Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, today announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners.



“I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and to see them use Anomalo to gain confidence in their data,” said Elliot Shmukler, co-founder and CEO of Anomalo.

Shmukler and Jeremy Stanley, CTO, worked closely together at Instacart on data quality and went on to found Anomalo to help enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products.

Anomalo’s platform monitors enterprise data and automatically detects and root-causes data issues, allowing teams to resolve any hiccups with their data before making decisions, running operations or powering models. Anomalo leverages machine learning to rapidly assess a wide range of data sets with minimal human input. If desired, enterprises can fine-tune Anomalo’s monitoring through the low-code configuration of metrics and validation rules.

“Enterprise data quality efforts continue to further 'shift left' with increasing application of engineering and observability principles. Organizations are seeking ways to catch potential issues with the data layer much earlier, before they manifest into downstream data quality problems. Anomalo’s automated approach has appeal in this regard,” commented Paige Bartley, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, “Coverage Initiation: Anomalo automates data observability for data quality through unsupervised methods”, March 2022. “As its key differentiation, the Anomalo platform layer utilizes unsupervised ML methodology to connect to existing enterprise data warehouses and is capable of monitoring relevant tables within minutes of deployment.”

In the last 12 months, Anomalo:

Saw Strong Revenue and Customer Growth

Anomalo’s revenue grew threefold* and is in the millions of dollars. The company saw an increasing number of 6 figure enterprise deals as sophisticated data teams resonated with its approach to improving the quality of their data. Anomalo onboarded new customers and saw existing customers significantly expand their usage. Customers include some of the biggest brands like Block, BuzzFeed, Discover Financial Services, Notion and Substack.

XZ Tie, software engineer at Notion, said: “I think Anomalo is amazing. The functionality, the number of integrations and the speed of response of the Anomalo team are strong. The UI is easy to navigate and find what you are looking for. All of this made us feel comfortable that Anomalo is the right choice as the data quality and observability platform for Notion.”

Established Strategic Partnerships

Anomalo announced partnerships with dbt Labs, Databricks, Google Cloud and Snowflake. Anomalo also released integrations with more than a dozen other tools across the data stack including Alation and Apache Airflow.

Continued to Innovate

Anomalo introduced the Pulse dashboard that provides a comprehensive view of data quality in an organization and aggregates all the data quality vitals in one place. For the first time, executives have unprecedented visibility of the health of their data quality across the entire enterprise.

Won Industry Awards

CB Insights named Anomalo to the AI 100, a list of the most promising artificial intelligence startups of 2022, and Products that Count named Anomalo the winner in suggesting improvements based on data for responsive product accountability.

Scaled Its Team and Added Four New Executives

Anomalo’s team grew more than threefold and plans to double over the next six months. To further support the next phase of its growth, Anomalo hired four executives to scale engineering, go-to-market and customer success teams. The new executives are Leo Shklovskii, vice president of engineering, Melissa Gannes, vice president of customer success, Amy Reams, vice president of business development, and Rich Taylor, vice president of marketing. They join Anomalo’s co-founders, Bill Watt, vice president and chief of staff, and Ann Heaps, vice president of people and talent, on the leadership team.

About Anomalo

Anomalo helps enterprises build confidence in the data they use to make decisions and build products. Enterprises can simply connect Anomalo’s complete data quality platform to their data warehouse and begin monitoring their data in less than 5 minutes, all with minimal configuration and without a single line of code. Then, they can automatically detect and understand the root-cause of data issues, before anyone else. Anomalo is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Foundation Capital, Two Sigma Ventures, Village Global and First Round Capital. For more information, visit https://www.anomalo.com/ or follow @anomalo_hq.

* as of the end of September 2022

