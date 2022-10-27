Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings up 68% From Prior Quarter to $5.6 Million, or $0.77 Per Diluted Share

| Source: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

McDonough, Georgia, UNITED STATES

JONESBORO, Ga., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced third quarter 2022 earnings of $5.6 million, or $0.77 per diluted share compared to $3.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share in the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022. Third quarter earnings reflected net interest margin expansion and lower operating expenses relative to the prior quarter.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the third quarter of 2022 include the following:

  • On July 27, 2022, The First Bancshares, Inc. and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc, announced an execution of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which The First Bancshares, Inc. has agreed to acquire HSBI. Subject to the terms of the definitive merger agreement, HSBI shareholders will receive 0.965 shares of First Bancshares common stock for each share of HSBI common stock upon the closing of the transaction.

  • Earnings per share excluding transaction costs associated with the merger with The First Bancshares, Inc. was $0.83 per diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $0.61 per diluted share for the prior quarter and $0.60 per diluted share for the third quarter a year earlier (see GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation).
  • The net interest margin increased 51 basis points to 3.85% for the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.34% for the prior quarter and 3.45% for the third quarter one year earlier.
  • The yield on interest earning assets increased 59 basis points during the third quarter of 2022 to 4.21% while the cost of funds increased only 8 basis points to 0.36%.
  • Total loans increased $31.0 million during the third quarter and $97.7 million, or 9.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increases excluded PPP loans in prior periods as all remaining loans were resolved in the current quarter.

“Our pending merger with The First Bancshares is progressing nicely and on schedule. We look forward to delivering a strong franchise with strong earnings to our union,” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “Our third quarter results better reflect efforts taken to improve our efficiency. We continue to experience strong loan growth in our Atlanta market and believe growth will continue with the strong backing of The First Bancshares. During the quarter, we added $31.9 million in commercial real estate and C&I loans to our portfolio which was supported by a $28.2 million increase in noninterest bearing deposit accounts. Our team of seasoned bankers is focused on providing complete financial solutions to our loyal client base along with value-added services to assist our clients in navigating the changing economic environment. Our ability to fund our loan growth with low cost deposits continues to contribute to an improved net interest margin. With expanded deposit products and broader loan services after the merger with The First Bancshares, we aim to continue to expand our relationships with our customer base, particularly in the Atlanta, Savannah and Jacksonville metropolitan areas.”

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income increased to $15.6 million during the third quarter of 2022 from $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The higher net interest income was a direct result of continued loan growth and the increase in interest rates, partially offset by an increase in deposit and borrowing costs. The Company’s reported net interest margin increased 51 basis points to 3.85% for the third quarter of 2022 from 3.34% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin was influenced by higher yields on earning asset categories and a larger balance of noninterest bearing deposits.

Loan Loss Provision

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provision for the third quarter. Management believes that while economic conditions are changing, we are not seeing signs of credit deterioration at this time. Current loan loss reserves stand at 1.33% of loans outstanding. Additionally, non-performing assets continued to remain low at 0.17% of assets. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of September 30, 2022.

Non-interest Income

Third quarter non-interest income remained flat at $4.3 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Gains on the sale of SBA loans increased slightly to $491,000 for the third quarter 2022 from $430,000 during the second quarter of 2022 while interchange and ATM fees decreased to $1.4 million for the most recent quarter from $1.5 million the prior quarter. Meanwhile, service charges and fees increased slightly to $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 20, 2022 from $1.5 million during the prior quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $705,000 to $12.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 from $13.2 million the prior quarter. The prior quarter reflected $1.2 million in employee separation costs as well as $315,000 in transaction related expenses while the current quarter reflected $514,000 in transaction related costs. Exclusive of these unusual expenses, non-interest expenses totaled $12.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $11.7 million the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio exclusive of transaction and employee separation costs improved to 59.0% for the third quarter 2022 from 65.3% in the previous quarter and 65.9% in the third quarter one year earlier.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.73 billion at September 30, 2022, relative to $1.71 billion at the previous quarter end. Liquidity levels continued to remain elevated and will be used to fund future loan originations. At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $302.6 million relative to $298.4 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased by $14.3 million to $178.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $193.0 million three months earlier. The decline was due to normal paydowns in the period of $7.9 million and valuation adjustments of $6.4 million related to the impact of rising interest rates. Loans increased 2.8% to $1.14 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.11 billion at June 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.49 billion three months earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio, representing 37.1% of total deposits and up from 35.5% the previous quarter, followed by money market and savings deposits at 31.8%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 17.9% and time deposits at 13.2%. Time deposits declined $14.8 million during the quarter.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, decreased $67,000 to $3.2 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease during the third quarter reflected a decrease of $50,000 in nonperforming loans and $17,000 in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.9 million at September 30, 2022, or 0.17% of total assets.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.33% of total loans at September 30, 2022, from $15.3 million, or 1.38% of total loans at June 30, 2022. The decrease was due to net loan charge-offs totaling $127,000 during the period as no loan loss provision was required.

