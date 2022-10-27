MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022

Third Quarter Summary1



Net income for the third quarter was $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share.

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 3.08% 2 .

. Annualized core loan growth (excluding PPP) of 15.72% 2 .

. Nonperforming assets ratio improved 3 bps to 0.40%; net charge-off ratio of 0.06%.

Efficiency ratio improved to 53.67%2.



IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $18.3 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.

CEO COMMENTARY

Len Devaisher, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are gratified by our momentum: improving earnings driven by strengthening fundamentals. The combination of accelerated loan growth, improving credit metrics, and a balanced approach to deposit costs and retention efforts has us positioned well for the future."

1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2022 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.

2 Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 45,733 $ 39,725 $ 40,340 $ 122,794 $ 117,462 Noninterest income 12,588 12,347 9,182 36,579 31,224 Total revenue, net of interest expense 58,321 52,072 49,522 159,373 148,686 Credit loss expense (benefit) 638 3,282 (1,080 ) 3,920 (7,958 ) Noninterest expense 34,623 32,082 29,778 98,348 86,148 Income before income tax expense 23,060 16,708 20,824 57,105 70,496 Income tax expense 4,743 4,087 4,513 12,272 15,266 Net income $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 16,311 $ 44,833 $ 55,230 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 1.03 $ 2.86 $ 3.46 Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.83 % 1.11 % 0.97 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 14.56 % 10.14 % 12.00 % 11.81 % 14.03 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 19.32 % 13.13 % 15.06 % 15.28 % 17.69 % Efficiency ratio(1) 53.67 % 56.57 % 56.34 % 56.70 % 53.95 % (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

IOWA FIRST BANCSHARES CORP. ACQUISITION

On June 9, 2022, we acquired Iowa First Bancshares Corp ("IOFB"). The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

(In thousands) As of June 9, 2022 Merger consideration Cash consideration $ 46,672 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks $ 10,192 Interest earning deposits in banks 67,855 Debt securities 119,820 Loans held for investment 281,326 Premises and equipment 7,363 Core deposit intangible 16,500 Other assets 11,628 Total assets acquired 514,684 Liabilities assumed Deposits (463,638 ) Other liabilities (3,117 ) Total liabilities assumed (466,755 ) Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value 47,929 Bargain purchase gain (reported in Other noninterest income) $ 1,257

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased to $45.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $39.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a higher volume of interest earning assets in addition to an expansion in the net interest margin.

Average interest earning assets increased $332.0 million to $6.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase reflected the full quarter benefit from earning assets acquired in the IOFB acquisition, as well as organic loan growth.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.08% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 2.87% in the linked quarter. The increase in tax equivalent net interest margin reflected an increase in total interest earning asset yields, partially offset by increased funding costs. Total interest earning assets yield increased 37 bps from the linked quarter as loan yields increased 42 bps and taxable investment securities yields 18 bps. Sixteen basis points of the loan yield increase was attributable to loan purchase discount accretion. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 19 bps to 0.64%, due to interest bearing deposits costs of 0.46%, short-term borrowing costs of 1.34%, and long-term debt costs of 4.70%, which increased 15 bps, 87 bps and 25 bps respectively, from the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 increased $0.2 million, or 2.0%, from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to increases of $2.0 million and $0.4 million in other income and service charges and fees, respectively. The increase in other income stemmed primarily from a one-time settlement and the increase in service charges and fees reflected the full quarter benefit from the IOFB acquisition. Partially offsetting the increases above was a $1.8 million decline in loan revenue, which reflected a smaller increase in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Income September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2022 2021 Investment services and trust activities $ 2,876 $ 2,670 $ 2,915 Service charges and fees 2,075 1,717 1,613 Card revenue 1,898 1,878 1,820 Loan revenue 1,722 3,523 1,935 Bank-owned life insurance 579 558 532 Investment securities gains, net (163 ) 395 36 Other 3,601 1,606 331 Total noninterest income $ 12,588 $ 12,347 $ 9,182

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 7.9%, from the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $1.1 million, $0.5 million, and $0.5 million in compensation and employee benefits, amortization of intangibles, and data processing, respectively. These increases primarily reflected a full three months of costs associated with IOFB as well as increased merger-related data processing expenses. Offsetting the increases identified above was a decline of $0.4 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.

