Verizon partners with Reset Digital and Yahoo to Drive Diverse Media Outcomes

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon , Reset Digital and Yahoo announce a new partnership designed to help Verizon improve audience engagement through the use of Reset Digital’s advertising network. Since the pilot launch in August, 2022, the partnership has enabled Verizon to reach a new multicultural audience.



“Reset Digital’s science and technology-driven approach can help us identify the right content for our audience, and can help us reach diverse audiences that represent the communities we serve,” said Tony Wells, SVP of Marketing, Verizon. “As a diverse-owned and operated company, we expect Reset Digital to be an important partner to help us make meaningful progress on our DE&I initiatives.”

“We’re very excited to be helping Verizon take a new approach to omnichannel marketing by investing marketing dollars in multicultural owned media properties,” said Charles Cantu, the founder and CEO of Reset Digital. “Verizon’s commitment to DE&I thought leadership and support can help accelerate, advance and redefine advertising to be more representative of and for their customers.”

Verizon’s work with these partners is part of Verizon’s results-oriented approach to DE&I, rooted in data and measurement. Verizon is a champion in DE&I with its Responsible Marketing Action Plan , a set of clear, measurable goals put forth as an industry-wide call to action to improve equity and accountability across the entire marketing ecosystem. Verizon has also created the Responsible Marketing Action Blueprint , a set of free online tools to help other companies looking to create measurable impact.

Tony Wells spoke more about why it’s so important for brands to reach all of their customers, as well as the brand’s work with Reset Digital during the 2022 ANA Masters of Marketing Conference in Orlando. Cantu will then take the stage in November 2022 to discuss the topic again with those attending the ANA Multicultural and Diversity Conference presented by Yahoo .

