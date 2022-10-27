ALKEME Ranks 6th in Business Insurance Rankings for Both Fastest-Growing US Brokers and US Benefits Brokers by Growth

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, is proud to announce it was ranked 6th in Business Insurance's latest rankings for both Fastest-Growing Brokers and Benefits Brokers by Growth in their October 2022 issue.

ALKEME achieved growth of 104% in the Fastest-Growing Brokers ranking and 100% in the Benefits Brokers rankings. ALKEME has added 15 partner agencies to its platform since 2021, growing its footprint across the United States. ALKEME plans to drive accelerated growth over the next year with the addition of even more partners throughout 2023.

"Our growth and success at ALKEME are attributed to the efforts of our dedicated and passionate partners and employees, as well as our customers that trust us with their Insurance business," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "To be recognized by Business Insurance is a great honor and adds relevancy to everything that we are working hard to achieve."

These rankings are part of Business Insurance's second set of results from their annual survey of agents and brokers. For a complete view of the rankings, please visit Business Insurance's October issue here.

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the US. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk Management and Financial Services. For more information, please visit https://alkemeins.com.

