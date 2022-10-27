California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $1.3 million, or 30%, compared to $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $2.3 million, or 72%, compared to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $13.4 million, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 32%, compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2021.    

Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022 and $0.39 for the third quarter of 2021.   For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $1.23 for the same period in 2021.

“The consistent progress we have made on executing our strategic plan to generate profitable growth resulted in further improvement in our level of profitability and enabled the Company to reach a significant milestone with our return on average assets exceeding 1.00% in the third quarter,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “We continue to add new clients each quarter and generate strong, quality balance sheet growth including a further increase in our noninterest-bearing deposits and 23% annualized growth in total loans, which is driving a significant increase in revenue that enabled us to realize more operating leverage and a higher level of efficiencies. With the diverse lending platform we have built, we are seeing well balanced loan production, which combined with an increase in line utilization, resulted in growth in both our commercial and commercial real estate portfolios during the third quarter. Our high level of asset sensitivity and effective management of our deposit costs resulted in our net interest margin expanding by 29 basis points in the third quarter, which was another contributor to our increased profitability. While we continue to see healthy economic conditions in our markets, given the potential for a material slowdown and our conservative approach to risk management, we are becoming more selective in our new loan production. It is likely that this will result in a moderation in our level of loan growth and margin expansion in the near-term, although we believe we are well positioned to continue generating strong financial results for our shareholders while effectively managing through a more challenging operating environment.”

“Our strong financial performance and effective balance sheet management resulted in further growth in tangible book value per share, which increased 3.4% during the third quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “Over the past few years, we have maintained conservative underwriting criteria as we have grown our loan portfolio and generated the higher level of revenue that has led to our increasing profitability. As a result, we continue to see very low levels of problem loans and expect to maintain strong asset quality even if we see a deterioration in economic conditions.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Net income of $5.5 million and $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million and $0.51 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $19.8 million increased $2.2 million, or 13%, compared to $17.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $278,000 to net interest income, compared to $667,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
  • Provision for loan losses of $800,000 decreased $125,000, or 14%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, partially offset by growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios.
  • Non-interest income of $1.5 million increased $90,000, or 6%, primarily due to service charges and other fees related to loan and deposit growth.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.3 million increased $427,000, or 4%, compared to $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the Company.

Profitability - nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

  • Net income of $13.4 million and $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $10.2 million and $1.23 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $54.5 million increased $10.6 million, or 24%, compared to $43.9 million in the prior year.
  • Net fees from PPP loans contributed $1.7 million to net interest income, compared to $4.8 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $3.2 million primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio combined with a release of reserves in 2021 as a result of the continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertained to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $5.4 million increased $2.2 million, or 70%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022 combined with an increase in service charges and other fees resulting from growth in the Company’s client base.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $36.1 million compared to $34.4 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

Financial Position – September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

  • Total assets increased by $163.1 million, or 9%, to $2.05 billion.
  • Total gross loans increased by $87.5 million, or 6%, to $1.59 billion.
  • Total deposits increased by $156.9 million, or 10%, to $1.71 billion.
  • Total borrowings at September 30, 2022 remained unchanged from June 30, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share of $18.80 increased by $0.62, or 3%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $18.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 13%, from $16.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $4.5 million, or 33%, from $13.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin related to the rising interest rate environment. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets, partially offset by a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $49.1 million, an increase of $8.3 million, or 20%, over $40.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 3.94%, compared to 3.65% for the second quarter of 2022 and 2.87% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings combined with a reduction of net fees recognized on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.60%, compared to 2.92% for the same period in 2021.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a more favorable mix of higher yielding earning assets, partially offset by higher borrowing costs.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 was $1.5 million, $1.4, million and $1.3 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in service charges and other fee income related to loan and deposit growth.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, non-interest income of $5.4 million compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $19.8 million, $17.6 million, and $15.1 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $54.5 million and $43.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021 was $11.2 million, $10.8 million, and $10.5 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022, the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, $11.9 million, and $11.7 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $33.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $30.4 million for the same period of 2021. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $34.4 million for the same period in 2021 which reflects the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 56.52%, 61.41%, and 69.42% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 60.44% and 69.25%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.05 billion as of September 30, 2022, represented an increase of $163.1 million, or 9%, compared to $1.89 billion at June 30, 2022 and remained consistent with total assets of $2.05 million at September 30, 2021. The increase in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to continued loan growth, combined with increased liquidity related to brokered deposits. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company had strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate other portfolios, which was offset by decreased liquidity resulting from the outflow of deposits related to forgiveness of PPP loans.  

Total gross loans increased by $87.5 million, or 6%, to $1.59 billion at September 30, 2022, from $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022 and increased by $285.9 million, or 22%, compared to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021.

