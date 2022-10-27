Mission Cloud Services Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), today announced it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service , recognizing that Mission provides deep technical knowledge, experience, and proven success in delivering Amazon OpenSearch Service to customers .



Achieving the Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery designation differentiates Mission as an APN member, helping customers to perform interactive log analytics, real-time application monitoring, website search, and more. To receive this designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Amazon OpenSearch Service is an especially powerful technology that puts businesses in complete command of their data and allows them to achieve innovative application goals with confidence,” said Dr. Ryan Ries, Practice Lead, Data, Analytics and Machine Learning, Mission. “We’re proud to receive the designation Amazon OpenSearch Service Delivery —on launch day of this new AWS program—based on our work helping customers accelerate their success with the Amazon OpenSearch Service. Whether migrating or optimizing an existing cluster, Mission brings deep expertise and experience to Amazon OpenSearch.”

Mission delivers Amazon OpenSearch services through its comprehensive Data, Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML) practice , which ensures customers can harness data-driven intelligence by building or improving data architecture, pipelines, and artificial intelligence (AI) and ML implementations on AWS. Among Mission’s many Amazon OpenSearch Service customer use cases: pairing Amazon OpenSearch Service with natural language processing (NLP) to find keywords within text and empower more performant applications, leveraging Amazon OpenSearch Service to scan logs and replace expensive monitoring solutions, and coupling Amazon OpenSearch Service to application output to create dashboards to understand what their users are doing and how they are progressing along learning paths. Customers can rely on Mission experts to stand up their Amazon OpenSearch Service implementations, and then use Mission’s data and analytics experts to keep their deployments fully managed and optimized.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify APN Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

“Mission’s data and analytics services on AWS continue to deliver us incredible value—with a depth of knowledge that would be all but impossible to find elsewhere,” said Jason Mayer, Application Architect, Techstreet . “Data is the lifeblood of our business, and being able to confidently utilize technologies like Amazon OpenSearch Service allows us to accelerate application development and iteration. We congratulate Mission on its well-earned recognition as an AWS partner with the new AWS Service Delivery designation for Amazon OpenSearch Service.”

About Mission Cloud Services

‍Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission’s always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.