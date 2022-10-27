Media Advisory: Human Chain Protests Across Canada and the World Join in Iran’s Revolution

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) is supporting groups across the globe that are organizing events and human chain protests to join in Iran’s revolution. In addition to ten Canadian locations (listed below), cities such as New York, Miami, Dallas, Seattle, Boise, Detroit, Geneva, Luxembourg City, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Karlsruhe, München, Stuttgart, and Dunedin are organizing events as well.



The events are taking place on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Updates and additional information for each location and event, including those outside of Canada, can be found here: https://rally.ps752justice.com/rally/oct29



Please see below a summary of Canadian events and their respective media contacts.

Calgary, AB: 2-4:00pm MDT at Edworthy Park

Eghbal Kayadan (Irankhabar@gmail.com)

Edmonton, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Calgary Trail and 92nd Ave NW (Whyte Ave), North sidewalk

Reza Akbari (Reza.Akbari@ps752justice.com)

Halifax, NS: 12-2:00pm ADT at the Halifax Waterfront, 5050 Salter St. to Sackville Landing

Reza Rahimi (reza.rahimi.ca@gmail.com)

London, ON: 1:30pm EST at Victoria Park; Richmond St. from Dufferin Ave. to Oxford St.

Ehsan Zareei (e.zareei82@gmail.com)

Ottawa, ON: 2-4:00pm EST from National Gallery of Canada along the Alexandra Bridge

Kaveh Shakouri (shakouri.kaveh@gmail.com)

Toronto, ON: 10:00am EST along Yonge Street

Sara Ahmadi (sara.ahmadi@ps752justice.com)

Waterloo, ON: 2-3:00pm EST from Waterloo University to Laurier University

Bashir Sadjad (bashir.sadjad@gmail.com)

Winnipeg, MB: 1-3:00pm CST at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Kourosh Doustshenas (kourosh.doustshenas@ps752justice.com)

Vancouver, BC: 12-2:00pm PST from Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park to downtown

Vahid Emami (emami.vhd@gmail.com)

For inquiries directed to the Association, please contact:

Navaz Ebrahim

navaz.ebrahim@ps752justice.com