The increase in net interest income and noninterest income, partially offset by the increase in noninterest expense noted above, were the primary drivers of the improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased 2.90 percentage points to 53.67% from 56.57% in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Noninterest Expense September 30, June 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022

2022 2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ 20,046 $ 18,955 $ 17,350 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,577 2,253 2,547 Equipment 2,358 2,107 1,973 Legal and professional 2,012 2,435 1,272 Data processing 1,731 1,237 1,406 Marketing 1,139 1,157 1,022 Amortization of intangibles 1,789 1,283 1,264 FDIC insurance 415 420 435 Communications 302 266 275 Foreclosed assets, net 42 4 43 Other 2,212 1,965 2,191 Total noninterest expense $ 34,623 $ 32,082 $ 29,778

The following table presents details of merger-related expenses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Merger-related Expenses 2022 2022 2021 (In thousands) Compensation and employee benefits $ 132 $ 150 $ — Occupancy expense of premises, net — 1 — Equipment 14 6 — Legal and professional 193 638 — Data processing 304 38 — Marketing 90 65 — Communications — 2 — Other 30 1 — Total merger-related expenses $ 763 $ 901 $ —

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate decreased to 20.6% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 24.5% in the linked quarter. The lower effective income tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 was due to the one-time income tax expense of $0.8 million recognized in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a change in the tax law in the state of Iowa. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2022 is expected to be in the range of 20-22%.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL HIGHLIGHTS



As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 Ending Balance Sheet Total assets $ 6,491.1 $ 6,442.5 $ 5,875.4 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,746.3 3,611.2 3,268.6 Total securities 2,299.9 2,402.8 2,136.9 Total deposits 5,476.8 5,537.4 4,957.8 Average Balance Sheet Average total assets $ 6,457.6 $ 6,079.0 $ 5,811.2 Average total loans 3,673.4 3,326.3 3,356.7 Average total deposits 5,507.5 5,181.9 4,882.8 Funding and Liquidity Short-term borrowings $ 304.5 $ 193.9 $ 187.5 Long-term debt 154.2 159.2 154.9 Loans to deposits ratio 68.40 % 65.21 % 65.93 % Equity Total shareholders' equity $ 472.2 $ 488.8 $ 530.3 Common equity ratio 7.28 % 7.59 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity(1) 377.7 392.5 446.7 Tangible common equity ratio(1) 5.90 % 6.18 % 7.71 % Per Share Data Book value $ 30.23 $ 31.26 $ 33.71 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.17 $ 25.10 $ 28.40 (1) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $135.1 million, or 3.7%, to $3.75 billion from June 30, 2022. This increase was driven by new loan production and higher volumes of line of credit usage during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

Loans Held for Investment September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Balance



% of Total



Balance



% of Total



Balance



% of Total



(dollars in thousands) Commercial and industrial $ 1,041,662 27.8 % $ 986,137 27.3 % $ 927,258 28.4 % Agricultural 116,229 3.1 110,263 3.1 106,356 3.3 Commercial real estate Construction and development 276,941 7.4 224,470 6.2 146,417 4.5 Farmland 183,581 4.9 181,820 5.0 130,936 4.0 Multifamily 222,592 5.9 239,676 6.6 273,347 8.4 Other 1,226,983 32.8 1,213,974 33.7 1,148,658 35.0 Total commercial real estate 1,910,097 51.0 1,859,940 51.5 1,699,358 51.9 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 446,373 11.9 430,157 11.9 334,267 10.2 One-to-four family junior liens 157,276 4.2 148,647 4.1 133,869 4.1 Total residential real estate 603,649 16.1 578,804 16.0 468,136 14.3 Consumer 74,652 2.0 76,008 2.1 67,536 2.1 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,746,289 100.0 % $ 3,611,152 100.0 % $ 3,268,644 100.0 % Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,159,323 $ 1,117,754 $ 950,157

Credit Loss Expense & Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Beginning balance $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,000 $ 48,700 $ 55,500 PCD allowance established in acquisition — 3,371 — 3,371 — Charge-offs (970 ) (440 ) (234 ) (4,041 ) (2,077 ) Recoveries 382 159 1,114 950 2,235 Net charge-offs (588 ) (281 ) 880 (3,091 ) 158 Credit loss (benefit) expense related to loans 338 3,060 (980 ) 3,120 (7,758 ) Ending balance $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 47,900 $ 52,100 $ 47,900

As of September 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $52.1 million, or 1.39% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $52.4 million, or 1.45% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2022. Credit loss expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.6 million, compared to $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, and was primarily attributable to a reserve taken to support loan growth.

