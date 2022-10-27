MINERALRITE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL EXPERT HELP

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MineralRite Corp. (OTC PINK: RITE) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that four more experts have now joined the company to further the execution of MineralRite's newly formulated business plan.

For the past 26 years, Mr. Todd Gibson, personally and through his consulting company, 1527155 Alberta Ltd., have provided planning, commissioning, construction, startup, operational and maintenance consultancy services to the oil, gas, power, and technology development industries, ranging from mining and transportation to processing, with specific focus in the areas of project management, coordination, and operational logistics. The partners, staff and affiliates of 1527155 Alberta have collectively served in high-level positions, providing their expertise in planning, commissioning, construction, startup, security, logistics, as well as operational and maintenance services to large multinational corporations and organizations, including the likes of: The United Nations, Exxon, Fluor, Aramco, Shell, Chevron, Woodside, BHP, Conoco Philips, Petro Canada, Husky, Gibson Energy, Enbridge Pipelines, and EPCOR.

Mr. James Bame holds a Law degree as well as an Industrial Engineering degree. He is California Bar Certified; he is a Registered Patent Agent; and he was formerly involved in the Securities industry as a stockbroker. His areas of legal practice include contract and intellectual property law, with fields of concentration in patent and real estate oriented towards the mining, oil and gas, energy, environmental, and wastewater industries. Mr. Bame will be bringing with him to MineralRite the resources of his consulting company, TEK Resources, which shares headquarters with his law practice located on Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles. Also noteworthy is the fact that Mr. Bame was a former affiliate of MineralRite, having served the company in various capacities over the past decade.

Mr. Thomas Benson is an expert in the oil and gas equipment management industry with over 20 years of expertise in marine and land transportation logistics; equipment acquisition, rental, sales and disposition; and the relevant legal compliance and fleet control aspects of this business sector. Throughout his career, Mr. Benson has personally administered, managed and developed multiple tens of millions of dollars of revenue growth for his former employers, the likes of which include: Horizon Ship Broker, Jack Daniel's Delivery Service, XPress Trucking, HPB Brokerage, Gulf Fleet Marine, and Southern States Offshore.

And, in addition to these three highly qualified experts, and their respective consulting companies, MineralRite has also completed negotiations and has now inked an agreement with Sterling Macro Research LLC. Sterling Macro is a Research Consulting Company which specializes in targeted mergers and acquisitions. Sterling Macro was founded over a decade ago by commodities veterans with integral knowledge and skills in the evaluation and analysis of industrial and material based companies. Sterling Macro will be joining forces with MineralRite and will be assisting MineralRite in the identification, acquisition and execution of the upcoming merger and acquisition activities contained within its newly formulated business plan.

As always, the compensation packages engaging these individuals and their associated consulting companies have been specifically designed by MineralRite to reward their efforts to bring assets under MineralRite's control as well as to develop new and profitable lines of business for the Company.

"We are overjoyed to have this caliber of talent brought to MineralRite to help execute the aggressive goals we have set out for the Company; and we are ecstatic that our rollout plan is gaining the necessary momentum to rebuild the Company as we move forward into the next several quarters and years. We hope to be making additional announcements again in the near future on several other projects that are presently in our corporate pipeline. And, as always, we look forward to keeping the investment community informed on the progress we are making." said Guy Peckham, CEO and President of MineralRite.

About MineralRite

MineralRite Corporation is a diversified holding Company primarily focused on the natural resource and physical commodity industry. The company is planning to enter into a number of beneficial agreements that match company needs for resources, logistical and process solutions and financing. MineralRite’s growth will be driven not only by strategic alliances, but by sourcing its expertise to the many small and mid-size companies in need of its solutions.

