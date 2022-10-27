Duravit North America Introduces Ready to Ship Program, Bringing Fast Delivery and Flexible Solutions to Bathroom Living Spaces

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravit North America is pleased to announce the launch of its comprehensive Ready to Ship Program. The new initiative strategically brings the brand’s extensive product line to customers in need of flexible, high quality solutions for accelerated project lead times. Honoring the brand’s mission to “Upgrade Your Everyday”, the Ready to Ship Program underscores the brand’s commitment to partnership and business excellence.

“We developed the Ready to Ship Program based on key feedback from our partners,” notes Bob Downie, President and CEO of Duravit, Americas. “With this significant launch, our aim is to make it easier and more valuable to do business with Duravit. We thank our partners for their ongoing support, and we look forward to the positive impact Ready to Ship will have across our channels in such a competitive market.”

Featuring over 100 unique products – including sinks, toilets, bathtubs, shower trays, and more – the Ready to Ship Program provides endless design possibilities across all market price points. From classic Duravit designer styles, such as ME by Starck by Philippe Starck or DuraStyle by Matteo Thun & Antonio Rodriguez, to more recent collections such as D-Neo by Bertrand Lejoly and Duravit No. 1, this curated product catalog reflects the depth and breadth of the brand’s signature offerings. Additional products, including Duravit vanities, mirrors and other bathroom furnishings, will become available with Ready to Ship in 2023. It is easier than ever to “Upgrade Your Everyday” with Duravit.

To learn more about the Duravit Ready to Ship Program, please visit: www.duravit.us

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms. The company is active in more than 130 countries worldwide and stands for innovation in the fields of signature design, comfort-enhancing technology and premium quality. In cooperation with high-profile international designers, such as Philippe Starck, sieger design, Kurt Merki Jr., Christian Werner, Matteo Thun and Cecilie Manz, the company develops unique bathrooms that enhance quality of life for users on a sustained basis. Duravit's product portfolio comprises sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, tap fittings and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us or call 888-DURAVIT.