Deposits

Total deposits declined $60.7 million, or 1.1%, to $5.5 billion from June 30, 2022. This decline reflected the competitive market for deposits driven by the rapid rate of increase in the federal funds target rate over the course of this year.

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

Deposit Composition September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,139,694 20.8 % $ 1,114,825 20.1 % $ 999,887 20.2 % Interest checking deposits 1,705,289 31.2 1,749,748 31.7 1,464,389 29.5 Money market deposits 991,783 18.1 1,070,912 19.3 989,095 20.0 Savings deposits 700,843 12.8 715,829 12.9 616,924 12.4 Total non-maturity deposits 4,537,609 82.9 4,651,314 84.0 4,070,295 82.1 Time deposits of $250 and under 537,616 9.8 547,427 9.9 522,907 10.5 Time deposits over $250 401,557 7.3 338,700 6.1 364,579 7.4 Total time deposits 939,173 17.1 886,127 16.0 887,486 17.9 Total deposits $ 5,476,782 100.0 % $ 5,537,441 100.0 % $ 4,957,781 100.0 %

CREDIT RISK PROFILE

As of or For the Three Months Ended Highlights September 30, June 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 Credit loss expense (benefit) related to loans $ 338 $ 3,060 $ (980 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 588 $ 281 $ (880 ) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio(1) 0.06 % 0.03 % (0.10 )% At period-end Pass $ 3,550,695 $ 3,402,508 $ 3,069,314 Special Mention / Watch 101,255 111,893 82,871 Classified 94,339 96,751 116,459 Total loans held for investment, net $ 3,746,289 $ 3,611,152 $ 3,268,644 Classified loans ratio(2) 2.52 % 2.68 % 3.56 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 25,027 $ 25,978 $ 33,657 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 936 1,359 51 Total nonperforming loans 25,963 27,337 33,708 Foreclosed assets, net 103 284 454 Total nonperforming assets $ 26,066 $ 27,621 $ 34,162 Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.69 % 0.76 % 1.03 % Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.58 % Allowance for credit losses $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 47,900 Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.47 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(6) 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(7) 208.18 % 201.52 % 142.32 % (1) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period. (2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as total nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as total nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period. (5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period. (6) Non-GAAP Measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. (7)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

During the third quarter of 2022, overall asset quality improved. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 7 bps from the linked quarter and 34 bps from the prior year to 0.69%. In addition, the classified loans ratio declined 16 bps from the linked quarter and 104 bps from the prior year to 2.52%.

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans for the period:

Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual

90+ Days Past Due

& Still Accruing

Total

(Dollars in thousands) Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 25,978 $ 1,359 $ 27,337 Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 1,950 520 2,470 Proceeds related to repayment or sale (2,025 ) (4 ) (2,029 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (139 ) (50 ) (189 ) Charge-offs (737 ) (102 ) (839 ) Transfer to held for sale — (787 ) (787 ) Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 25,027 $ 936 $ 25,963

CAPITAL

Effective March 31, 2020, we elected the 5-year phase-in option allowed under the interim final rule (IFR) issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies that delays the estimated impact on regulatory capital stemming from the implementation of the current expected credit losses (CECL) accounting standard. The IFR allows the add back of 100% of the capital effect from the day one CECL transition adjustment and 25% of the capital effect from subsequent increases in the allowance for credit losses through the two-year period ending December 31, 2021. The modified CECL transitional amount of $9.4 million is then reduced from capital over the subsequent three-year period.

Regulatory Capital Ratios



September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 (1) 2022 2021 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.24 % 8.51 % 8.70 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.18 % 8.82 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.97 % 9.61 % 11.20 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.10 % 11.73 % 13.58 % MidWestOne Bank Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.31 % 9.70 % 9.41 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.26 % 10.99 % 12.14 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.26 % 10.99 % 12.14 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.17 % 11.90 % 13.05 % (1) Capital ratios for September 30, 2022 are preliminary

CORPORATE UPDATE

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

As previously announced on October 19, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Charles (Chip) N. Reeves to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company and MidWestOne Bank effective November 1, 2022.