Capital

Total shareholder equity was $150.8 million at September 30, 2022. Tangible shareholder equity relative to total assets was 6.83% at September 30, 2022 (down from 6.85% at June 30, 2022). Tangible book value per share increased to $16.07 at September 30, 2022 as compared to $15.93 at the end of the second quarter and $16.40 at year end 2021. Tangible book value increased in the quarter despite continued declines in accumulated other comprehensive income related to the impact of rising interest rates on our investment portfolio. At September 30, 2022, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 10.22%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.82%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.94%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “create,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” and “could” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated improved product and service offerings, efficiencies and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the three companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where the combined company does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;
  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;
  • the integration of the businesses and operations of the three companies, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to the combined company’s business; and
  • other factors that may affect future results of the combined company, including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board; and other legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT 
Leonard A. MorelandPhilip F. Resch
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
  
Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. 
101 North Main Street 
P.O. Box 935 
Jonesboro, GA 30236 
(770) 824-9934 


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$15,557 $13,205 $12,325 $12,633 $13,152 
Net Income 5,587  3,329  3,840  3,108  3,503 
Net Income excluding transaction and employee separation costs 5,970  4,443  4,288  4,809  4,368 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.80 $0.47 $0.55 $0.45 $0.50 
Diluted$0.77 $0.46 $0.53 $0.43 $0.49 
Diluted excluding transaction and employee separation costs$0.83 $0.61 $0.59 $0.67 $0.60 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 7,016  7,012  7,008  6,979  6,976 
Diluted 7,232  7,225  7,225  7,218  7,222 
Period-end number of shares (1) 7,216  7,215  7,212  7,220  7,220 
Book value per share (period-end)$20.90 $20.79 $20.92 $21.32 $21.09 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$16.07 $15.93 $16.02 $16.40 $16.13 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 1.29% 0.78% 0.93% 0.75% 0.84%
Return on average assets excluding transaction and employee separation costs 1.37% 1.04% 1.04% 1.16% 1.05%
Return on average tangible equity 19.00% 11.66% 13.21% 10.61% 12.15%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction and employee separation costs 20.31% 15.56% 14.76% 16.41% 15.15%
Yield on interest earning assets 4.21% 3.62% 3.52% 3.60% 3.78%
Cost of funds 0.36% 0.28% 0.27% 0.29% 0.33%
Net interest margin 3.85% 3.34% 3.25% 3.31% 3.45%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.85% 3.31% 3.20% 3.23% 3.28%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 21.7% 24.7% 25.1% 29.9% 25.4%
Efficiency ratio 61.6% 73.8% 69.9% 77.4% 72.0%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction and employee separation costs 59.0% 65.3% 66.3% 63.7% 65.9%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.83% 6.85% 6.95% 7.31% 7.26%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.33% 1.38% 1.42% 1.44% 1.39%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.33% 1.38% 1.43% 1.46% 1.42%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 748.0% 736.1% 811.6% 877.7% 692.3%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17% 0.17% 0.16% 0.16% 0.20%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04% 0.04% -0.06% -0.15% 0.12%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:    
CET1 12.82% 12.58% 12.50% 12.67% 12.29%
Tier 1 12.82% 12.58% 12.50% 12.67% 12.29%
Total 13.94% 13.73% 13.69% 13.90% 13.50%
Leverage 10.22% 9.89% 9.89% 9.81% 9.40%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 23  23  23  23  23 
FTE 265  270  275  280  278 
      
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Interest and dividend revenue:     
   Loans, including fees$14,641 $12,939 $12,247 $12,666 $12,705 
   PPP loans, including fees 12  114  235  428  1,014 
   Investment securities 870  654  756  518  564 
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 1,459  593  113  113  107 
      Total interest and dividend revenue 16,982  14,300  13,351  13,725  14,390 
      
