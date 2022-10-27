Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH), today announced financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2022.



Financial Results

Financial results for the 13 and 39 weeks ended September 27, 2022 and September 28, 2021 were as follows:

Third Quarter Year to Date

($000's) 2022 2021 % change 2022 2021 % change

Total revenue $ 993,298 $ 868,943 14.3 % $ 3,005,390 $ 2,568,360 17.0 % Income from operations 75,288 61,698 22.0 % 251,344 232,353 8.2 % Net income 62,328 52,606 18.5 % 209,949 192,236 9.2 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.93 $ 0.75 23.7 % $ 3.08 $ 2.74 12.4 %

Results for the third quarter, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 8.2% at company restaurants and increased 6.7% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $129,278 of which 12.6% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,094 of which 15.1% were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 26 basis points to 15.4%. Restaurant margin was negatively impacted by commodity inflation of 8.8% and wage and other labor inflation of 7.7% partially offset by the benefit of an increase in comparable restaurant sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 12.5% to $152.0 million from $135.1 million in the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share increased 23.7% to $0.93 from $0.75 in the prior year as higher restaurant margin dollars were partially offset by higher income tax expense. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases;

Five company restaurants and two international franchise restaurants were opened; and,

The Company ended the quarter with $185.3 million of cash on hand and debt of $75.0 million.

Results for the year-to-date period, as compared to the prior year as applicable, included the following:

Comparable restaurant sales increased 10.5% at company restaurants and increased 10.1% at domestic franchise restaurants;

Average weekly sales at company restaurants were $132,356 of which 13.5% were to-go sales as compared to average weekly sales of $120,271 of which 18.0% were to-go sales in the prior year;

Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 115 basis points to 16.1%. Restaurant margin was negatively impacted by commodity inflation of 12.4% partially offset by the benefit of an increase in comparable restaurant sales. Restaurant margin dollars increased 9.3% to $481.9 million from $440.9 million in the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share increased to $3.08 from $2.74 in the prior year as higher restaurant margin dollars were partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses. Diluted earnings per share also benefitted from increased share repurchases;

13 company restaurants and five international franchise restaurants were opened; and,

The Company repurchased 2,734,005 shares of common stock for $212.9 million.

Jerry Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. commented, “We are pleased to announce another profitable quarter as our operators continue to focus on providing a legendary guest experience in spite of higher costs in this inflationary environment. This focus, along with our value proposition, keeps us well positioned to continue to grow both our top and bottom lines.”

Morgan continued, “As we transition into 2023, we are excited about the systemwide store growth we expect to see for all three brands. This store growth along with our planned franchise acquisitions and a disciplined approach to capital allocation reflects our commitment to driving shareholder value.”

Franchise Acquisitions

The Company has tentatively agreed to acquire eight domestic franchise restaurants with a targeted close date as of the beginning of our 2023 fiscal year. These acquisitions are subject to the completion of customary negotiations and due diligence.

2022 Outlook

Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first four weeks of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 8.3% compared to the prior year. In addition, the Company implemented a menu price increase of approximately 2.9% in late October.

Management reiterated the following expectations for 2022:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of menu pricing actions;

Store week growth of approximately 6% including the impact of the eight franchise locations acquired in 2022;

Wage and other labor inflation of approximately 8%;

An effective income tax rate of approximately 14% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $230 million including three relocations.



Management updated the following expectations for 2022:

As many as 23 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 company restaurant openings; and,

Commodity cost inflation of approximately 10.5%.

2023 Outlook

Management provided the following initial expectations for 2023:

Positive comparable restaurant sales growth including the benefit of 2022 menu pricing actions;

Approximately 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 company restaurant openings;

Store week growth of approximately 5% excluding the impact of potential franchise acquisitions;

Commodity cost inflation of 5% to 6%;

Wage and other labor inflation of 5% to 6%;

An effective income tax rate of approximately 15% excluding the impact of any legislative changes enacted; and,

Total capital expenditures of approximately $265 million.



