Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

27.10.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 27.10.2022





Date 27.10.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 21,100 Average price/share 45.3077 EUR Highest price/share 45.9600 EUR Lowest price/share 44.6100 EUR Total price 955,992.47 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 27.10.2022:

ORNBV 834,513

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)





Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

Attachment