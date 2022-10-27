INGENIUM Expands Service Locations in Texas

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INGENIUM is excited to announce that, due to the rapid expansion of its client base in Texas, it is expanding and has officially opened two new locations in Dallas and Houston. This expansion, along with its existing location in San Marcos, TX, will allow INGENIUM to offer its full range of hazardous waste management services to the Texas market and will provide its Texas clients with the excellent service INGENIUM is known for.

"Our customers have been expanding their operations in Texas, and these new facilities will enable INGENIUM to provide the excellent service they've come to expect from our Hazard Heroes®." - Heather Johnson, CEO

"Working with the folks at INGENIUM has been a pleasure from the beginning. Their customer service is exceptional and above reproach. They're always on the ball and ready to help with whatever the situation may be. They offer a wide variety of disposal options and have proven to be very prompt with service; even with the short lead times we sometimes give them. I would recommend INGENIUM to anyone who has hazardous waste disposal needs." - Mike Casanover, Palmer Logistics, Baytown, TX

INGENIUM helps its customers manage their hazardous waste programs, maintain budgets, and meet regulatory demands while protecting employees, the community, and the environment. They also assist in the process of reducing and recycling waste to achieve sustainability goals while maintaining safety and service.

For more information, contact INGENIUM at: Contact Us - INGENIUM (pureingenium.com)

About INGENIUM

Founded in 2006 and based in Escondido, California, INGENIUM is the leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions and is known for its innovation, accountability, and uncompromising integrity. INGENIUM provides a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal, and radioactive waste. INGENIUM is positioned along the entire West Coast and Texas, with multiple 10-day hazardous waste transfer facilities. INGENIUM operates nationally with the support of a vast network of waste management partnerships. Our customer base spans the nation and various industries, including biopharmaceutical, aerospace, chemical, general manufacturing, healthcare, and education.

Contact Information:

Michelle Stansbury

michelle@littlepenguinpr.com



