Hyperfine to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 10, 2022

GUILFORD, Conn., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the creator of Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Those interested in listening to the conference call should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast and an archive of the presentation will be available through the Investors page of Hyperfine’s corporate website at https://investors.hyperfine.io/.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop®, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System™ produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by an iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments, operating rooms outside the sterile field, and intensive care units, among others.