During the third quarter of 2022, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $53.6 million and $30.4 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $215.0 million and $160.7 million, respectively, also due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $98.5 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $487.5 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of September 30, 2022.

Total deposits increased by $156.9 million, or 10%, to $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022, and decreased by $33.0 million, or 2%, from $1.74 billion at September 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $43.3 million and time deposits of $152.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits of $10.3 million and money market and savings deposits of $28.9 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in non-interest bearing demand deposits and money market and savings deposits as a result of outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans, offset by an increase in time deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 44.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2022, compared to 46.1% at June 30, 2022 and 46.7% at September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $100.0 million, and remained unchanged from the outstanding borrowings as of June 30, 2022. The Company had outstanding borrowings of $79.5 million at September 30, 2021.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses decreased to $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022, and increased from $300,000 for the third quarter of 2021. The Company had a loan charge-off of $202,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, and no loan recoveries during the third quarter of 2022.   The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 and had a loan recovery of $31,000 during the third quarter of 2021.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.01% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.03% at June 30, 2022 and 0.06% at September 30, 2021, with non-performing loans of $182,000, $549,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, compared to $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and $13.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2021.   

Capital Adequacy:

At September 30, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $164.1 million compared to $158.7 million at June 30, 2022 and $147.2 million one year ago. Additionally, at September 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio and its leverage ratio were 11.57% and 8.21%, respectively; both of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00% and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic; the impact of higher inflation rates; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, loan demand, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC during the fourth quarter of 2022, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 $ %  Q3 2021 $ %
                
Interest income $21,168  $17,706  $3,462  20%  $15,539  $5,629 36%
Interest expense  2,805   1,483   1,322  89%   1,698   1,107 65%
    Net interest income  18,363   16,223   2,140  13%   13,841   4,522 33%
                
Provision for loan losses  800   925   (125) -14%   300   500 167%
    Net interest income after               
      provision for loan losses  17,563   15,298   2,265  15%   13,541   4,022 30%
                
Non-interest income  1,484   1,394   90  6%   1,302   182 14%
Non-interest expense  11,217   10,819   398  4%   10,513   704 7%
    Income before income taxes  7,830   5,873   1,957  33%   4,330   3,500 81%
                
Income tax expense  2,308   1,629   679  42%   1,114   1,194 107%
    Net income $5,522  $4,244  $1,278  30%  $3,216  $2,306 72%
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.66  $0.51  $0.15  29%  $0.39  $0.27 69%
                
Net interest margin  3.94%  3.65% +29 Basis Points   2.87% +107 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio  56.52%  61.41% -489 Basis Points   69.42% -1290 Basis Points
                
                
    Change       
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ %       
                
Interest income $54,798  $45,750  $9,048  20%       
Interest expense  5,686   4,987   699  14%       
    Net interest income  49,112   40,763   8,349  20%       
                
Provision for loan losses  2,675   (500)  3,175  635%       
    Net interest income after               
      provision for loan losses  46,437   41,263   5,174  13%       
                
Non-interest income  5,412   3,179   2,233  70%       
Non-interest expense  32,952   30,428   2,524  8%       
    Income before income taxes  18,897   14,014   4,883  35%       
                
Income tax expense  5,458   3,827   1,631  43%       
    Net income $13,439  $10,187  $3,252  32%       
                
Diluted earnings per share $1.60  $1.23  $0.37  30%       
                
Net interest margin  3.60%  2.92% +68 Basis Points       
                
Efficiency ratio  60.44%  69.25% -881 Basis Points       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 $ %  Q3 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $2,048,501  $1,885,352  $163,149  9%  $2,049,079  $(578) -0%
Gross loans  1,587,901   1,500,379   87,522  6%   1,301,972   285,929  22%
Deposits  1,709,078   1,552,139   156,939  10%   1,742,054   (32,976) -2%
Tangible equity  156,575   151,251   5,324  4%   139,715   16,860  12%
                
Tangible book value per share $18.80  $18.19  $0.62  3%  $16.93  $1.87  11%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.64%  8.02% -38 Basis Points   6.82% +82 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  92.91%  96.67% -376 Basis Points   74.74% +1817 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  44.39%  46.09% -170 Basis Points   45.39% -100 Basis Points
                
                
QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 $ %  Q3 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $1,930,227  $1,864,196  $66,031  4%  $1,985,894  $(55,667) -3%
Total earning assets  1,849,242   1,783,017   66,225  4%   1,912,697   (63,455) -3%
Gross loans  1,523,442   1,464,922   58,520  4%   1,316,080   207,362  16%
Deposits  1,592,096   1,567,412   24,684  2%   1,718,525   (126,429) -7%
Tangible equity  155,448   150,176   5,272  4%   138,833   16,615  12%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.05%  8.06% -1 Basis Points   6.99% +106 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  95.69%  93.46% +223 Basis Points   76.58% +1911 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /           
    total deposits  46.41%  46.86% -45 Basis Points   45.17% +124 Basis Points
                