IOFB Integration Update

During the third quarter of 2022, core banking system conversions were completed for the former First National Bank in Fairfield and the former First National Bank of Muscatine. Also during the third quarter of 2022, we closed and consolidated the operations of two MidWestOne banking offices located in Fairfield, IA into the former First National Bank in Fairfield banking office.

Share Repurchase Program

Under our current repurchase program, common shares repurchased by the Company during the third quarter of 2022 totaled 14,586 shares. These shares were repurchased at an average price of $29.51 per share and a total cost of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the total amount available under the Company's current share repurchase program was $3.0 million.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits, including the expected elimination of LIBOR and the adoption of a substitute; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the effects of cyber-attacks; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; and (25) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (In thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 77,513 $ 60,622 $ 47,677 $ 42,949 $ 53,562 Interest earning deposits in banks 1,001 23,242 12,152 160,881 84,952 Total cash and cash equivalents 78,514 83,864 59,829 203,830 138,514 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 1,153,304 1,234,789 1,145,638 2,288,110 2,136,902 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 1,146,583 1,168,042 1,204,212 — — Total securities 2,299,887 2,402,831 2,349,850 2,288,110 2,136,902 Loans held for sale 2,320 4,991 6,466 12,917 58,679 Gross loans held for investment 3,761,664 3,627,728 3,256,294 3,252,194 3,278,150 Unearned income, net (15,375 ) (16,576 ) (6,259 ) (7,182 ) (9,506 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,746,289 3,611,152 3,250,035 3,245,012 3,268,644 Allowance for credit losses (52,100 ) (52,350 ) (46,200 ) (48,700 ) (47,900 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,694,189 3,558,802 3,203,835 3,196,312 3,220,744 Premises and equipment, net 87,732 89,048 82,603 83,492 84,130 Goodwill 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 62,477 Other intangible assets, net 32,086 33,874 18,658 19,885 21,130 Foreclosed assets, net 103 284 273 357 454 Other assets 233,753 206,320 176,223 157,748 152,393 Total assets $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,139,694 $ 1,114,825 $ 1,002,415 $ 1,005,369 $ 999,887 Interest bearing deposits 4,337,088 4,422,616 4,075,310 4,109,150 3,957,894 Total deposits 5,476,782 5,537,441 5,077,725 5,114,519 4,957,781 Short-term borrowings 304,536 193,894 181,193 181,368 187,508 Long-term debt 154,190 159,168 139,898 154,879 154,860 Other liabilities 83,324 63,156 56,941 46,887 45,010 Total liabilities 6,018,832 5,953,659 5,455,757 5,497,653 5,345,159 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 16,581 Additional paid-in capital 301,418 300,859 300,505 300,940 300,327 Retained earnings 276,998 262,395 253,500 243,365 232,639 Treasury stock (26,145 ) (25,772 ) (24,113 ) (24,546 ) (22,735 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (96,623 ) (65,231 ) (42,016 ) (8,865 ) 3,452 Total shareholders' equity 472,229 488,832 504,457 527,475 530,264 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 40,451 $ 32,746 $ 31,318 $ 33,643 $ 36,115 $ 104,515 $ 107,393 Taxable investment securities 10,635 9,576 8,123 7,461 6,655 28,334 18,231 Tax-exempt investment securities 2,326 2,367 2,383 2,415 2,428 7,076 7,532 Other 9 40 28 37 21 77 54 Total interest income 53,421 44,729 41,852 43,556 45,219 140,002 133,210 Interest expense Deposits 5,035 3,173 2,910 3,031 3,150 11,118 10,167 Short-term borrowings 767 229 119 130 132 1,115 421 Long-term debt 1,886 1,602 1,487 1,576 1,597 4,975 5,160 Total interest expense 7,688 5,004 4,516 4,737 4,879 17,208 15,748 Net interest income 45,733 39,725 37,336 38,819 40,340 122,794 117,462 Credit loss expense (benefit) 638 3,282 — 622 (1,080 ) 3,920 (7,958 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 45,095 36,443 37,336 38,197 41,420 118,874 125,420 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,876 2,670 3,011 3,115 2,915 8,557 8,560 Service charges and fees 2,075 1,717 1,657 1,684 1,613 5,449 4,575 Card revenue 1,898 1,878 1,650 1,746 1,820 5,426 5,269 Loan revenue 1,722 3,523 4,293 3,132 1,935 9,538 9,816 Bank-owned life insurance 579 558 531 550 532 1,668 1,612 Investment securities gains, net (163 ) 395 40 137 36 272 105 Other 3,601 1,606 462 865 331 5,669 1,287 Total noninterest income 12,588 12,347 11,644 11,229 9,182 36,579 31,224 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 20,046 18,955 18,664 18,266 17,350 57,665 51,671 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,577 2,253 2,779 2,211 2,547 7,609 7,063 Equipment 2,358 2,107 1,901 2,189 1,973 6,366 5,627 Legal and professional 2,012 2,435 2,353 1,826 1,272 6,800 3,430 Data processing 1,731 1,237 1,231 1,211 1,406 4,199 4,005 Marketing 1,139 1,157 1,029 1,121 1,022 3,325 2,901 Amortization of intangibles 1,789 1,283 1,227 1,245 1,264 4,299 4,112 FDIC insurance 415 420 420 380 435 1,255 1,192 Communications 302 266 272 277 275 840 1,055 Foreclosed assets, net 42 4 (112 ) 7 43 (66 ) 226 Other 2,212 1,965 1,879 1,711 2,191 6,056 4,866 Total noninterest expense 34,623 32,082 31,643 30,444 29,778 98,348 86,148 Income before income tax expense 23,060 16,708 17,337 18,982 20,824 57,105 70,496 Income tax expense 4,743 4,087 3,442 4,726 4,513 12,272 15,266 Net income $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 13,895 $ 14,256 $ 16,311 $ 44,833 $ 55,230 Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.81 $ 0.89 $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 2.86 $ 3.47 Diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 2.86 $ 3.46 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,623 15,668 15,683 15,692 15,841 15,658 15,939 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,654 15,688 15,718 15,734 15,863 15,686 15,963 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2375 $ 0.2250 $ 0.2250 $ 0.7125 $ 0.6750



