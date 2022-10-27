Black Bexar Coffee, Veteran-Owned Business, Launches Texas Honey Roast Specialty Coffee

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin and San Antonio, TX-based Black Bexar Coffee (www.blackbexarcoffee.com) said Wednesday that it had debuted a new online specialty coffee service site. Austin, TX-based Black Bexar Coffee said that its site would sell its own Texas Honey Roast Coffee, roasted in the South Texas Hill Country between San Antonio and Austin. The company will also import other coffee from around the world to coffee-loving buyers, focusing on specialty coffee and their Texas Honey Roast Coffee, which includes a prize and a stick straw of honey inside every coffee bag with the purchase of the Texas Honey Roast specifically. This approach makes Black Bexar Coffee the first-of-its-kind coffee company in the U.S. and Europe.

"I'm very excited to have launched this new venture, BlackBexarCoffee.com, in my home state of Texas!" said owner David Cantu.

The site is an offshoot of iCantu Technologies, a local consulting IT, music, audio, and services firm. The blackbexarcoffee.com site went live online in October 2022. The CEO and founder, David Cantu, has over 20 years of experience as a veteran of the Internet Technology industry out of Seattle, WA. However, he is a born and raised Texan now living and focusing on his home state of Texas. For PR information, contact david@blackbexarcoffee.com.

Black Bexar Coffee's specialty roasted beans are roasted right in the South Texas Hill Country. Included in every bag is a prize of a fortune cookie with a fortune and a stick/straw of honey.

Contact Information:

David Cantu

Public Relations

david@blackbexarcoffee.com

512-843-1976



Black Bexar Coffee specialty Roasted Beans Roasted right in the South Texas Hill Country, especially for you. Included in every Bag is a prize of a Fortune Cookie with a fortune and a Stick/Straw of Honey! TM-Trademarked process of Prizes in Coffee









