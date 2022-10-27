Rising Food Safety & Hygiene Concerns Push the Tray Sealing Machines Market to reach US$ 5.12 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tray sealing machines market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.12 Bn by 2032, with the market growing at a standard CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032. Scaling up from an estimated US$ 3.30 Bn in 2022, the target market is likely driven by the expansion of the food and beverage industry, rise in advanced and promotional packaging, and the incorporation of technology. The use of these trays for packaging further reduces plastic consumption and amplifies the demand for the target market during the forecast period.



The use of tray sealing machines are likely to help reduce the consumption of plastic, as they present lightweight packaging solutions in comparison to bulky packaging substitutes. These packaging solution further ensure an extended shelf life which acts a major growth driver for the target market. Tray sealing technology include a hermetic seal that can make an object airtight. This protects the product from external factors and increases its usage in the food sector. The expanding food and beverage sector will also contribute to the tray sealing machines market. Many players in the food and beverages market are adopting advanced and promotional packaging strategies that is expected to augment the sales of the tray sealing machines market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8464

Other factors like the fact that the tray sealing packaging uses up to 255 less packaging gear than the standard clamshell packaging, tray sealing packaging solutions are known to be attractive, and appeal to a lot of consumers also supplement the growth of the tray sealing machines market over the forecast period.

“Advancing food and beverages industry is expected to augment the sales of the global tray sealing machines market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

India’s tray sealing machines market will likely acquire 44.7% of the market share in South Asia by 2031.

By 2031, Germany is predicted to account for 16.3% of the target market share in Europe.

Automatic and semi-automatic technology type will lead the tray sealing machines market during the projected period.

By application type, the meat, poultry and seafood segment will dominate the global tray sealing machines market space.

Competitive Landscape

MULTIVAC, Inc., Proseal America Inc., ProMach, Inc., Harpak ULMA Packaging,, AptarGroup, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT), Omori Machinery Co., Ltd, Robert Reiser & Co., Inc., Sealpac GmbH, Webomatic Maschinenfabrik GmbH, ILPRA SPA, ORICS Industries, Inc., ISHIDA CO., LTD., Global Mondini, Italian packck S.p.A, Reepack SRL, Rotopack srl., Valko s.r.l., Packaging Automation Limited, and Starview Packaging Machinery Inc., among others are some of the major players in the tray sealing machines market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are increasing their investment in research and development activities to produce new sustainable materials that better fit the government regulations and help them to meet the growing demand. These enterprises also employ tactics like product launches, acquisitions, and entering new markets to strengthen their market position.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/tray-sealing-machines-market

More Insights into Tray Sealing Machines Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global tray sealing machines market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of technology (automatic, semi-automatic, manual), application type (meat, poultry & seafood, bakery & confectionary, fresh produce, ready meals, sweet & dry fruits, others), operating speed (upto 3CPM, 4CPM to 8CPM, 9CPM to 12CPM, above 12CPM), packaging type (modified atmospheric packaging (MAP), vacuum skin packaging (VSP), general sealing), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the automatic technology type will be a major contributor to the overall market growth. Accounting for 72.4% of the market share in 2021, the automatic segment will continue to register heightened demand during 2022-2032. On the basis of application, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment will dominate the market growth due to the small shelf life of these products.

Based on region, the tray sealing machines market in North America will perform astonishingly well mainly due to the United States market. The country will likely account for 80% of the market share in this region as it is a leading importer of these machines. With the United States considered as the world’s largest market for food and one of the top five markets for seafood, the target market is likely to perform well in this region during 2022-2032. In addition, Germany in Europe and India in South Asia are anticipated to present notable growth in the tray sealing machines market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-8464

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-8464

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging Domain

Box Sealing Machines Market Trends: was valued at around US$ 3.1 Bn in 2021, registering Y-o-Y growth of 4.0%. Box sealing machine sales are projected to increase at a healthy CAGR of 3.9% and top a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032.

Tube Sealing Machines Market Size: is projected to rise to US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. The tube sealing machines are estimated to reach US$ 1.8 Billion with a CAGR of 4.4% by 2032.

Induction Sealing Machines Market Analysis: is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.2 billion. The market is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 6% to reach a market size of US$ 2.15 billion by 2032.

Cup Fill and Seal Machine Market Growth: is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1.9 Bn in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by the end of 2032.

Pouch Sealing Machine Market Forecast: number of pouch sealing machine manufacturers came into the European market to capitalize the maximum market share. The pouch sealing machine caters to the needs of various industries as an assortment of products have brought a revolution a few decades back.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com