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL STATISTICS

As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings: Net interest income $ 45,733 $ 39,725 $ 40,340 $ 122,794 $ 117,462 Noninterest income 12,588 12,347 9,182 36,579 31,224 Total revenue, net of interest expense 58,321 52,072 49,522 159,373 148,686 Credit loss expense (benefit) 638 3,282 (1,080 ) 3,920 (7,958 ) Noninterest expense 34,623 32,082 29,778 98,348 86,148 Income before income tax expense 23,060 16,708 20,824 57,105 70,496 Income tax expense 4,743 4,087 4,513 12,272 15,266 Net income $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 16,311 $ 44,833 $ 55,230 Per Share Data: Diluted earnings $ 1.17 $ 0.80 $ 1.03 $ 2.86 $ 3.46 Book value 30.23 31.26 33.71 30.23 33.71 Tangible book value(1) 24.17 25.10 28.40 24.17 28.40 Ending Balance Sheet: Total assets $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,875,423 $ 6,491,061 $ 5,875,423 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,746,289 3,611,152 3,268,644 3,746,289 3,268,644 Total securities 2,299,887 2,402,831 2,136,902 2,299,887 2,136,902 Total deposits 5,476,782 5,537,441 4,957,781 5,476,782 4,957,781 Short-term borrowings 304,536 193,894 187,508 304,536 187,508 Long-term debt 154,190 159,168 154,860 154,190 154,860 Total shareholders' equity 472,229 488,832 530,264 472,229 530,264 Average Balance Sheet: Average total assets $ 6,457,647 $ 6,078,950 $ 5,811,228 $ 6,152,390 $ 5,728,822 Average total loans 3,673,379 3,326,269 3,356,680 3,416,600 3,394,066 Average total deposits 5,507,482 5,181,927 4,882,835 5,246,183 4,778,484 Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.83 % 1.11 % 0.97 % 1.29 % Return on average equity 14.56 % 10.14 % 12.00 % 11.81 % 14.03 % Return on average tangible equity(1) 19.32 % 13.13 % 15.06 % 15.28 % 17.69 % Efficiency ratio(1) 53.67 % 56.57 % 56.34 % 56.70 % 53.95 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 3.08 % 2.87 % 3.00 % 2.92 % 2.99 % Loans to deposits ratio 68.40 % 65.21 % 65.93 % 68.40 % 65.93 % Common equity ratio 7.28 % 7.59 % 9.03 % 7.28 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity ratio(1) 5.90 % 6.18 % 7.71 % 5.90 % 7.71 % Credit Risk Profile: Total nonperforming loans $ 25,963 $ 27,337 $ 33,708 $ 25,963 $ 33,708 Nonperforming loans ratio 0.69 % 0.76 % 1.03 % 0.69 % 1.03 % Total nonperforming assets $ 26,066 $ 27,621 $ 34,162 $ 26,066 $ 34,162 Nonperforming assets ratio 0.40 % 0.43 % 0.58 % 0.40 % 0.58 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 588 $ 281 $ (880 ) $ 3,091 $ (158 ) Net charge-off (recovery) ratio 0.06 % 0.03 % (0.10 )% 0.12 % (0.01 )% Allowance for credit losses $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 47,900 $ 52,100 $ 47,900 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.47 % 1.39 % 1.47 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.51 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 208.18 % 201.52 % 142.32 % 208.18 % 142.32 % PPP Loans: Average PPP loans $ 373 $ 1,061 $ 143,628 $ 5,649 $ 160,708 Fee Income 8 59 3,593 864 9,735 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,673,379 $ 41,124 4.44 % $ 3,326,269 $ 33,315 4.02 % $ 3,356,680 $ 36,622 4.33 % Taxable investment securities 1,939,517 10,635 2.18 % 1,923,155 9,576 2.00 % 1,628,605 6,655 1.62 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 431,898 2,922 2.68 % 439,385 2,975 2.72 % 459,717 3,043 2.63 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,371,415 13,557 2.27 % 2,362,540 12,551 2.13 % 2,088,322 9,698 1.84 % Other 6,070 9 0.59 % 30,016 40 0.53 % 44,915 21 0.19 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,050,864 54,690 3.59 % $ 5,718,825 45,906 3.22 % $ 5,489,917 46,341 3.35 % Other assets 406,783 360,125 321,311 Total assets $ 6,457,647 $ 6,078,950 $ 5,811,228 