The prefilled syringes market is anticipated to grow at sustained rate till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

With rising prevalence of chronic disorders and growing need to administer injectable medication on a more frequent basis, there is a notable rise in preference for self-administration of drugs / therapeutics. As a result, several drug delivery devices, such as prefilled syringes, pen injectors, autoinjectors and large volume wearable injectors, that can be used for self-medication have been developed and introduced into the market.

Key Market Insights

Over 35 companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of prefilled syringes

The market landscape is currently dominated by very large (more than 10,00 employees) and large (1,001-10,000 employees) firms, which together constitute more than 60% of the total number of industry stakeholders. Further, majority of the companies (47%) have established their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific; of the total, 40% the facilities are located in Japan.

110+ prefilled syringes have either been approved or being developed for a range of drug molecules

The market features various glass-based single chambered prefilled syringes available in a packaging volume of 5ml. Majority of the prefilled syringes are equipped with the luer needle system; of these, more than 80% have luer lock needle system. Further, prefilled syringes are available in several packing sizes, ranging from 0.5 to 20 mL, depending upon the targeted application.

Patents filed for prefilled syringes have increased at a CAGR of more than 35%, since 2015

Of the total, around 60% of the patents were applications, followed by those that have been granted approval. It is worth mentioning that, specifically, the contribution of industry players in the overall patent filing activity has increased at a significant pace (37%), during the period 2015-2021.

Currently, over 190 prefilled syringe combination products are marketed / under development

More than 50% of the combination products are antibodies, of which, 64% products are focused on autoimmune disorders. It is worth mentioning that, in 2021, the maximum number of drugs received approval for delivery via the prefilled syringe.

16 drug developers are likely to forge strategic alliance with prefilled syringe manufacturers

Around 45% of the drug developers which are likely to be collaborate with pre-filled syringes manufacturers are based in Europe, followed by those based in Europe (40%). Of the total, 17% of the drug developers were established during the past two decades.

More than 85 drug candidates have the potential to be developed as prefilled syringes

Over 90% of the drug candidates that are currently under development are anticipated to suitable for delivery via pre-filled syringes. Of these, about 5% of the candidates are most likely to be marketed in the prefilled format. Further, 40% of the approved candidates have high potential to be marketed in the prefilled format.

Several initiatives have been undertaken by prefilled syringe developers, during 2019-2021

Majority of the initiatives (50%) reported in this domain were focused on expansions, followed by partnerships (33%) and funding (10%) instances. It is worth highlighting that over 85% of the partnerships were inked for the development of the component and safety system associated with prefilled syringes.

Plastic based prefilled syringes are anticipated to capture over 5% of the market share in 2035

At present, the aforementioned type of syringe is likely to capture close to 17% of the total share. It is worth mentioning that the syringes associated with the dual chamber and luer lock system is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (6.3%).

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in the development of prefilled syringes and its components?

What are the most adopted configuration / attributes associated with the prefilled syringes?

Which companies are actively engaged in offering fill / finish services for prefilled syringes?

What is the relative competitiveness of different prefilled syringes that are currently available / under development?

What are the key recent initiatives undertaken by players engaged in the manufacturing of prefilled syringes?

How has the overall patent landscape related to prefilled syringes evolved over the past few years?

What is the cost burden associated with needlestick injuries and its preventions?

What is the regulatory landscape for the approval of prefilled syringes across different geographies?

Which companies are actively engaged in the development of combination products using prefilled syringes?

What are the most prominent therapeutic areas being targeted by prefilled syringes?

Who are the key opinion leaders in this domain?

Which players are likely to partner with prefilled syringe developers in order to offer combination products?

What are the crucial factors that are driving the prefilled syringes market?

Which drugs are likely to be considered for administration in the prefilled syringe format?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the prefilled syringe market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Therapeutic Area

Blood Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Metabolic Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Ophthalmic Disorders

Other Disorders

Type of Syringe

Specialty Syringes

Other Syringes

Type of Material

Glass

Plastic

Number of Chambers

Single Chambers

Dual Chambers

Type of Drug Molecule

Antibodies

Proteins

Vaccines

Small Molecules

Peptides

Others

Key Geographical Areas

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the prefilled syringe market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for such devices, for use in diagnostic and therapeutic applications. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Matthew Young (Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Oval Medical Technologies)

Kirti Maheshwari (Chief Technical Officer, Intas Pharmaceuticals)

Gregor Kawaletz (Ex-Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)

Tibor Hlobik (Senior Director, Product Technology Services) and Kevin Cancelliere (Ex-Directors, Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems Marketing)

Marco Pederiva (Head of R&D and Product Strategy, Lonstroff)

Jesse Fourt (Design Director, IDEO)

Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Small-sized Medical Device Company)

The research covers detailed profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), along with details on its product portfolio, manufacturing facilities, partnerships, recent developments (such as expansions), and awards received by the firm, as well as an informed future outlook.

Becton Dickison

Pfizer Hospital

West Pharmaceutical

Gerresheimer

Ompi

Schott

Nipro

Taisei Kako

