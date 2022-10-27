AKF Group and Logos Announce Joint Venture to Bring Architecture, Engineering, and Commissioning Services to the Public Sector

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logos, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) design and planning firm and AKF Group, an engineering and commissioning firm with over 30 years of award winning experience, proudly announce a Small Business Administration approved mentor/protégé SDVOSB joint venture (JV) called Logos|AKF. The JV is led by Retired Navy Commander Charles Malone, Bradley Lownsbury, and Mitch Patterson.



Focusing on mechanical, electrical, and plumbing/fire protection (MEP/FP) engineering; energy; infrastructure; and commissioning services, Logos|AKF will work with federal, state, and local governments as they modernize and green their facilities’ infrastructure portfolios. Dino DeFeo, PE, Managing Partner at AKF Group expressed his excitement for the new partnership, “This joint venture allows AKF and Logos to combine our networks and expertise to support veterans who have made incredible sacrifices, yet face great struggles upon returning home. Logos’ experience in federal contracting and vast network in the veteran community will enable us to better serve government clients such as Veterans’ Affairs (VA). Our mission is to enable high-performing buildings where people can live, work, heal, and explore and this partnership helps us meet that goal.”

An ENERGY STAR Service and Certification Provider, Logos|AKF is committed to improving the energy efficiency of U.S. buildings and industrial plants, benchmarking or certifying new or existing buildings with modernized, sustainable energy solutions.

Logos|AKF is committed to implementing green energy innovations with a positive environmental impact. Providing LEED® engineering, design, and commissioning services for new and existing buildings, Logos|AKF utilizes all rating systems at all levels of certification.

About Logos

Maryland-based Logos’ deep commitment to providing innovative design and engineering solutions inspire its work. Principals Louis Celli, Charles Malone, Mitch Patterson, Randy Reeves, and Dr. David Shulkin have been serving the public and private sectors and advising executive stakeholders for more than three decades. They have diverse backgrounds in healthcare design, healthcare planning, organizational transformation, optimization, and clinical care. From feasibility studies and master plans to campus transformations and major infrastructure upgrades, Logos delivers engineering, commissioning, and planning leadership across a facility’s lifecycle.

About AKF Group

AKF is a collaborative firm focused on innovative new ways to design for the built environment amidst the evolving trends of the AEC industry. With sustainability in mind, AKF builds flexible spaces to achieve the highest quality of convenience and comfort. An MEP/FP engineering firm with 13 additional integrated services, their experts work in tandem to leverage innovation across AKF’s core sectors: Arts + Culture, Education, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Mixed-use, Multi-family, Retail + Hospitality, Science + Technology, Transportation, and Workplace. AKF has over 400 employees of diverse backgrounds across 13 offices in the United States and Mexico.