AXT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Management Qualitative Comments

“Although revenue decreased quarter over quarter, EPS remains solid. We have confidence in the fundamental market trends that drive our revenue, customer, and application adoption.” said Morris Young, chief executive officer. “Our Q3 results demonstrate several key factors: First, indium phosphide applications are expanding and indium phosphide is becoming an increasingly strategic material across the landscape of technology. Despite the overall setback, our indium phosphide revenue grew 12 percent over Q2, setting a new high for quarterly revenue, and grew 48 percent over the same period in 2021. Second, AXT has made meaningful progress in driving our gross margin performance making the revenue more profitable and contributing to EPS strength. And third, with the strong ramp of our new consumer applications, we continue to demonstrate our success in supporting the requirements of some of the most discerning Tier-1 companies in the world today. These factors illustrate how we have evolved as a company, and demonstrate our readiness for continued growth and market leadership.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

In order to provide better clarity on its operational and financial results, AXT began reporting its financial results on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP results exclude stock-based compensation. Investors can find GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables in the financial statements in this earnings release.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $35.2 million, compared with $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2021.





GAAP gross margin was 42.0 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 39.1 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2022 and 33.3 percent for the third quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP gross margin was 42.2 percent of revenue for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 39.4 percent of revenue for the second quarter of 2022 and 33.8 percent for the third quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating expenses were $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $9.1 million for the third quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP operating expenses were $9.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.





GAAP operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, compared with $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.6 million, compared with $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.





Non-operating income and expense, taxes and minority interest for the third quarter of 2022 was a gain of $1.2 million, compared with a gain of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and a gain of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.





GAAP net income, after minority interests, for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.8 million, or $0.13 per share, compared with net income of $5.5 million or $0.13 per share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $3.8 million or $0.09 per share for the third quarter of 2021.





Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million, or $0.16 per share, compared with net income of $6.7 million or $0.16 per share for the second quarter of 2022 and net income of $5.4 million or $0.13 per share for the third quarter of 2021.



STAR Market Listing Update

On January 10, 2022, AXT announced that Beijing Tongmei Xtal Technology Co., Ltd. (“Tongmei”), its subsidiary in Beijing, China, submitted to the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the “SSE”) its application to list its shares in an initial public offering (the “IPO”) on the SSE’s Sci-Tech innovAtion boaRd (the “STAR Market”) and the application was accepted for review. Subsequently, Tongmei responded to several rounds of questions received from the SSE. On July 12, 2022, the SSE approved the listing of Tongmei’s shares in an IPO on the STAR Market. On August 1, 2022, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the “CSRC”) accepted for review Tongmei’s IPO application. The STAR Market IPO remains subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities. The process of going public on the STAR Market includes several periods of review and, therefore, is a lengthy process. Subject to review and approval by the CSRC and other authorities, Tongmei hopes to accomplish this goal as early as Q4 2022. AXT has posted a brief summary of the plan and the process on its website at http://www.axt.com.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge). The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California and includes sales, administration and customer service functions. AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As discussed above, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or because it believes that such information is superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and provide better comparability with our peer companies, many of which also use similar non-GAAP financial measures. Further, the company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures offer an important analytical tool to help investors understand the company’s core operating results and trends. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures to compare the company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark its performance externally against peer companies. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. A reconciliation of our GAAP consolidated financial statements to our non-GAAP consolidated financial statements is provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing paragraphs contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including, for example, statements regarding the timing and completion of the proposed listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market. Additional examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market demand for our products, our growth prospects and opportunities for continued business expansion, including technology trends, new applications and the ramping of Tier-1 customers, our market opportunity, our ability to lead our industry, our relocation, our expectations with respect to our business prospects and financial results, including our gross margin performance, and our development of larger diameter substrates that we believe will enable the next generation of technology innovation across a number of end-markets. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and factors relating to the company’s operations and business environment, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in the foregoing discussion. These uncertainties and factors include but are not limited to: the requests for redemptions by private equity funds in China of investments in Tongmei, the administrative challenges in satisfying the requirements of various government agencies in China in connection with the listing of shares of Tongmei on the STAR Market, continued open access to companies to list shares on the STAR Market, investor enthusiasm for new listings of shares on the STAR Market and geopolitical tensions between China and the United States. Additional uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of significant orders; the cancellation of orders and return of product; emerging applications using chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; end-user acceptance of products containing chips or devices fabricated on our substrates; our ability to bring new products to market; product announcements by our competitors; the ability to control costs and improve efficiency; the ability to utilize our manufacturing capacity; product yields and their impact on gross margins; the relocation of manufacturing lines and ramping of production; possible factory shutdowns as a result of air pollution in China or COVID-19; COVID-19 or other outbreaks of a contagious disease; tariffs and other trade war issues; the financial performance of our partially owned supply chain companies; policies and regulations in China; and other factors as set forth in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each of these factors is difficult to predict and many are beyond the company’s control. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 35,183 $ 34,576 $ 114,323 $ 99,661 Cost of revenue 20,401 23,075 70,798 64,386 Gross profit 14,782 11,501 43,525 35,275 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,576 6,476 19,719 17,841 Research and development 3,639 2,629 10,251 7,571 Total operating expenses 10,215 9,105 29,970 25,412 Income from operations 4,567 2,396 13,555 9,863 Interest expense, net (299 ) (44 ) (670 ) (55 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,006 1,061 5,308 3,674 Other income, net 957 948 1,242 898 Income before provision for income taxes 7,231 4,361 19,435 14,380 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 501 (135 ) 2,188 1,504 Net income 6,730 4,496 17,247 12,876 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests (971 ) (696 ) (2,777 ) (1,266 ) Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. $ 5,759 $ 3,800 $ 14,470 $ 11,610 Net income attributable to AXT, Inc. per common share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.28 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 42,163 41,460 42,011 41,237 Diluted 42,982 42,678 42,718 42,710

