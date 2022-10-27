Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 3, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the third quarter 2022 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date:Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Live Call:Toll Free: 1-877-502-9276
Toll/International: 1-720-543-0302
Live Webcast:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cz29oo8z


A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ for at least 30 days.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view.

For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.comwww.bionanolaboratories.com or www.biodiscovery.com

