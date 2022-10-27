Nifter™ Enters Negotiations with Amazon as the Artificial Intelligence Provider for Nifter’s NFT User Recommendation & Experience Engine

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), a technology company focused on developing platforms that disrupt conventional industries, has begun negotiations with Amazon to implement an AI based recommendation and user experience engine for Nifter’s NFT marketplace. Similar to AI engines by Spotify, Apple and big tech, Nifter™ will allow art collectors to create customized experiences based on their interests such as sports memorabilia, 3D art, trading cards, music genres and more.



“Added to being a publicly traded platform, this partnership gives Nifter the competitive advantage of providing an unparalleled user experience that will increase conversation rates, adoption and sales,” says Carl “Supreme” Harte – ClickStream’s Creative Director.

ABOUT NIFTER™

Nifter™ is a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists & athletes to create, sell and discover unique NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFTs are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize directly.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company developing digital platforms HeyPal™ , Nifter™ VegasWinners and The Longshot Report .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



Investor Inquiries:

Michael Handelman

CFO

ClickStream Corporation

mhandelmangroup@gmail.com