Interest expense:     
   Deposits 808  665  656  703  760 
   Repurchase agreements 18  9  14  8  8 
   Line of credit 467  318  271  253  192 
   Subordinated notes -  -  -  47  198 
   Junior subordinated debentures 132  103  85  81  80 
Total interest expense 1,425  1,095  1,026  1,092  1,238 
      
Net interest income 15,557  13,205  12,325  12,633  13,152 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  - 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 15,557  13,205  12,325  12,633  13,152 
      
Noninterest revenue:     
   Service charges and fees 1,607  1,482  1,476  1,608  1,571 
   Interchange and ATM fees 1,430  1,548  1,453  1,506  1,517 
   Gain on sale of SBA loans 491  430  419  1,521  652 
   Other 790  865  779  759  741 
      Total noninterest revenue 4,318  4,325  4,127  5,394  4,481 
      
Operating expenses:     
   Salaries and employee benefits 6,942  7,977  6,341  6,692  6,760 
   Occupancy and equipment 1,422  1,425  1,350  1,394  1,434 
   Other real estate expenses, including losses     
   on sales and impairments, net 6  6  7  93  27 
   Transaction costs 514  315  604  2,480  1,069 
   Other 3,593  3,459  3,441  3,538  3,634 
      Total other operating expenses 12,477  13,182  11,743  14,197  12,924 
      Income before income tax expense 7,398  4,348  4,709  3,830  4,709 
Income tax expense 1,811  1,019  869  722  1,206 
      Net income$5,587 $3,329 $3,840 $3,108 $3,503 
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
   Basic 7,016  7,012  7,008  6,979  6,976 
   Diluted 7,232  7,225  7,225  7,218  7,222 
      
Earnings per share:     
   Basic$0.80 $0.47 $0.55 $0.45 $0.50 
   Diluted$0.77 $0.46 $0.53 $0.43 $0.49 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) 
   
   
 Nine Months Ended
 September 30,September 30,
  2022  2021 
Interest and dividend revenue:  
   Loans, including fees$39,826 $37,923 
   PPP loans, including fees 362  3,109 
   Investment securities 2,280  1,456 
   Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 2,165  241 
      Total interest and dividend revenue 44,633  42,729 
   
Interest expense:  
   Deposits 2,128  2,589 
   Repurchase agreements 41  24 
   Line of credit 1,057  426 
   Subordinated debt -  798 
   Junior subordinated debentures 320  244 
Total interest expense 3,546  4,081 
   
Net interest income 41,087  38,648 
Provision for loan losses -  - 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 41,087  38,648 
   
Noninterest revenue:  
   Service charges and fees 4,566  4,147 
   Interchange and ATM fees 4,431  4,719 
   Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,340  2,296 
   Other 2,433  2,417 
      Total noninterest revenue 12,770  13,579 
   
Operating expenses:  
   Salaries and employee benefits 21,261  19,839 
   Occupancy and equipment 4,197  4,279 
   Other real estate expenses, including losses  
   on sales and impairments, net 19  198 
   Transaction costs 1,433  2,681 
   Other 10,493  11,258 
      Total other operating expenses 37,403  38,255 
      Income before income tax expense 16,454  13,972 
Income tax expense 3,699  3,267 
      Net income$12,755 $10,705 
   
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:  
   Basic 7,012  6,968 
   Diluted 7,227  7,214 
   
Earnings per share:  
   Basic$1.82 $1.54 
   Diluted$1.76 $1.48 
   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands)     
      
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$25,856 $32,404 $30,191 $29,689 $28,201 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 276,784  266,020  282,852  261,513  259,342 
   Cash and cash equivalents 302,640  298,424  313,043  291,202  287,543 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 178,704  192,982  188,954  197,309  171,804 
Other investments 827  827  827  786  786 
Loans:     
Loans 1,142,106  1,111,259  1,082,907  1,055,325  1,067,989 
Allowance for loan losses (15,169) (15,296) (15,396) (15,228) (14,837)
   Loans, net 1,126,937  1,095,963  1,067,511  1,040,097  1,053,152 
      
