare cyber security market analysis is segmented by threat type into malware, distributed denial of service (DDoS), advanced persistent threats (APT), spyware, other treat types; by solution into identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus and antimalware, DDoS mitigation, security information and event management, intrusion detection system and intrusion prevention system, others solutions; by security measures into application security, network security, device security, other security measures; by deployment into on-premises, cloud-based; by end user into pharmaceutical industries, biotechnology industries, hospital, medical device companies, health insurance companies, other end users.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare cyber security market in 2021. The regions covered in the healthcare cyber security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Healthcare Cyber Security Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide healthcare cyber security market forecast size and growth, healthcare cyber security market segments and geographies, healthcare cyber security market trends, healthcare cyber security market drivers and restraints, healthcare cyber security market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

