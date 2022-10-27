Sunwing announces increasing capacity for winter season, with more destinations, more routes and more value for travel to sun destinations

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Sunwing’s initial winter schedule announcement in September for four larger airports across Canada, the tour operator is pleased to announce increased capacity for the 2022-2023 winter season amid continued demand for travel to sun destinations, which comes on the heels of the government’s removal of all border and travel measures on October 1, 2022.



For the first time in over two years, Sunwing is returning to 12 more airports this winter and now offering flights to the sun from a total of 26 gateways from coast to coast. From major city centres to airport operations in regions including Atlantic Canada, the Prairies, Northern Ontario and Québec, Sunwing will continue to offer the most direct flights to sun destinations, with overall capacity well over double that of the previous winter season.

In light of the pent-up demand for travel to sun destinations, Sunwing is adding weekly flights from Toronto and Montreal to La Romana, located along the south-eastern tip of the Dominican Republic, starting in December. La Romana is recognized as one of the most popular spots for golfing in the Caribbean and offers a number of all inclusive beachfront resorts that overlook the Caribbean Sea, including the top-rated, family-friendly Iberostar Selection Hacienda Dominicus. Customers may also opt to stay at nearby Coral Costa Caribe Resort, conveniently located close to Guavaberry Golf and Country Club. Flights from Toronto to La Romana will take place on Sundays starting December 18, 2022 until April 2, 2023, and from Montreal on Sundays starting December 4, 2022 until April 2, 2023.

“We’re thrilled to see that customer demand for travel this winter is not slowing down but continues to intensify following the government’s removal of travel measures, and we’re meeting customer expectations by continuing to add more routes and destinations for the upcoming season, providing Canadians with more options and greater value on their all inclusive sun vacations,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “We’re excited to add the beautiful Caribbean destination of La Romana in the Dominican Republic as part of our winter lineup. This is in addition to new and expanding destinations we announced in recent weeks, including Cayo Largo in Cuba, Melbourne in Florida and Freeport in Grand Bahama. We’re already seeing several resorts across the destinations we offer booking up early. With all the pent-up demand for travel, customers should book soon to guarantee their preferred spot in paradise for the busy holiday and winter season.”

The addition of La Romana to Sunwing’s flight schedule follows the announcement of several exciting new and expanding destinations in recent weeks. This includes Cayo Largo, Sunwing’s newest addition in the customer favourite destination of Cuba. Known as Cuba’s sunshine coast thanks to its southern location, sunny skies and warmer temperatures year-round, Cayo Largo boasts over 25 kilometres of white-sand beaches and crystal-clear waters making it an idyllic winter escape for Canadians looking for a relaxing, intimate vacation experience. From adults only resorts to family-friendly choices and 2SLGBTQ+ options, there is a hotel to suit every need in Cayo Largo, and options available for stays as early as November onwards, such as Memories Cayo Largo which offers amenities that guests of all ages will enjoy.

What’s more, Sunwing has its largest Florida offering ever this year with three destinations now available. This includes flights to Miami and Orlando, plus the newest destination of Melbourne, located along Florida’s Space Coast and offering a historic downtown core with local attractions, beautiful beaches and ease of access to nearby Port Canaveral for winter cruise sailings. Flights from Toronto to Melbourne will take place on Saturdays and Wednesdays starting December 10, 2022, from Winnipeg on Saturdays starting December 10, 2022 and from Halifax on Fridays starting February 10, 2023.

The tour operator is also returning to the destination of Freeport, Grand Bahama, with weekly flights from Toronto and Montreal starting December 17, 2022. The destination will be a top choice for those seeking out comfortable temperatures year-round, whether looking for a relaxing beach getaway or exploring at land and sea, from the vibrant coral reefs to the winding trails, waterfalls and fountains at the Garden of the Groves.

Sunwing customers eager to book their winter escapes can take advantage of incredible savings of up to 40% during the tour operator’s Save More Event, plus room upgrades at select properties, when they book their vacation package on Sunwing.ca or through their local travel agent by November 6, 2022 for travel between November 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023.* The tour operator is also offering a limited-time BOGO Seat Sale, where customers can buy one seat and the get second 40% off on new air only bookings* made by November 13, 2022, for winter departures between October 26, 2022 and April 30, 2023.

