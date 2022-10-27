Carahsoft Recognized as Leidos IT Channel Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that it has been named a 2022 IT Channel Partner of the Year by Leidos, a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader. The award was presented at the recent Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium, which honors Leidos suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership and innovation.



The 2022 Leidos Supplier Innovation and Technology award recipients are evaluated across seven different categories based on their support, contributions towards the Leidos business and demonstrated commitment to customer success. Carahsoft was recognized as a supplier who has enabled Leidos’ go-to-market strategy by efficiently delivering innovative solutions resulting in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue and performance outcomes, and consistently demonstrates a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

"An increasingly complex and rapidly evolving world requires new ways of thinking and collaboration with trusted partners," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. "The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium affords us the opportunity to publicly recognize outstanding teammates who have consistently delivered innovative solutions. Their contribution has had a direct impact on our success and delivered unparalleled solutions to our many customers."

“We are honored to be named Leidos’ IT Channel Partner of the Year,” said Mike McCalip, Vice President, Government Programs and Strategy, at Carahsoft. “It is a privilege to work alongside our partner network to achieve amazing results for the Public Sector. We look forward to continuing to provide cost-effective, innovative solutions that make a difference for our customers.”

Carahsoft and Leidos began their partnership 2012 and have worked together to assist the Government in achieving its critical missions. Carahsoft’s dedicated team enables Leidos capabilities to have their greatest impact and further their Public Sector reach. This shared customer-centric philosophy aligns the companies to strive for even greater success.

