J.M. Huber Corp Makes $500,000 Donation To TMCF

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced that J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber), a global, family-owned specialty materials manufacturing company, has made a $500,000 donation to provide scholarships to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students in Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM) education programs.

The Huber donation will award 40, $10,000 J.M. Huber HBCU Scholarships to students pursuing STEM-related degrees for the 2023-2024 school year. The funding will also provide five students an opportunity to intern with Huber through the J.M. Huber HBCU Fellows Program during the summer of 2023. Internship students will qualify for a $10,000 scholarship upon completion of the internship program.

TMCF has a history of success supporting nearly 300,000 students that attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities or Predominantly Black Institutions by creating pathways to economic mobility through degree attainment and lucrative careers. Since its founding in 1987, TMCF has awarded over $300 million in scholarships for students and boasts a 97% graduation rate of students from its programs.

“We are excited to be part of this tremendous collaboration with J.M. Huber Corporation,” TMCF CEO & President Dr. Harry L. Williams said. “We pride ourselves as an organization in aligning with companies that are passionate about supporting our students attending HBCUs. Huber has proven to be that kind of company.”

The support of TMCF reflects Huber’s commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) and its I Belong at Huber initiative grounded in three strategic pillars: talent, culture, and community. Huber’s partnership with TMCF began in 2022 with the funding of COVID emergency scholarships for 125 students who faced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

“Our partnership with TMCF helps us advance toward our diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. We want to help remove systemic barriers to opportunity through funding scholarships and internships for HBCU students and we are especially excited to welcome our future HBCU interns to Huber,” said Lily Prost, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer of J.M. Huber Corporation.

About The Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US. For more information, visit www.huber.com.