AXT, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,918 $ 36,763 Restricted Cash 3,900 — Short-term investments 7,207 5,419 Accounts receivable, net 38,131 34,839 Inventories 88,496 65,912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,804 17,252 Total current assets 181,456 160,185 Long-term investments 4,196 9,576 Property, plant and equipment, net 152,727 142,415 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,820 2,324 Other assets 21,577 17,941 Total assets $ 361,776 $ 332,441 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,354 $ 16,649 Accrued liabilities 16,555 17,057 Short-term loan, related party — 1,887 Bank loan 42,998 12,229 Total current liabilities 72,907 47,822 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 1,384 1,935 Other long-term liabilities 2,128 2,453 Total liabilities 76,419 52,210 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 45,198 50,385 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 3,532 3,532 Common stock 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 234,532 231,622 Accumulated deficit (15,500 ) (29,970 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,457 ) 6,302 Total AXT, Inc. stockholders’ equity 217,150 211,529 Noncontrolling interests 23,009 18,317 Total stockholders’ equity 240,159 229,846 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 361,776 $ 332,441

AXT, INC.

Reconciliation of Statements of Operations Under GAAP and Non-GAAP

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 14,782 $ 11,501 $ 43,525 $ 35,275 Stock compensation expense 51 188 277 263 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,833 $ 11,689 $ 43,802 $ 35,538 GAAP operating expenses $ 10,215 $ 9,105 $ 29,970 $ 25,412 Stock compensation expense 985 1,451 2,981 3,168 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 9,230 $ 7,654 $ 26,989 $ 22,244 GAAP income from operations $ 4,567 $ 2,396 $ 13,555 $ 9,863 Stock compensation expense 1,036 1,639 3,258 3,431 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 5,603 $ 4,035 $ 16,813 $ 13,294 GAAP net income $ 5,759 $ 3,800 $ 14,470 $ 11,610 Stock compensation expense 1,036 1,639 3,258 3,431 Non-GAAP net income $ 6,795 $ 5,439 $ 17,728 $ 15,041 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.34 $ 0.27 Stock compensation expense per diluted share $ 0.02 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.16 $ 0.13 $ 0.41 $ 0.35 Shares used to compute diluted net income per share 42,982 42,678 42,718 42,710

