Confidence in Cryptocurrency is Boosted as Rishi Sunak is Appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

London, UK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a promising turn of events for the future of cryptocurrency in the United Kingdom, crypto-advocate Rishi Sunak has been chosen to be the country’s next prime minister. While significant doubt had been cast over the government’s commitment to crypto following Sunak’s defeat in September’s race for prime minister, and then again following Liz Truss’s controversial resignation, this latest announcement has instilled confidence in the future of the industry in the UK once more.

Carl Szantyr, Co-Founder and CEO of Blockstone Capital says that while he is excited by Sunak’s appointment, he never doubted the future of crypto in this country:“Cryptocurrencies offer an alternative to traditional centralised systems of finance that have proven to be inadequate in supporting 21st-century social, technological and geopolitical changes. The trajectory of crypto adoption has not been straightforward, but it has been somewhat predictable. Moving from the early libertarian adoption to the tech and innovator space, we’re now at the stage where mass adoption in the United Kingdom isn’t a possibility, it’s an inevitability. Crypto is a revolutionary industry and short-term instability won’t stop wheels that have long been in motion. Sure, instability will impact the timeline, but it’s always been a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’”.

When it came to deciding where to base Blockstone Capital, London was the obvious choice. A serial entrepreneur with an MBA from Columbia Business School, Szantyr explains: “From the early days of cryptocurrency, London has always shown promise to become a tech hub for crypto. Beyond the straightforward corporate registration process, the regulatory environment and the geographical position, London is brave. It thrives on being a leader, not a follower. Of course, there is some resistance with concerns around regulation but with Sunak as PM, we are confident that he will continue to demonstrate his commitment to crypto. The wave of change is coming and we’re ready to ride it.”

Yevgeny Bebnev, Co-Founder and CIO of Blockstone Capital, has watched the progression of crypto closely: “Cryptocurrency has evolved from being a niche currency to a stable asset class taken seriously by leading institutions in the world. We know that there is a huge desire for investing in cryptocurrencies, but we also know that risk is a big pain point for investors. By eliminating direct exposure to crypto and investing only in authorised fund managers with a proven track record of due diligence and industry compliance, our fund of funds manages much of that risk.” With an MBA from London Business School, Bebnev sees London as one of the main global hubs for cryptocurrencies.

About Blockstone Capital

Blockstone Capital is a London-based Digital Assets Fund of Funds that helps qualified investors navigate the complexity of the emerging crypto asset class. Together with the FCA approved Investment Manager, Meliora Capital, Blockstone has systematic trading and institutional investment management experience dating back to 2013. They have built sophisticated and robust technology to support investment decisions, risk management and operational infrastructure.

Blockstone Capital’s founders have been involved in the crypto space since 2014 and traditional finance since 2004. In the capital markets universe where assets, strategies and returns are more and more correlated, Blockstone offers diversification across strategies, managers and geographies, with an additional layer of risk management, for superior and sustainable returns.

To learn more about Blockstone Capital, visit http://www.blockstonecapital.io/