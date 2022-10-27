ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

  • Year-over-year revenue grows 5%, operating profit up 5%, non-GAAP operating profit up 4%

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights
All comparisons are to the prior year period

  • Revenue increased by 5% to $950.3 million; up 9% on a constant currency basis 
  • Gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 56.9%; non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 40 bps to 57.6%
  • Income from operations increased 5%; non-GAAP operating profit up 4%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.43; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.51

“Our first quarter fiscal year 2023 results demonstrate strong sales growth in the Americas and solid overall performance for our businesses,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “Our global ResMed team continues to power through the dynamic supply chain environment to increase production volumes and deliver more products and software solutions into the hands of people who need them. During the quarter we saw strong customer uptake of our reengineered AirSense 10 Card-to-Cloud device. We also continued to increase our access to semiconductor communications chips, allowing us to produce more of our industry-leading, 100%-connectable platforms. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering lifesaving therapy solutions and driving accelerated adoption of digital health in sleep apnea, respiratory care, and out-of-hospital care. I am confident in our growth strategy and our ability to accelerate toward our goal of improving 250 million lives in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics
Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021		 % Change Constant
Currency(A)
Revenue $950.3  $904.0  5% 9%
Gross margin   56.9%  56.0% 2   
Non-GAAP gross margin (B)  57.6%  57.2% 1   
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  193.9   176.7  10  16 
Research and development expenses  63.2   60.0  5  9 
Income from operations  275.7   261.9  5   
Non-GAAP income from operations (B)  290.8   280.7  4   
Net income  210.5   203.6  3   
Non-GAAP net income (B)  222.1   222.0  Nil   
Diluted earnings per share $1.43  $1.39  3   
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $1.51  $1.51  Nil   

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.    

Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

  • Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices as well as reduced competitive supply.
    • Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 18 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19.
    • Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets declined by 6 percent on a constant currency basis.
    • Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 9 percent, due to continued growth in our Home Medical Equipment vertical.
  • Gross margin increased by 90 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin increased by 40 basis points, mainly due to an increase in average selling prices, partially offset by unfavorable product mix and foreign currency movements.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 16 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses increased to 20.4 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.5 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses and increases in travel expenses.
  • Income from operations increased by 5 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 4 percent.
  • Net income for the quarter was $210.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.43. Non-GAAP net income was $222.1 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.51, both consistent with the same period of the prior year.
  • Operating cash flow for the quarter was $44.7 million, reflecting the impact of increases in working capital. During the quarter we paid $64.4 million in dividends.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

  • Announced the acquisition of mementor, a German pioneer and health tech startup that develops and distributes digital medical products in the field of sleep medicine and related areas. mementor offers the first permanently approved Digital Health Application (DiGA), somnio, eligible for reimbursement in the field of sleep medicine.
  • Celebrated the official opening of ResMed’s new technology R&D facility in Ireland (Sandyford in Dublin) and announced a plan to double the Ireland-based software and technology team with 70 jobs over the next four years to support innovation, technology development, and product development.
  • Released updated global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) prevalence numbers via a late-breaking abstract at the European Respiratory Society Congress. Based on ResMed’s updated research, it’s estimated over 480 million people worldwide suffer from COPD, a 22-126% increase over today’s most cited resources.

Dividend program
The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 10, 2022, payable on December 15, 2022. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 9, 2022, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 9, 2022, through November 10, 2022, inclusive. 

Webcast details
ResMed will discuss its first-quarter fiscal year 2023 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on ResMed’s Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13733726. The telephone replay will be available until November 10, 2022.

About ResMed
At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
     
Net revenue $950,294  $904,015 
     
Cost of sales  403,110   386,667 
Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)  6,374   11,059 
Total cost of sales $409,484  $397,726 
Gross profit $540,810  $506,289 
     
Selling, general, and administrative  193,933   176,719 
Research and development  63,188   59,950 
Amortization of acquired intangibles (1)  7,950   7,707 
Total operating expenses $265,071  $244,376 
Income from operations  275,739   261,913 
     
Other income (expenses), net:    
Interest income (expense), net $(7,134) $(5,360)
Loss attributable to equity method investments  (2,028)  (1,386)
Gain (loss) on equity investments  (3,280)  5,612 
Other, net  (1,504)  (1,991)
Total other income (expenses), net  (13,946)  (3,125)
Income before income taxes $261,793  $258,788 
Income taxes  51,315   55,175 
Net income $210,478  $203,613 
     
Basic earnings per share $1.44  $1.40 
Diluted earnings per share $1.43  $1.39 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $1.51  $1.51 
     
Basic shares outstanding  146,431   145,680 
Diluted shares outstanding  147,134   146,860 

