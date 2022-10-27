Global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size/Share Worth 240.17 Billion by 2030 at a 7.53% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaborating Platforms, Conferencing, Others), By Delivery Model (Managed Services, Hosted/Cloud Services), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Education, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 48.16 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 61.07billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 240.17 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.53% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Unified communication as a service Market offers a comprehensive and deep evaluation of the market stature. Also, the market report estimates the market size, revenue, price, market share, market forecast, growth rate, and competitive analysis.

Unified communication as a service Market: Overview

A model of delivery known as “unified communications as a service” (UCaaS) involves outsourcing a range of collaboration and communication services and apps to a third-party provider and delivering them across a network.

UCaaS solutions include business messaging, video conferencing, and telephone in addition to the present technology. Core business tasks benefit from the flexibility, high availability, and scalability of UCaaS. Numerous businesses adopt UCaaS because it boosts income by reducing corporate operations and improving communication.

The UCaaS market is expanding due to factors such as the rising demand for UCaaS and its greater uptake in small and medium-sized businesses. The market is also driven by the low cost of UCaaS and its pay-per-usage feature.





Growth Factors

Businesses are being forced to embrace a hybrid business strategy by the COVID-19 epidemic. To ensure effective collaboration, companies notably consolidate various communication elements and facilitate cross-functioning. In addition, employers are using UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service) solutions due to the rise in remote employment. As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, businesses are also implementing UCaaS platforms and tools to review their operational expenses and safeguard their margins in the face of declining revenues.

The 5G high-speed data network deployment encourages the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period.

Video and audio conferencing, meetings, and collaboration may all be considerably improved thanks to the fast, low-latency communication made possible by 5G networks. Furthermore, the adoption of UCaaS solutions, platforms, and services is particularly encouraged by the cloud-specific network function virtualization (NFV) and multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities offered by 5G technology for scalable and self-healing networks. Over the forecast period, the market is also anticipated to increase due to the application features and user interfaces that can be tailored to suit specific needs and potentially improve workplace cooperation.

Vendors nowadays can offer Web RTC solutions, enabling quicker video streaming and group chats on client devices due to the rise in real-time communication demand. Companies strive to find UCaaS solutions that enhance the experience of users seated at their desks and those working remotely.

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) advances in the communications industry have driven the UCaaS market. New features like intelligent chatbots and predictive intelligence are made possible by machine learning and AI techniques. Because of AI, corporate workflow arrangements are constantly changing.

Segmental Overview

The market for UCaaS is segmented into components, delivery models, and industry verticals. According to the element, the telephony segment is expected to increase. Among other UCaaS products, telephony and conferencing will be the most in-demand during the forecast period.

The demand for telephone and conferencing among small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) is rising because these solutions assist SMEs in streamlining their internal communications and boosting productivity.

Telephony is anticipated to hold the bulk of the market share due to the development of business communication infrastructure and the increasing demand for cloud (IP) telephony. In addition, the market has grown due to companies switching from traditional PBX telephone systems to voice-over-Internet protocol (VoIP) solutions.

Based on the delivery model, the hosted/cloud service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Innovative cloud services like cloud telephony and conferencing are the fundamental forces for adoption. On the other hand, managed services include customizations, dashboards, multiple functionality, analytics, portals, and other features. Because of this, it is estimated that the managed service industry will grow significantly in size throughout the projected period.

According to the industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment dominates the UCaaS market during the forecast period. The expansion is attributable to enterprises’ digital transformation, which sparked the widespread use of cloud-based unified communication services. In addition, work-from-home opportunities, remote employment, and other trends are all boosting demand for IT-enabled services in the industry. As a result, two important sectors contributing to the expansion are communications and information technology.

The incumbents in the IT and telecom sector frequently deal with well-known clients like federal agencies and government departments, which necessitates a practical and secure information exchange. The demand to use UCaaS solutions is also driven by the significant focus of various IT & telecom firms to roll out more effective collaboration tools among their globally distributed workforce. Therefore, the adoption of UCaaS solutions by IT & telecom enterprises is driven by the rising requirement for privacy protection, data security, and seamless workplace integration.

Regional Overview

North America held the most significant market share of the total market in the UCaaS market. The market’s expansion may be attributed to the region’s growing use of telepresence systems, sophisticated business solutions, and bring-your-device (BYOD) policies. Advanced unified communication services, including conferencing, unified messaging, enterprise telephony, and instant messaging, are being used by businesses throughout the area.

In North America, there is an increase in the use of contact center features, including auto-attendant, call routing, interactive voice response, and CRM connections.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 48.16 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 240.17 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.53 % CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players RingCentral, 8×8, LogMeIn, Orange S.A., DialPad, StarBlue, Windstream, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Intrado Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Masergy, Revation Systems, Mitel, Cisco, Vonage, Fuze Inc., Microsoft, Google, Verizon, BT, and Others Key Segment By Component, Delivery model, Industry Vertical, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The players have implemented various strategies to expand the unified global communication service market . The study contains a thorough competitive analysis of the major unified communication as a service market participants and information on their company overviews, recent developments, and vital business strategies.

Key Players

RingCentral

8×8

LogMeIn

Orange S.A.

DialPad

StarBlue

Windstream

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Intrado Corporation

NTT Communications Corporation

Masergy

Revation Systems

Mitel

Cisco

Vonage

Fuze Inc.

Microsoft

Google

Verizon

BT

The global Unified Communication as a Service Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Telephony

Unified Messaging

Collaborating Platforms

Conferencing

Others

By Delivery Model

Managed Services

Hosted/Cloud Services

By Industry Vertical

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Education

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

Based on component segmentation, the telephony segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, and the conferencing category is anticipated to grow at a consistent rate.

Based on delivery model segmentation, the hosted/cloud segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

Based on vertical industry segmentation, the IT and telecom segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period.

Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

July 2022: The Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center-a-Service (CCaaS) provider Ericsson purchased Vonage Holdings Corp. to transform its mobile network business into an enterprise. With the addition of CCaaS, UCaaS, and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Ericsson can now offer a complete line of communications solutions.

January 2020: To improve contact center and cloud communications capabilities, Altura teamed with RingCentral. Altura will work with RingCentral to let U.S. businesses in various industries, including healthcare, government, and education, access its cloud communications and contact center solutions.

