Wabash Partners with Feeding America® to Help Fight Hunger

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today announced a national partnership to help end food insecurity with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.



Through this partnership, Wabash will donate $150,000 this year in support of mobile food pantries, which are crucial to increasing the distribution of fresh and healthy food in vulnerable communities.

“Wabash is committed to supporting the communities where we operate, and we’re excited to scale up our efforts to help end food insecurity in partnership with Feeding America,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Yeagy.

According to the USDA, nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure. Wabash employees have selected fighting hunger as a cause they would like to personally support through donations, volunteer efforts and their work at Wabash.

Wabash donations will be directed to mobile food pantries that serve communities with high food insecurity rates, where Wabash facilities are located. In the first year of this partnership, funds will be allocated to five Feeding America member food banks. Wabash hopes to scale these efforts in the years to come, which may include supplying Wabash Acutherm refrigerated vans and truck bodies to keep food fresh while transporting and delivering it to communities in need.

“Feeding America and member food banks across the country are working hard to meet the increasing demand for food assistance,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “No one should have to worry about where they will find their next meal. In our fight against hunger, we’re grateful to Wabash for their generous donation that will help our neighbors in need across the country.”

This national partnership is an expansion of the work Wabash has done over the past 20 years on a local level with various Feeding America member food banks, such as Food Finders Food Bank Inc. in Lafayette, Indiana, where the company is headquartered. Wabash plans to continue to grow its partnership with Feeding America to serve all communities where Wabash facilities are located.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You

As the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Sr. Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com