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

  September 30,
2022		 June 30,
2022
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $207,163  $273,710 
Accounts receivable, net  620,483   575,950 
Inventories  864,852   743,910 
Prepayments and other current assets  341,199   337,908 
Total current assets $2,033,697  $1,931,478 
Non-current assets:    
Property, plant, and equipment, net $487,376  $498,181 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  125,319   132,314 
Goodwill and other intangibles, net  2,276,994   2,282,386 
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets  254,174   251,494 
Total non-current assets $3,143,863  $3,164,375 
Total assets $5,177,560  $5,095,853 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $181,485  $159,245 
Accrued expenses  324,055   344,722 
Operating lease liabilities, current  21,076   21,856 
Deferred revenue  108,195   108,667 
Income taxes payable  47,942   44,893 
Short-term debt  9,906   9,916 
Total current liabilities $692,659  $689,299 
Non-current liabilities:    
Deferred revenue $97,620  $95,455 
Deferred income taxes  11,830   9,714 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  114,214   120,453 
Other long-term liabilities  5,838   5,974 
Long-term debt  785,436   765,325 
Long-term income taxes payable  37,076   48,882 
Total non-current liabilities $1,052,014  $1,045,803 
Total liabilities $1,744,673  $1,735,102 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:    
Common stock $586  $586 
Additional paid-in capital  1,701,902   1,682,432 
Retained earnings  3,759,783   3,613,736 
Treasury stock  (1,623,256)  (1,623,256)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (406,128)  (312,747)
Total stockholders’ equity $3,432,887  $3,360,751 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $5,177,560  $5,095,853 


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

  Three months ended
  September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $210,478  $203,613 
Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  36,273   39,102 
Amortization of right-of-use assets  7,761   8,517 
Stock-based compensation costs  16,919   17,303 
Loss attributable to equity method investments  2,028   1,386 
(Gain) loss on equity investment  3,280   (5,612)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable, net  (56,238)  33,704 
Inventories, net  (147,096)  (55,976)
Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets  (36,784)  (14,391)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other  8,041   (293,303)
Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $44,662  $(65,657)
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment  (29,056)  (27,340)
Patent registration and acquisition costs  (3,317)  (4,453)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (19,100)   
Purchases of investments  (4,291)  (6,600)
(Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts  (3,042)  (3,481)
Net cash used in investing activities $(58,806) $(41,874)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net  2,610   4,354 
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (59)  (195)
Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs  50,000   150,000 
Repayment of borrowings  (30,000)   
Dividends paid  (64,431)  (61,189)
Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $(41,880) $92,970 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $(10,523) $(4,568)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  (66,547)  (19,129)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  273,710   295,278 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $207,163  $276,149 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
     
Revenue $950,294  $904,015 
     
GAAP cost of sales $409,484  $397,726 
Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A)  (6,374)  (11,059)
Non-GAAP cost of sales $403,110  $386,667 
     
GAAP gross profit $540,810  $506,289 
GAAP gross margin  56.9%  56.0%
Non-GAAP gross profit $547,184  $517,348 
Non-GAAP gross margin  57.6%  57.2%


The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
     
GAAP income from operations $275,739 $261,913
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A)  6,374  11,059
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A)  7,950  7,707
Acquisition-related expenses (A)  745  
Non-GAAP income from operations $290,808 $280,679


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
     
GAAP net income $210,478 $203,613
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales, net of tax (A)  4,835  8,435
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses, net of tax (A)  6,031  5,878
Acquisition-related expenses (A)  745  
Reserve for disputed tax position (A)    4,111
Non-GAAP net income (A) $222,089 $222,037
     
GAAP diluted shares outstanding  147,134  146,860
GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.43 $1.39
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $1.51 $1.51

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and the reserve for disputed tax positions from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.


Revenue by Product and Region
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2022		(A)September 30,
2021		(A)% Change Constant
Currency (B)
U.S., Canada, and Latin America        
Devices $339.5 $275.9 23%  
Masks and other  238.6  215.1 11   
Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $578.1 $491.0 18   
Software-as-a-Service  105.9  97.5 9   
Total $684.0 $588.6 16   
         
Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets        
Devices $178.0 $218.2 (18)% (10)%
Masks and other  88.3  97.2 (9) 3 
Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $266.3 $315.5 (16) (6)
         
Global revenue        
Devices $517.6 $494.2 5% 9%
Masks and other  326.9  312.3 5  8 
Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $844.4 $806.5 5  9 
Software-as-a-Service  105.9  97.5 9  9 
Total $950.3 $904.0 5  9 
         

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For investorsFor media
Amy WakehamJayme Rubenstein
+1 858-836-5000+1 858-836-6798
investorrelations@resmed.comnews@resmed.com

 


