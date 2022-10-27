English Icelandic

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: ISK 196 million profit after tax in Q3 2022.

Attached is an announcement relating to the financial accounts and investor presentation of SKEL for the third quarter of 2022.



An open presentation of the Company’s interim financial report will be held on 28 October at the Reykjavik EDITION Hotel on Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík. The meeting will begin at 08:30 a.m., with refreshments served from 08:15 a.m. At the meeting, Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the results and highlights of the Company’s operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, fjarfestar@skel.is.



