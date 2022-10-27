ASSYSTEM: Revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2022

French English

Revenue for the nine months ended 30 September 2022:

€360.6 million, up 11.0%

Paris La Défense, 27 October 2022, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), a major player in engineering, today released its revenue figures for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 and the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated revenue for 2022 and year-on-year changes vs. restated 2021 figures(1) (unaudited)









In millions of euros 9 months 2021

restated(1) 9 months 2022 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change(2) Group 324.9 360.6 +11.0% +4.7% Nuclear 242.9 253.6 +4.4% +3.8% ET&I 82.0 107.0 +30.4% +7.2%













In millions of euros Q3 2021

restated(1) Q3 2022 Total year-on-year change Like-for-like year-on-year change(2) Group 109.7 118.9 +8.5% +4.3% Nuclear 79.2 81.9 +3.4% +3.0% ET&I 30.5 37.0 +21.5% +7.6%

(1) The reported figures for 2022 include the impacts on revenue of applying IFRS 5 with regard to (i) the sale of Assystem’s life sciences and general industry technical assistance activities to Expleo Group in January 2022, and (ii) the agreement entered into by Assystem to sell 51% of the shares and voting rights of MPH – the company that heads up the Staffing business – to MPH’s management. The figures for 2021 have been restated accordingly to enable meaningful comparisons with those for 2022.

(2) Based on a comparable scope of consolidation and constant exchange rates.

Assystem’s consolidated revenue totalled €360.6 million in the first nine months of 2022, up 11.0% on the €324.9 million recorded for the same period of 2021 (as restated). Like-for-like growth came to 4.7%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a positive 5.0% impact (due to the consolidation of the India-based company STUP as from 1 July 2021 and the UK company Schofield Lothian as from 1 October 2021), and the currency effect was a favourable 1.3%.

In the third quarter of 2022, consolidated revenue came to €118.9 million, up 8.5% year on year. Like-for-like growth was 4.3%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a positive 2.3% impact, and the currency effect was a favourable 1.9%.

NUCLEAR (70.3% of consolidated revenue)

Revenue from Nuclear activities totalled €253.6 million in the first nine months of 2022, versus €242.9 million for the same period of 2021. This 4.4% year-on-year increase breaks down as 3.8% in like-for-like growth (including a 2.0% negative effect resulting from the end of the Kacare contract) and a 0.6% favourable currency effect. Growth continued to be led by operations in France and the United Kingdom.

Third-quarter 2022 Nuclear revenue amounted to €81.9 million, compared with €79.2 million in the third quarter of 2021.

ENERGY TRANSITION & INFRASTRUCTURES (ET&I)

ET&I revenue came to €107.0 million in the first nine months of 2022, versus €82.0 million for the same period of 2021. Total year-on-year growth was 30.4%, including a 7.2% like-for-like increase, a positive 20.0% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (STUP and Schofield Lothian) and a 3.2% favourable currency effect. Like-for-like growth was fuelled by a major contract win relating to the Neom project in Saudi Arabia.

In the third quarter of 2022, ET&I revenue totalled €37.0 million, versus €30.5 million in Q3 2021. STUP posted 11.3% like-for-like growth for third-quarter 2022, demonstrating its successful integration into the Assystem Group.

2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

8 February: Full-year 2022 revenue release

14 March: Full-year 2022 results release – Presentation meeting on 15 March at 8.30 a.m. (CET)

27 April: First-quarter 2023 revenue release

5 June: Annual General Meeting

25 July: First-half 2023 revenue release

13 September: First-half 2023 results release – Presentation meeting on 14 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

26 October: Third-quarter 2023 revenue release





ABOUT ASSYSTEM

As one of the world’s leading independent nuclear engineering companies, Assystem’s main mission is to help accelerate energy transition. In the 10 countries where the Group operates, the skills of its 6,200 experts are being put to the service of developing the production and use of carbon-free electricity (nuclear and renewables) as well as green hydrogen.

With over 55 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors subject to stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and digital services and solutions to optimise the cost and performance of its clients’ complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycles.

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier – CFO & Deputy CEO – Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 28 07

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn – Communications Director – acdagorn@assystem.com – Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret – Komodo – Investor relations – agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com – Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

QUARTERLY REVENUE

In millions of euros Q1 2021

restated(1) Q1 2022



Total year-on-year change(2) Like-for-like year-on-year change(3) Group 108.7 120.2 +10.6% +3.2% Nuclear 83.0 87.7 +5.7% +4.9% ET&I 25.7 32.5 +26.5% -2.0%





In millions of euros Q2 2021

restated(1) Q2 2022



Total year-on-year change(2) Like-for-like year-on-year change(3) Group 106.6 121.5 +13.9% +6.0% Nuclear 80.8 84.0 +4.0% +3.4% ET&I 25.8 37.4 +44.9% +13.9%





In millions of euros Q3 2021

restated(1) Q3 2022



Total year-on-year change(2) Like-for-like year-on-year change(3) Group 109.7 118.9 +8.5% +4.3% Nuclear 79.2 81.9 +3.4% +3.0% ET&I 30.5 37.0 +21.5% +7.6%

Attachment