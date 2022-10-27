Medallion Bank Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the period ended September 30, 2022. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

2022 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $18.3 million, compared to net income of $19.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Net interest income of $43.0 million with a net interest margin of 9.3%, compared to $35.3 million and 10.1% in the prior year period.
  • Annualized ROA and ROE were 3.9% and 25.3%, respectively, as of September 30, 2022, compared to 5.5% and 31.3% in the prior year period.
  • Provision for loan losses was $8.2 million compared to a benefit of $0.2 million in the prior year period.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.3% of average loans outstanding, compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.1% in the prior year period.
  • The total loan portfolio grew 30.4% to $1.8 billion during the 12-month period ending September 30, 2022.
  • Total assets were $1.9 billion, total capital was $293.2 million, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.2% at September 30, 2022.

Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “The third quarter was highlighted by moderating loan growth that produced net income of $18 million on net interest income that was 22% higher than the prior year. Loan losses, which were historically low in last year’s third quarter, continued to normalize, rising consistent with our historical seasonality but also likely reflecting the pressures of the inflationary environment. Given rapidly increasing deposit costs, we increased interest rates on new loans and expect additional adjustments consistent with actions by the Federal Reserve. Our focus remains on serving our customers with the optimal balance of high tech and high touch so we can deliver superior financial performance.”

Recreation Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 24.9% to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2022, compared to $938.7 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest income was $32.5 million compared to $27.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Recreation loans were 66.6% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2022, compared to 69.5% at September 30, 2021.
  • The provision for recreation loan losses was $7.2 million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 1.8% of average recreation loans outstanding compared to 0.1% in the prior year period.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 44.2% to $575.3 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $399.0 million at September 30, 2021.
  • Net interest income was $10.1 million compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Home improvement loans were 32.7% of loans receivable as of September 30, 2022, compared to 29.5% at September 30, 2021.
  • The provision for home improvement loan losses was $2.0 million compared to $0.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Annualized net charge-offs were 0.9% of average home improvement loans outstanding compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.2% in the prior year period.

Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On October 27, 2022, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on January 3, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2022.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "expect" or "will," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature, such as "continues" or "remains." These statements relate to our future earnings, returns, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements.  

MEDALLION BANK
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
 For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(In thousands)2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
Total interest income$49,249  $39,524  $135,499  $112,874 
Total interest expense 6,240   4,189   15,307   13,366 
Net interest income 43,009   35,335   120,192   99,508 
        
Provision (benefit) for loan losses 8,171   (196)  16,301   2,168 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 34,838   35,531   103,891   97,340 
        
Other income (loss)       
Write-downs of loan collateral in process of foreclosure (94)  (298)  (533)  (2,850)
Other non-interest income 409   222   957   758 
Total other income (loss), net 315   (76)  424   (2,092)
        
Non-interest expense       
Salaries and benefits 3,686   2,797   10,656   8,399 
Loan servicing 2,816   2,584   8,272   7,936 
Collection costs 1,462   1,335   3,940   3,470 
Regulatory fees 610   488   1,621   1,383 
Professional fees 503   431   1,308   1,329 
Occupancy and equipment 214   199   584   571 
Other 946   809   3,092   2,681 
Total non-interest expense 10,237   8,643   29,473   25,769 
        
Income before income taxes 24,916   26,812   74,842   69,479 
Provision for income taxes 6,644   7,116   19,927   18,492 
        
Net income$18,272  $19,696  $54,915  $50,987 

MEDALLION BANK
BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021
Assets     
Cash and federal funds sold$75,107  $61,402  $56,088 
Investment securities, available-for-sale 48,354   44,772   47,511 
Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition costs 1,761,563   1,415,415   1,351,240 
Allowance for loan losses (60,792)  (53,384)  (52,954)
Loans, net 1,700,771   1,362,031   1,298,286 
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 12,200   21,438   28,069 
Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 6,188   4,230   3,964 
Deferred tax assets 9,402   7,576   7,632 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 42,806   37,786   35,291 
Total assets$1,894,828  $1,539,235  $1,476,841 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits and other funds borrowed$1,555,832  $1,250,880  $1,196,508 
Accrued interest payable 1,882   1,228   1,562 
Income tax payable 30,357   16,104   9,789 
Other liabilities 12,731   7,670   10,689 
Due to affiliates 795   906   586 
Total liabilities 1,601,597   1,276,788   1,219,134 
Total shareholders’ equity 293,231   262,447   257,707 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,894,828  $1,539,235  $1,476,841 