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,725,000 $ 1,463 0.34 % $ 1,641,337 $ 1,189 0.29 % $ 1,434,560 $ 1,056 0.29 % Money market deposits 1,016,005 1,268 0.50 % 1,003,386 571 0.23 % 955,174 506 0.21 % Savings deposits 710,836 297 0.17 % 662,449 287 0.17 % 606,449 316 0.21 % Time deposits 913,307 2,007 0.87 % 836,143 1,126 0.54 % 890,866 1,272 0.57 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,365,148 5,035 0.46 % 4,143,315 3,173 0.31 % 3,887,049 3,150 0.32 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 144,628 228 0.63 % 154,107 111 0.29 % 170,384 104 0.24 % Other short-term borrowings 83,086 539 2.57 % 41,859 118 1.13 % 12,100 28 0.92 % Short-term borrowings 227,714 767 1.34 % 195,966 229 0.47 % 182,484 132 0.29 % Long-term debt 159,125 1,886 4.70 % 144,440 1,602 4.45 % 163,817 1,597 3.87 % Total borrowed funds 386,839 2,653 2.72 % 340,406 1,831 2.16 % 346,301 1,729 1.98 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,751,987 $ 7,688 0.64 % $ 4,483,721 $ 5,004 0.45 % $ 4,233,350 $ 4,879 0.46 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,142,334 1,038,612 995,786 Other liabilities 64,063 57,157 43,040 Shareholders’ equity 499,263 499,460 539,052 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,457,647 $ 6,078,950 $ 5,811,228 Net interest income(2) $ 47,002 $ 40,902 $ 41,462 Net interest spread(2) 2.95 % 2.77 % 2.89 % Net interest margin(2) 3.08 % 2.87 % 3.00 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,507,482 $ 5,035 0.36 % $ 5,181,927 $ 3,173 0.25 % $ 4,882,835 $ 3,150 0.26 % Cost of funds(6) 0.52 % 0.36 % 0.37 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $35 thousand, $(31) thousand, and $3.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.0 million, $528 thousand, and $774 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $673 thousand, $569 thousand, and $507 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $596 thousand, $608 thousand, and $615 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Cost ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,416,600 $ 106,297 4.16 % $ 3,394,066 $ 108,950 4.29 % Taxable investment securities 1,899,907 28,334 1.99 % 1,501,252 18,231 1.62 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 440,542 8,895 2.70 % 466,209 9,442 2.71 % Total securities held for investment(2) 2,340,449 37,229 2.13 % 1,967,461 27,673 1.88 % Other 25,972 77 0.40 % 43,250 54 0.17 % Total interest earning assets(2) $ 5,783,021 143,603 3.32 % $ 5,404,777 136,677 3.38 % Other assets 369,369 324,045 Total assets $ 6,152,390 $ 5,728,822 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 1,642,849 $ 3,713 0.30 % $ 1,418,339 $ 3,142 0.30 % Money market deposits 991,338 2,338 0.32 % 936,932 1,486 0.21 % Savings deposits 671,917 863 0.17 % 585,334 926 0.21 % Time deposits 877,923 4,204 0.64 % 875,027 4,613 0.70 % Total interest bearing deposits 4,184,027 11,118 0.36 % 3,815,632 10,167 0.36 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 152,663 435 0.38 % 171,848 321 0.25 % Other short-term borrowings 42,952 680 2.12 % 20,235 100 0.66 % Short-term borrowings 195,615 1,115 0.76 % 192,083 421 0.29 % Long-term debt 148,053 4,975 4.49 % 186,323 5,160 3.70 % Total borrowed funds 343,668 6,090 2.37 % 378,406 5,581 1.97 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,527,695 $ 17,208 0.51 % $ 4,194,038 $ 15,748 0.50 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,062,156 962,852 Other liabilities 54,775 45,671 Shareholders’ equity 507,764 526,261 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,152,390 $ 5,728,822 Net interest income(2) $ 126,395 $ 120,929 Net interest spread(2) 2.81 % 2.88 % Net interest margin(2) 2.92 % 2.99 % Total deposits(5) $ 5,246,183 $ 11,118 0.28 % $ 4,778,484 $ 10,167 0.28 % Cost of funds(6) 0.41 % 0.41 %