Non-GAAP Measures

The Company prepares the consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Within the press release, the Company makes reference to restaurant margin (in dollars and as a percentage of restaurant and other sales). Restaurant margin represents restaurant and other sales less restaurant-level operating costs, including food and beverage costs, labor, rent and other operating costs. Restaurant margin also includes sales and operating costs related to the Company’s non-royalty based retail initiatives. Restaurant margin should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative, to income from operations. This non-GAAP measure is not indicative of overall company performance and profitability in that this measure does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders due to the nature of the costs excluded. Restaurant margin is widely regarded as a useful metric by which to evaluate restaurant-level operating efficiency and performance. In calculating restaurant margin, the Company excludes certain non-restaurant-level costs that support operations, including pre-opening and general and administrative expenses, but do not have a direct impact on restaurant-level operational efficiency and performance. The Company also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, substantially all of which relates to restaurant-level assets, as it represents a non-cash charge for the investment in restaurants. The Company also excludes impairment and closure expense as it believes this provides a clearer perspective of ongoing operating performance and a more useful comparison to prior period results. Restaurant margin as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies in the industry. A reconciliation of income from operations to restaurant margin is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021 Revenue: Restaurant and other sales $ 986,999 $ 862,757 $ 2,986,028 $ 2,550,124 Franchise royalties and fees 6,299 6,186 19,362 18,236 Total revenue 993,298 868,943 3,005,390 2,568,360 Costs and expenses: Restaurant operating costs (excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below): Food and beverage 342,032 298,164 1,026,469 845,150 Labor 330,219 286,593 985,132 832,776 Rent 16,703 15,089 49,785 44,497 Other operating 146,036 127,769 442,714 386,754 Pre-opening 5,701 6,740 15,315 17,327 Depreciation and amortization 33,735 31,627 101,775 94,146 Impairment and closure, net 772 29 537 550 General and administrative 42,812 41,234 132,319 114,807 Total costs and expenses 918,010 807,245 2,754,046 2,336,007 Income from operations 75,288 61,698 251,344 232,353 Interest expense, net 85 604 877 3,039 Equity income from investments in unconsolidated affiliates 190 266 1,069 288 Income before taxes 75,393 61,360 251,536 229,602 Income tax expense 11,430 7,144 35,708 31,031 Net income including noncontrolling interests 63,963 54,216 215,828 198,571 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,635 1,610 5,879 6,335 Net income attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries $ 62,328 $ 52,606 $ 209,949 $ 192,236 Net income per common share attributable to Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 3.09 $ 2.76 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.75 $ 3.08 $ 2.74 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 66,886 69,808 67,875 69,745 Diluted 67,159 70,146 68,140 70,148 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 1.38 $ 0.80





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 27, 2022 December 28, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,315 $ 335,645 Other current assets, net 92,063 227,880 Property and equipment, net 1,237,345 1,162,441 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 626,551 578,413 Goodwill 148,732 127,001 Intangible assets, net 6,304 1,520 Other assets 68,741 79,052 Total assets $ 2,365,051 $ 2,511,952 Other current liabilities 515,693 602,144 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 672,774 622,892 Long-term debt 75,000 100,000 Other liabilities 108,951 113,432 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and subsidiaries stockholders' equity 977,575 1,058,124 Noncontrolling interests 15,058 15,360 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,365,051 $ 2,511,952





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 215,828 $ 198,571 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 101,775 94,146 Share-based compensation expense 28,192 30,797 Deferred income taxes 5,246 (435) Other noncash adjustments, net 4,191 3,268 Change in working capital 39,825 22,362 Net cash provided by operating activities 395,057 348,709 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures - property and equipment (174,194) (139,001) Acquisition of franchise restaurants, net of cash acquired (33,069) - Proceeds from sale of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 316 - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,262 - Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 9,078 5,588 Net cash used in investing activities (195,607) (133,413) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility, net (25,000) (50,000) Repurchase of shares of common stock (212,859) (14,683) Dividends paid (93,328) (55,849) Other financing activities, net (18,593) (21,356) Net cash used in financing activities (349,780) (141,888) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (150,330) 73,408 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 335,645 363,155 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 185,315 $ 436,563





