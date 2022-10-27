New to The Street TV Signs Six-Part Series, Featuring Quantum Computing, Inc.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street will feature Quantum Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT) ("Quantum") ("Company") on its syndicated and sponsored television program. The series will span 6 months introducing Quantum Computing, Inc.'s software programs that use quantum computations to solve mission-critical problems in today's marketplace.



New to The Street will produce and broadcast the show and commercial ads across all New to The Street syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , FOX Business Network , and Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program. New to The Street will create and design Quantum's televised segments, so viewers become informed and knowledgeable about corporate operations, fundamentals, and ongoing successes. All broadcasted shows will stream for 6 months on New to The Street's website, www . newtothestreet.com .

The commercial ads will air on the Nasdaq MarketSite Grand Entrance Billboard and digital billboard ads throughout lower Manhattan, New York City, NY. The ads will air monthly during New to The Street's broadcastings on its syndicated and sponsored platforms.

TV anchors will interview Quantum's key management on each show, giving viewers updated information about the Company's software solutions.

Quantum Computing, Inc. delivers ready-to-run quantum systems that accelerate and simplify the adoption of quantum computing while providing the best performance results at the lowest possible cost for its end-users. Quantum's flagship product Qatalyst™ is a first of its kind for the marketplace, which doesn't involve substantial operational and human resource expenses to deploy. Every day businesses can integrate a sophisticated quantum software platform to improve their operations and solve unique problems.

Vince Caruso, Founder, CEO, and Producer at New to The Street, states, "During the next six months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with the management at Quantum Computing, Inc. The Company's quantum computing software innovations can solve complex issues for businesses and organizations at a fraction of what it costs to develop an in-house platform. I'm excited for them to be on the show, and we at New to The Street anticipate maximizing viewership interest in Quantum Computing, Inc.'s software solutions."

Quantum Computing, Inc. interviews will air on New to The Street's syndicated TV networks, Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network , and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV ; expect announcements on dates and times on upcoming airings.

About Quantum Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT)



Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT) focuses on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The Company's flagship product, Qatalyst , is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI's expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing innovations to parallel programming, to the security that protects nations massively. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter . For more information about QCI, visit https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

