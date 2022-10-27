National Family Caregivers Month: A Time to Honor Those Caring for a Loved One

Washington, DC, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Family Caregivers Month – celebrated each November – is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, selects each year’s theme for National Family Caregivers Month and spearheads the celebration of National Family Caregivers Month nationally.

“We believe that #CaregivingHappens will help show that in a family caregiver’s life, often caregiving just happens,” said John Schall, CAN CEO. “It happens when you least expect it, is not always convenient, and may disrupt plans."

This year, Caregiver Action Network is building off the spirit of last year’s popular #CaregiverAnd campaign with #CaregivingHappens. The idea behind the campaign is to reflect a caregiver’s reality that often caregiving just happens. Caregiving happens when we are at work or out of town. Caregiving happens when we are trying to get out the door to go to the grocery store and it happens when we least expect it.

#CaregivingHappens will raise awareness of family caregivers as people realize that the co-worker who is late may be picking up his daughter from getting an MRI. #CaregivingHappens will raise awareness of family caregivers as doctors learn that caregivers are seeking the best possible care for their loved ones. #CaregivingHappens when you’re busy with something else or have plans. It may make you miss meetings or other appointments. When #CaregivingHappens, it’s not always convenient or expected.

#CaregivingHappens will raise awareness of family caregivers as policy makers recognize that caregivers are balancing a heavy load and need help.

About CAN