                
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change       
HIGHLIGHTS: Q3 2022 Q3 2021 $ %       
                
Total assets $1,907,661  $1,940,035  $(32,374) -2%       
Total earning assets  1,826,172   1,864,166   (37,994) -2%       
Gross loans  1,453,741   1,382,074   71,667  5%       
Deposits  1,603,620   1,632,257   (28,637) -2%       
Tangible equity  150,587   134,771   15,816  12%       
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.89%  6.95% +94 Basis Points       
Gross loans / total deposits  90.65%  84.67% +598 Basis Points       
Noninterest-bearing deposits /             
    total deposits  46.04%  44.82% +122 Basis Points       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $15,957  $15,032  $14,081  $13,571  $13,240 
Provision for loan losses, quarterly  800   925   950   504   300 
Charge-offs, quarterly  (202)  -   -   -   - 
Recoveries, quarterly  -   -   1   6   31 
Balance, end of period $16,555  $15,957  $15,032  $14,081  $13,571 
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $182  $549  $549  $232  $1,233 
Loans with principal or interest contractually          
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
  interest  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $182  $549  $549  $232  $1,233 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets $182  $549  $549  $232  $1,233 
           
Loans restructured and in compliance with          
  modified terms  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $182  $549  $549  $232  $1,233 
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
      Commercial $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
      Real estate other  -   -   -   -   1,000 
      Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
      SBA  182   549   549   232   233 
      Other  -   -   -   -   - 
      Nonperforming loans $182  $549  $549  $232  $1,233 
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21
           
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans  1.04%  1.06%  1.07%  1.02%  1.04%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  9096.15%  2906.56%  2738.07%  6069.40%  1100.65%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.01%  0.03%  0.03%  0.01%  0.06%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.01%  0.04%  0.04%  0.02%  0.09%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  0.01%  0.00%  -0.00%  -0.00%  -0.00%


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
           
    Three months ended
  Nine months ended
  09/30/22 06/30/22 09/30/21 09/30/22 09/30/21
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $19,084  $16,298  $14,870  $50,268  $44,157 
Federal funds sold  867   280   199   1,283   371 
Investment securities  1,217   1,128   470   3,247   1,222 
     Total interest income  21,168   17,706   15,539   54,798   45,750 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits  1,672   796   1,152   3,274   3,481 
Other  1,133   687   546   2,412   1,506 
    Total interest expense  2,805   1,483   1,698   5,686   4,987 
           
Net interest income  18,363   16,223   13,841   49,112   40,763 
Provision for loan losses  800   925   300   2,675   (500)
Net interest income after provision          
     for loan losses  17,563   15,298   13,541   46,437   41,263 
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and other fees  1,237   1,134   905   3,260   2,184 
Gain on sale of loans  -   -   -   1,393   - 
Other non-interest income  247   260   397   759   995 
     Total non-interest income  1,484   1,394   1,302   5,412   3,179 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits  7,415   7,146   6,920   21,654   19,661 
Premises and equipment  1,275   1,267   1,372   3,844   3,778 
Other  2,527   2,406   2,221   7,454   6,989 
     Total non-interest expense  11,217   10,819   10,513   32,952   30,428 
           
Income before income taxes  7,830   5,873   4,330   18,897   14,014 
Income taxes  2,308   1,629   1,114   5,458   3,827 
           
NET INCOME $5,522  $4,244  $3,216  $13,439  $10,187 
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic earnings per share $0.66  $0.51  $0.39  $1.62  $1.24 
Diluted earnings per share $0.66  $0.51  $0.39  $1.60  $1.23 
Average common shares outstanding  8,322,529   8,295,014   8,244,154   8,298,269   8,211,907 
Average common and equivalent          
  shares outstanding  8,405,669   8,395,701   8,310,799   8,394,439   8,283,683 
           
PERFORMANCE MEASURES          
Return on average assets  1.13%  0.91%  0.64%  0.94%  0.70%
Return on average equity  13.45%  10.80%  8.72%  11.37%  9.57%
Return on average tangible equity  14.09%  11.34%  9.19%  11.93%  10.11%
Efficiency ratio  56.52%  61.41%  69.42%  60.44%  69.25%


