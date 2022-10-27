Alternative Products Expo Hits Tampa, Nov. 10-12, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Following several successful events in North and South America, the Alternative Products Expo arrives in Florida, at the Tampa Convention Center, on November 10-12, 2022. The show will feature more expert speakers, over 300 exhibitors, and more than 1,000 cutting-edge products in the exciting alternative products space.



Alt Pro Expo, as it's known for short, features innovative and disruptive products and services. Attendees will be delighted to find a wide variety of options, including cannabis derivatives (CBD, hemp, Delta8), vapes, energy boosters, dietary supplements, and accessories.

The show will host renowned speakers sharing their knowledge in various formats, including keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and specialized workshops. Invited industry experts will include: Brandon Gomes , entertainer, entrepreneur and CEO of Siesta G to deliver a session on Breaking cultural stigmas on marijuana, Joe Bayern , CEO at Curaleaf, sharing insights on The Current State of the Cannabis Industry; and Jody McGinness of The Hemp Industries Association to discuss Hemp-derived Cannabinoids: A promising future. There will also be a one-of-a-kind seminar on The Power of the Subconscious Mind with Ania Chee , a former rhythmic gymnast, licensed massage therapist, reiki practitioner, and certified life coach.

Attendees can experience more than 250 vendors showcasing a significant array of goods and services while enjoying the festive atmosphere. They can also explore many exhibitors offering various new products and services, like for example: Get Blitzed, Hempstock Pharms Limited , HAPPY VIBES by JUNO H&M WHOLESALE, Boundless Technology , and D8 Buddy , and many more.

Whether an attendee registers for General Admission or as an Industry Buyer, there is something for everyone. All attendees will be able to win cash rewards totaling $80,000 throughout the weekend. The festival-like atmosphere features money booths and money guns shooting cash from the main stage.

"We're really excited about our first Tampa show, as this is our biggest event yet! We know the industry is evolving, and the city is at the forefront of this change. For this reason, we want to provide alternative products businesses with a platform to reach out to their community, meet new business partners, and have some fun while at it," said Nicole Beiner, Director of Business Operations & Marketing.

The expo will host a dedicated Fun Zone exclusive to qualified buyers, where attendees can dive into activities and games, including cornhole, ping-pong, and basketball, while enjoying more giveaways. There will also be a free scavenger hunt with the chance to win thousands of dollars as participants work their way through a series of fun clues and challenges.

Plus, at the buyer-exclusive Serenity Zone, attendees can kick back, relax and let their stress melt away under the care of expert masseuses in a safe no-selling space. Buyers can also grab a drink or two at the dedicated cantina.

Whether you purchase a general admission ticket or come as a buyer for free, there's something for everyone!

The Event's Presenting Sponsor is Trinity Hemp . At the same time, Platinum Sponsors include CannaAid , Dirty Jerzy Supplies , The Hemp Doctor , Fume by QRJoy , Cali Kulture , and 3Chi, apart from 40+ gold, silver, and featured sponsors.

To purchase tickets for general admission, industry buyers, and exhibitors, to discuss speaking opportunities, and acquire media passes, please visit https://events.american-tradeshow.com/tampa22/1895942?ref=tickets-pg

What are you waiting for? Come join in the fun!

About Alternative Products Expo

Alternative Products Expo, formerly USA CBD Expo, is a production of ZJ Events. The founders were once exhibitors who, after attending countless trade show events, saw an opportunity to build upon their experience and create an event that combined the best they had seen with their own notion of what was missing in these business gatherings. By bringing the alternative community together, we seek to provide industry professionals from all corners of the market with an immersive and unique opportunity for networking and business expansion.