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.

(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.7 million and $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.3 million and $2.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.8 million and $1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.8 million and $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio, core loans, and core commercial loans. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Total shareholders’ equity $ 472,229 $ 488,832 $ 504,457 $ 527,475 $ 530,264 Intangible assets, net (94,563 ) (96,351 ) (81,135 ) (82,362 ) (83,607 ) Tangible common equity $ 377,666 $ 392,481 $ 423,322 $ 445,113 $ 446,657 Total assets $ 6,491,061 $ 6,442,491 $ 5,960,214 $ 6,025,128 $ 5,875,423 Intangible assets, net (94,563 ) (96,351 ) (81,135 ) (82,362 ) (83,607 ) Tangible assets $ 6,396,498 $ 6,346,140 $ 5,879,079 $ 5,942,766 $ 5,791,816 Book value per share $ 30.23 $ 31.26 $ 32.15 $ 33.66 $ 33.71 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 24.17 $ 25.10 $ 26.98 $ 28.40 $ 28.40 Shares outstanding 15,622,825 15,635,131 15,690,125 15,671,147 15,729,451 Common equity ratio 7.28 % 7.59 % 8.46 % 8.75 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 5.90 % 6.18 % 7.20 % 7.49 % 7.71 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Return on Average Tangible Equity September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 18,317 $ 12,621 $ 16,311 $ 44,833 $ 55,230 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,342 962 948 3,224 3,084 Tangible net income $ 19,659 $ 13,583 $ 17,259 $ 48,057 $ 58,314 Average shareholders’ equity $ 499,263 $ 499,460 $ 539,052 $ 507,764 $ 526,261 Average intangible assets, net (95,499 ) (84,540 ) (84,288 ) (87,318 ) (85,579 ) Average tangible equity $ 403,764 $ 414,920 $ 454,764 $ 420,446 $ 440,682 Return on average equity 14.56 % 10.14 % 12.00 % 11.81 % 14.03 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 19.32 % 13.13 % 15.06 % 15.28 % 17.69 %

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.