Premises and equipment, net 33,323  33,812  34,400  35,136  35,770 
Bank owned life insurance 35,342  35,104  34,871  34,634  34,404 
Other real estate owned 857  857  857  857  1,128 
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275 
Core deposit intangible, net 6,571  6,809  7,046  7,283  7,521 
Deferred tax asset, net 13,814  13,975  13,622  12,093  12,261 
Other assets 5,895  6,004  7,280  6,893  7,366 
   Total Assets$1,733,185 $1,713,032 $1,696,686 $1,654,565 $1,640,010 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$555,252 $527,023 $519,305 $485,754 $490,341 
Interest-bearing demand 267,626  280,387  271,545  275,115  259,811 
Money market and savings 475,656  465,783  457,768  439,965  427,272 
Time 198,441  213,255  220,349  226,604  237,292 
   Total deposits 1,496,975  1,486,448  1,468,967  1,427,438  1,414,716 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 32,574  22,266  27,373  23,988  23,424 
Line of credit 34,688  34,688  34,688  34,188  23,688 
Subordinated notes -  -  -  -  8,674 
Junior subordinated debentures 9,519  9,480  9,442  9,403  9,365 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 8,637  10,163  5,377  5,588  7,862 
   Total liabilities 1,582,393  1,563,045  1,545,847  1,500,605  1,487,729 
      
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock 702  702  702  703  702 
Additional paid in capital 117,337  117,328  117,307  117,443  117,298 
Retained earnings 50,553  44,966  41,637  37,798  34,689 
Other comprehensive income (loss) (17,800) (13,009) (8,807) (1,984) (408)
   Total Shareholders' Equity 150,792  149,987  150,839  153,960  152,281 
   Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,733,185 $1,713,032 $1,696,686 $1,654,565 $1,640,010 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)    
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Net income (GAAP)$5,587 $3,329 $3,840 $3,108 $3,503 
Transaction costs (TC) 514  315  604  2,480  1,069 
Employee separation costs (SC) -  1,180  -  -  - 
Income tax benefit related to TC and SC (131) (381) (156) (779) (204)
Net income excluding TC and SC$5,970 $4,443 $4,288 $4,809 $4,368 
      
Diluted earnings per share:     
GAAP$0.77 $0.46 $0.53 $0.43 $0.49 
Excluding TC and SC$0.83 $0.61 $0.59 $0.67 $0.60 
      
Weighted average number of shares - diluted 7,232  7,225  7,225  7,218  7,222 



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Loan Portfolio     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Real estate loans:     
   Construction and land development$172,359 $182,601 $173,066 $159,630 $154,487 
   Single-family residential 162,656  160,335  151,033  158,667  163,412 
   Commercial - owner occupied 273,813  274,555  267,815  265,900  275,220 
   Commercial - other 274,028  254,082  258,112  239,994  228,229 
   Multifamily 11,686  3,955  6,487  6,592  13,826 
      Total real estate loans 894,542  875,528  856,513  830,783  835,174 
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 238,735  226,819  216,390  214,202  220,847 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 10,630  10,614  11,596  12,081  14,015 
      Gross loans 1,143,907  1,112,961  1,084,499  1,057,066  1,070,036 
Unearned income (1,801) (1,702) (1,592) (1,741) (2,047)
      Loans, net of unearned income$1,142,106 $1,111,259 $1,082,907 $1,055,325 $1,067,989 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Asset Quality Information     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
      
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
  2022  2022  2022  2021  2021 
Classified assets:     
Nonperforming loans$2,028 $2,078 $1,897 $1,735 $2,143 
Other real estate owned 857  857  857  857  1,128 
Total nonperforming assets 2,885  2,935  2,754  2,592  3,271 
Accruing classified loans 267  284  327  676  804 
Total classified assets$3,152 $3,219 $3,081 $3,268 $4,075 
      
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 1.7% 1.8% 1.7% 1.9% 2.5%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.17% 0.17% 0.16% 0.16% 0.20%
      
Allowance for loan losses:     
Balance at beginning of period$15,296 $15,396 $15,228 $14,837 $15,159 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  - 
Charge-offs (160) (651) (99) (295) (403)
Recoveries 33  551  267  686  81 
Balance at end of period$15,169 $15,296 $15,396 $15,228 $14,837 
      
Loans, excluding PPP loans$1,142,106 $1,111,079 $1,078,736 $1,044,413 $1,044,938 
PPP loans -  180  4,171  10,912  23,051 
Performing past due loans 1,476  995  1,638  1,277  3,541 
Allowance as % of loans 1.33% 1.38% 1.42% 1.44% 1.39%
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.33% 1.38% 1.43% 1.46% 1.42%
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 748.0% 736.1% 811.6% 877.7% 692.3%
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,129,993  1,092,048  1,056,269  1,044,492  1,017,213 
Average PPP loans 135  1,520  8,075  15,164  40,910 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04% 0.04% -0.06% -0.15% 0.12%