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Restaurant Margin (in thousands) (unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021 September 27, 2022 September 28, 2021 Income from operations $ 75,288 $ 61,698 $ 251,344 $ 232,353 Less: Franchise royalties and fees 6,299 6,186 19,362 18,236 Add: Pre-opening 5,701 6,740 15,315 17,327 Depreciation and amortization 33,735 31,627 101,775 94,146 Impairment and closure, net 772 29 537 550 General and administrative 42,812 41,234 132,319 114,807 Restaurant margin $ 152,009 $ 135,142 $ 481,928 $ 440,947 Restaurant margin (as a percentage of restaurant and other sales) 15.4 % 15.7 % 16.1 % 17.3 %





Texas Roadhouse, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial and Operating Information ($ amounts in thousands, except weekly sales by group) (unaudited) Third Quarter Year to Date 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Restaurant openings Company - Texas Roadhouse 4 6 (2 ) 11 14 (3 ) Company - Bubba's 33 1 1 0 2 4 (2 ) Company - Jaggers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 0 0 0 0 0 0 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 2 0 2 5 2 3 Total 7 7 0 18 20 (2 ) Restaurant acquisitions/dispositions Company - Texas Roadhouse 0 0 0 8 0 8 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 0 0 0 (8 ) 0 (8 ) Restaurants open at the end of the quarter Company - Texas Roadhouse 545 517 28 Company - Bubba's 33 38 35 3 Company - Jaggers 4 3 1 Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - U.S. 62 69 (7 ) Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International 36 30 6 Total 685 654 31 Third Quarter 2022 2021 Change Company restaurants (all concepts) Restaurant and other sales $ 986,999 $ 862,757 14.4 % Store weeks 7,600 7,164 6.1 % Comparable restaurant sales (1) 8.2 % 30.2 % Restaurant operating costs (as a % of restaurant and other sales) Food and beverage costs 34.7 % 34.6 % 9 bps Labor 33.5 % 33.2 % 24 bps Rent 1.7 % 1.7 % (6 ) bps Other operating 14.8 % 14.8 % (1 ) bps Total 84.6 % 84.3 % 26 bps Restaurant margin 15.4 % 15.7 % (26 ) bps Restaurant margin ($ in thousands) $ 152,009 $ 135,142 12.5 % Restaurant margin $/Store week $ 20,001 $ 18,865 6.0 % Texas Roadhouse restaurants only: Store weeks 7,062 6,675 5.8 % Comparable restaurant sales 8.2 % 30.6 % Average unit volume (2) $ 1,705 $ 1,578 8.0 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (511 and 485 units) $ 131,378 $ 121,633 Average unit volume restaurants (23 and 18 units) $ 125,421 $ 118,703 Restaurants less than 6 months old (11 and 14 units) $ 143,801 $ 128,001 Bubba's 33 restaurants only: Store weeks 486 449 8.2 % Comparable restaurant sales 6.2 % 25.6 % Average unit volume $ 1,395 $ 1,281 8.9 % Weekly sales by group: Comparable restaurants (31 and 28 units) $ 104,669 $ 99,768 Average unit volume restaurants (5 and 3 units) $ 123,760 $ 86,993 Restaurants less than 6 months old (2 and 4 units) $ 95,312 $ 140,011 Franchise restaurants Franchise royalties and fees $ 6,299 $ 6,186 1.8 % Store weeks 1,256 1,287 (2.4 ) % Comparable restaurant sales 7.6 % 31.2 % U.S. franchise restaurants only: Comparable restaurant sales 6.7 % 33.5 % Average unit volume $ 1,786 $ 1,661 7.5 % (1) Comparable restaurant sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for restaurants open a full 18 months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period.

(2) Average unit volume includes sales from restaurants open for a full six months before the beginning of the period, excluding sales from restaurants permanently closed during the period. Amounts may not foot due to rounding.





