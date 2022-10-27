DTE Energy Foundation grants $420,000 to Michigan shelters during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Detroit, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DTE Energy Foundation announced today it will continue its mission to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan by awarding another round of grants to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan. This year’s grant amount of $420,000 brings the Foundation’s total commitment to more than $2.2 million over the past four years.

“The tragic consequences of domestic violence are present in every county of our state and every aspect of our daily life,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Foundation. “The DTE Foundation remains committed to supporting these shelters that provide a safe haven to individuals forced to flee abusive relationships or settings. These agencies are a lifeline for victims and their families.”

The grant will be provided to 45 shelters that receive part of their funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Support will be based on bed count and go to critical expenses at each location. Funding also will be used to offer holistic survivor-centric services that include housing, transportation, employment and support for survivors who need assistance with healthcare needs or are struggling to navigate the criminal justice system.

“Many of the people we assist arrive at our shelter having just fled unimaginable violence and fear, with little more than hope for a better life,” said Lori Kitchen-Buschel, First Step executive director. "The funding we receive from the DTE Foundation allows us to provide comfort and shelter to these individuals. Without this funding, some of the adults and children who reach out to us might face additional barriers to their safety and security.”

“The need for assistance and shelter in our five-county region is great, these critical funds will support programs and services that have positively impacted hundreds of adults and children,” said Gail Kloss, executive director of Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan. “Our organization relies heavily on outside support to deliver services to those who have nowhere else to turn. The support we receive from the DTE Foundation allows us to provide immediate assistance to our neighbors in crisis.”

To further support Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DTE team members volunteered to create more than 2,400 hygiene kits that have been delivered and distributed to shelters across Michigan.

The MDHHS notes the support of the DTE Foundation and many other private organizations is essential to meeting the ever-increasing need.

“Our goal is to help our community partners respond to every call, answer every plea and provide comfort and support to everyone who needs it,” said Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS. “We’re grateful those agencies are receiving this generous support from the DTE Foundation.”

Domestic violence shelters eligible to receive DTE Foundation grants

Catherine Cobb Safe House, Adrian

Hope Shores Alliance, Alpena

SafeHouse Center, Ann Arbor

S.A.F.E. Place, Battle Creek

Bay Area Women's Center, Bay City

Children and Family Services of Southwestern Michigan/Safe Shelter, Inc.,

Women's Information Service, Inc., Big Rapids

Cadillac Area O.A.S.I.S, Cadillac

Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter, Calumet

HDC/Thumb Area Assault Crisis Center, Caro

Branch County Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Coldwater

YWCA of Metropolitan Detroit/Interim House, Detroit

Alliance Against Violence and Abuse, Escanaba

YWCA of Greater Flint/SAFE House, Flint

YWCA of West Central Michigan, Grand Rapids

River House, Grayling

Domestic Harmony, Hillsdale

Resilience, Holland

LACASA, Howell

RAVE – Ionia/Montcalm

Caring House, Inc., Iron Mountain

DOVE, Ironwood

AWARE, Jackson

YWCA of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo

Baraga County Shelter Home, L'Anse

End Violent Encounters (EVE), Lansing

Lapeer Area Citizens Against Domestic Assault, Lapeer

Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters, Ludington

CHOICES of Manistee County, Manistee

Women's Center/Harbor House, Marquette

Shelterhouse/Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Midland

Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe County, Monroe

Turning Point, Mt. Clemens

RISE, Mt. Pleasant

Every Woman's Place, Muskegon

Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan, Petoskey

First Step, Plymouth

HAVEN, Pontiac

Blue Water Safe Horizons, Port Huron

Underground Railroad, Saginaw

Anishnaabek Community and Family Services, Sault Ste. Marie

Diane Peppler Resource Center, Sault Ste. Marie

SafeCenter, St. Johns

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, Three Rivers

Women's Resource Center Grand Traverse Area, Traverse City

###

About the DTE Energy Foundation

The DTE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, continuing the legacy of community support and involvement of its electric and natural gas utilities, which serve 2.3 million electric customers in Southeast Michigan and 1.3 million natural gas customers in Michigan. In 2021, the DTE Energy Foundation provided more than $18.9 million in grant support where the company has a business presence with a focus on driving positive, meaningful change on three key areas: jobs, equity and the environment. As one of Michigan's leading corporate citizens, DTE aspires not only to be the best in the world, but the best for the world, serving as a force for growth and prosperity in the communities across Michigan. Visit DTEFoundation.com to learn more.