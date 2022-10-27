Bybet Launches Decentralized Platforms in the online gaming industry.

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To further address the title, Bybet is the revolution of decentralized online gaming platform that is integrated with DeFi 2.0 to bring absolute fairness, transparency and an unrivaled variety of gaming house, slots, and sports betting to Bybetians. It is proud to present its unique BEP20-based governance token $BBET, which allows investors to become rightful shareholders, participate in Bybet’s liquidity and affiliate programs, and receive active voting power on significant business decisions.

A Dive into Bybet’s Ecosystem

To start with, Bybet is working towards the vision of becoming one of the leading decentralized platforms in the online gaming industry, and undoubtedly, to fulfill that great dream, it needs the right people, the right capital, and the right competitive advantages.

In fact, Bybet has used a proportion of its initial funding to set up the team and the business. This team of talented people, with expertise in all facets required for success, laid the foundations of a fully licensed online gaming platform, proving by half a dozen of games, and sports betting are already available.

And Bybet is typically decentralized, meaning there is no central authority running the show. That’s why it offers staking pools where investors can put their $BBET in to get rewards gained from both taxes and 100% of Bybet’s platform profit weekly in $BUSD. The mechanism in which these staking pools work is addressed as clearly as possible in the whitepaper. Bybet is nothing but a long-term project which puts investors’ sakes first, so it sees things and develops features and games from the perspective of giving them the most favorable conditions and greatest returns.

There are many more new and unique features that only Bybet provides, which can be listed as: Insurance Fund, Cross-chain & Multi-Token mechanisms, Anti-dumping mechanism.

Bybet Tokenomics and Distribution

A BBET token, a BEP20-based security token, is a digital asset purpose-built for our platform. $BBET tokens are a payment method, a means for investors to receive rewards from liquidity and affiliate programs, and a way to exercise voting rights.

Contract Address: 0x3545f97A768d6e165a7395e5509Aa4cf0708E239

Token Name: Bybet Token

Token Symbol: BBET

Network: BEP-20

Total Supply: 1,200,000,000

Fair Launch: 15% - 180,000,000

Ecosystem Reverse: 18% - 216,000,000

Free Bounty & Airdrop: 1% - 12,000,000

Liquidity: 20% - 240,000,000

Staking: 21% - 252,000,000

Team: 10% - 120,000,000

Marketing: 15% - 180,000,000

According to the roadmap, the project is in Phase I, a phase that it’ll prepare meticulously for its Fair Launch on PinkSale with a massive marketing plan, starting with this article, and many more events and partnerships ahead.

Bybet has already fulfilled the Smart Contract Security Audit criteria by CoinScope. Several planned schedules such as collaborations with huge crypto influencers and communities, and AMA tours will make the project rise to newer heights.

For additional information, potential investors can visit the official website or join Telegram or Twitter to engage with the Bybet community.

About Bybet

Bybet is the next generation of decentralized online gaming platform offering an unrivaled variety of gaming-house games, slots, and sports betting. Investors can participate in all utilities with its governance token $BBET or many other cryptocurrencies when Bybet is attached with cross-chain & multi-token mechanisms. And staking features cannot go off the radar, by putting $BBET in Bybet’s staking pools, investors join hands to help maintain the value of $BBET by reducing the selling force of that token, and in return get huge rewards in $BUSD weekly.



Fair Launch on Pink Sale on October 28th: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x3355F56db4e1035398fE2E56c81Eab0888Ca78eF?chain=BSC



Social Platforms:

Website: https://bybet.io/

Whitepaper: https://bybet.gitbook.io/bybet

Telegram: https://t.me/ByBetChat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ByBetOfficial

Medium: https://medium.com/@bybetofficial

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKwiQhDBMcFICXoST8XzF_A/featured

Linktree: http://linktr.ee/bybet

Media Details:

Name: Bybet Co. Ltd

Email: support@bybet.io

City: Singapore

Country: Singapore

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. Newsroom: abrelease.submitmypressrelease.com

Attachment