(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/

Core Net Interest Margin



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 45,733 $ 39,725 $ 40,340 $ 122,794 $ 117,462 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 673 569 507 1,782 1,557 Securities(1) 596 608 615 1,819 1,910 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 47,002 $ 40,902 $ 41,462 $ 126,395 $ 120,929 Loan purchase discount accretion (2,015 ) (528 ) (774 ) (3,275 ) (2,745 ) Core net interest income $ 44,987 $ 40,374 $ 40,688 $ 123,120 $ 118,184 Net interest margin 3.00 % 2.79 % 2.92 % 2.84 % 2.91 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 3.08 % 2.87 % 3.00 % 2.92 % 2.99 % Core net interest margin(3) 2.95 % 2.83 % 2.94 % 2.85 % 2.92 % Average interest earning assets $ 6,050,864 $ 5,718,825 $ 5,489,917 $ 5,783,021 $ 5,404,777

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loan interest income, including fees $ 40,451 $ 32,746 $ 36,115 $ 104,515 $ 107,393 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 673 569 507 1,782 1,557 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 41,124 $ 33,315 $ 36,622 $ 106,297 $ 108,950 Loan purchase discount accretion (2,015 ) (528 ) (774 ) (3,275 ) (2,745 ) Core loan interest income $ 39,109 $ 32,787 $ 35,848 $ 103,022 $ 106,205 Yield on loans 4.37 % 3.95 % 4.27 % 4.09 % 4.23 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 4.44 % 4.02 % 4.33 % 4.16 % 4.29 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.22 % 3.95 % 4.24 % 4.03 % 4.18 % Average loans $ 3,673,379 $ 3,326,269 $ 3,356,680 $ 3,416,600 $ 3,394,066

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.

(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Efficiency Ratio September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total noninterest expense $ 34,623 $ 32,082 $ 29,778 $ 98,348 $ 86,148 Amortization of intangibles (1,789 ) (1,283 ) (1,264 ) (4,299 ) (4,112 ) Merger-related expenses (763 ) (901 ) — (1,792 ) — Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $ 32,071 $ 29,898 $ 28,514 $ 92,257 $ 82,036 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 47,002 $ 40,902 $ 41,462 $ 126,395 $ 120,929 Noninterest income 12,588 12,347 9,182 36,579 31,224 Investment securities gains, net 163 (395 ) (36 ) (272 ) (105 ) Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $ 59,753 $ 52,854 $ 50,608 $ 162,702 $ 152,048 Efficiency ratio (2) 53.67 % 56.57 % 56.34 % 56.70 % 53.95 %

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.

(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

Adjusted Allowance for Credit Losses Ratio September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,746,289 $ 3,611,152 $ 3,250,035 $ 3,245,012 $ 3,268,644 PPP loans (195 ) (402 ) (3,037 ) (30,841 ) (89,354 ) Core loans $ 3,746,094 $ 3,610,750 $ 3,246,998 $ 3,214,171 $ 3,179,290 Allowance for credit losses $ 52,100 $ 52,350 $ 46,200 $ 48,700 $ 47,900 Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.50 % 1.47 % Adjusted allowance for credit losses ratio(1) 1.39 % 1.45 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.51 %

(1) Allowance for credit losses divided by core loans.

Core Loans/Core Commercial Loans September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Commercial loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,041,662 $ 986,137 $ 898,942 $ 902,314 $ 927,258 Agricultural 116,229 110,263 94,649 103,417 106,356 Commercial real estate 1,910,097 1,859,940 1,723,891 1,704,541 1,699,358 Total commercial loans $ 3,067,988 $ 2,956,340 $ 2,717,482 $ 2,710,272 $ 2,732,972 Consumer loans: Residential real estate $ 603,649 $ 578,804 $ 463,676 $ 466,322 $ 468,136 Other consumer 74,652 76,008 68,877 68,418 67,536 Total consumer loans $ 678,301 $ 654,812 $ 532,553 $ 534,740 $ 535,672 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,746,289 $ 3,611,152 $ 3,250,035 $ 3,245,012 $ 3,268,644 PPP loans $ 195 $ 402 $ 3,037 $ 30,841 $ 89,354 Acquired IOFB loan portfolio $ 281,326 $ 281,470 $ — $ — $ — Core loans(1) $ 3,746,094 $ 3,610,750 $ 3,246,998 $ 3,214,171 $ 3,179,290 Adjusted core loans(2) $ 3,464,768 $ 3,329,280 $ 3,246,998 $ 3,214,171 $ 3,179,290 Core commercial loans(3) $ 3,067,793 $ 2,955,938 $ 2,714,445 $ 2,679,431 $ 2,643,618

(1) Core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income less PPP loans.

(2) Adjusted core loans are calculated as loans held for investment, net of unearned income, less PPP loans and the acquired IOFB loan portfolio.

(3) Core commercial loans are calculated as total commercial loans less PPP loans.

