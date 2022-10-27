Succession Strategy: Julian Parentela Takes Reins as President and General Manager of Parentela International

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than three decades at the helm, Carlo Parentela has appointed his son, Julian Parentela, as the new President and General Manager of Parentela International. The Vaughan-based hospitality company includes 27 Developments, Inc., Hotel Vie and Long Valley Hospitality which encompasses well-known Château Le Jardin and other hospitality ventures.



As a notable industry leader in Vaughan, Carlo Parentela first entered into hospitality in 1984. He was instrumental in running Château Le Jardin for more than 35 years, spearheading its rapid rise to 50,000 events and five million guests. As a father to four children, building a legacy was a top priority. For years, he was laser-focused on expanding the footprint of operations to include restaurants, land developments, and most notably, a new chain of luxury hotels - Hotel Vie .

“I have had the privilege of leading this company for nearly three decades, and it has been immensely gratifying to see the growth of our team over so many years. Our track record of success has been incredible, and I know that Julian will leverage his extensive experience to unlock this next chapter in our story. I’m looking forward to my future endeavours outside of the business, and, of course, being there to consult Julian, if he needs me, to ensure the continuity of our vision and mission of excellence,” said Carlo Parentela.

Julian is well-positioned to grow Parentela International to even greater heights. A civil engineer by trade, Julian served as Project Coordinator with one of the world’s largest construction conglomerates at EllisDon, and worked with Canada’s leading residential developer, Tridel. For the past five years, Julian has been working on his transition to the helm to become President and GM of Château Le Jardin, and will now assume broader control, including the development and launch of Hotel Vie.

Julian states that he is more committed than ever to growing this legacy and to the ongoing success of all businesses under the Parentela International umbrella. “Even amidst our growth and expansion, we are proud to be a family-owned business that makes meaningful contributions to the City of Vaughan, and I will continue delivering on my father’s vision that he has set for our team, guests, communities, and shareholders across all of our projects.”

Château Le Jardin has called Vaughan home for more than three decades and has deep roots in the community.

"I am pleased to congratulate Julian Parentela on assuming the roles of President and General Manager of Parentela International, says Hon. Maurizio Bevilacqua, P.C., Mayor, City of Vaughan. “Vaughan is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and with several significant city-building initiatives on the horizon, we have a lot to look forward to. Our city is widely recognized as an economic powerhouse in the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. Vaughan is home to the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital - Canada's first smart hospital; the Vaughan Healthcare Centre Precinct; North Maple Regional Park, which is larger than New York City's Central Park; Niagara University; the Vaughan Enterprise Zone; Vaughan Metropolitan Centre (VMC); and the VMC Subway. We are laser-focused on attracting business, creating an environment for job creation, and improving our citizens' standard of living and quality of life. Thank you for playing a meaningful role in our continued success.”

For more information about the Parentela Family, please visit lejardin.com/the-chateau/parentela-story

About Parentela International

The Parentela Family has been entrenched in the hospitality industry for over three decades and has steadily pushed the envelope in Service Standards and culinary prowess since their inception. Throughout their lifetime, Château Le Jardin has hosted over 50,000 events and welcomed over 5 Million guests from all across the globe.

Media Contact

Melissa Prince, Director of Accounts | Blue Door Agency

416.451.2233 | melissa@bluedoor.agency