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
  09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $24,709  $20,378  $18,228  $4,539  $22,424 
Federal funds sold  216,345   138,057   206,305   465,917   578,626 
Investment securities  157,531   165,309   171,764   103,278   82,108 
Loans:          
  Commercial  643,131   589,562   522,808   474,281   428,169 
  Real estate other  824,867   794,504   741,651   697,212   664,202 
  Real estate construction and land  71,523   63,189   51,204   43,194   41,312 
  SBA  8,565   13,310   44,040   81,403   107,096 
  Other  39,815   39,814   40,771   80,559   61,193 
     Loans, gross  1,587,901   1,500,379   1,400,474   1,376,649   1,301,972 
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees) 1,902   2,570   2,434   1,688   760 
  Allowance for loan losses  (16,555)  (15,957)  (15,032)  (14,081)  (13,571)
     Loans, net  1,573,248   1,486,992   1,387,876   1,364,256   1,289,161 
Premises and equipment, net  3,382   3,736   4,047   4,405   4,227 
Bank owned life insurance  24,955   24,788   24,614   24,412   24,247 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,483   7,493   7,503   7,513   7,524 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 40,848   38,599   39,258   40,676   40,762 
     Total assets $2,048,501  $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $2,049,079 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
  Demand noninterest-bearing $758,716  $715,432  $746,673  $771,205  $790,646 
  Demand interest-bearing  35,183   45,511   36,419   37,250   39,679 
  Money market and savings  597,244   626,156   686,781   717,480   750,112 
  Time  317,935   165,040   130,649   154,203   161,617 
     Total deposits  1,709,078   1,552,139   1,600,522   1,680,138   1,742,054 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,117   54,097   54,063   54,028   59,009 
Other borrowings  100,000   100,000   32,166   106,387   79,536 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,248   20,372   18,273   23,689   21,241 
     Total liabilities  1,884,443   1,726,608   1,705,024   1,864,242   1,901,840 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  110,786   110,289   109,815   109,473   109,009 
Retained earnings  54,628   49,106   44,862   41,189   38,008 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)  (1,356)  (651)  (106)  92   222 
     Total shareholders' equity  164,058   158,744   154,571   150,754   147,239 
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,048,501  $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $2,049,079 
   -   -   -   -   - 
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  8.21%  8.27%  7.84%  7.23%  7.29%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  7.98%  8.09%  8.49%  8.62%  9.17%
Total risk-based capital ratio  11.57%  11.84%  12.49%  12.75%  13.92%
Total equity/ total assets  8.01%  8.42%  8.31%  7.48%  7.19%
Book value per share $19.70  $19.09  $18.69  $18.24  $17.85 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,327,781   8,317,161   8,270,901   8,264,300   8,250,109 


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
    Three months ended September 30,
  Three months ended June 30, 
   2022
  2022
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,523,442 4.97% $19,084 $1,464,922 4.46% $16,298
  Federal funds sold  162,314 2.12%  867  145,329 0.77%  280
  Investment securities  163,486 2.95%  1,217  172,766 2.62%  1,128
Total interest earning assets  1,849,242 4.54%  21,168  1,783,017 3.98%  17,706
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  20,153      19,735    
  All other assets (2)  60,832      61,444    
      TOTAL $1,930,227     $1,864,196    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $40,044 0.08% $8 $42,380 0.08% $8
     Money market and savings  600,100 0.62%  938  636,692 0.37%  582
     Time  213,001 1.35%  726  153,859 0.54%  206
  Other  154,101 2.92%  1,133  119,970 2.30%  687
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,007,246 1.10%  2,805  952,901 0.62%  1,483
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  738,951      734,481    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  21,094      19,139    
Shareholders' equity  162,936      157,675    
    TOTAL $1,930,227     $1,864,196    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.94% $18,363   3.65% $16,223
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $100,000 and $83,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $15.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
       Three months ended September 30,
  2022 2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,523,442 4.97% $19,084 $1,316,080 4.48% $14,870
  Federal funds sold  162,314 2.12%  867  530,806 0.15%  199
  Investment securities  163,486 2.95%  1,217  65,811 2.83%  470
Total interest earning assets  1,849,242 4.54%  21,168  1,912,697 3.22%  15,539
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  20,153      18,627    
  All other assets (2)  60,832      54,570    
      TOTAL $1,930,227     $1,985,894    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
     Demand $40,044 0.08% $8 $36,696 0.09% $8
     Money market and savings  600,100 0.62%  938  735,785 0.52%  961
     Time  213,001 1.35%  726  169,849 0.43%  183
  Other  154,101 2.92%  1,133  102,287 2.12%  546
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,007,246 1.10%  2,805  1,044,617 0.64%  1,698
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  738,951      776,195    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  21,094      18,719    
Shareholders' equity  162,936      146,363    
    TOTAL $1,930,227     $1,985,894    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.94% $18,363   2.87% $13,841
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $100,000 and $1.0 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.0 million and $13.3 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
  Nine months ended September 30,
  2022 2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
  Loans (1) $1,453,741 4.62% $50,268 $1,382,074 4.27% $44,157
  Federal funds sold  217,008 0.79%  1,283  422,050 0.12%  371
  Investment securities  155,423 2.79%  3,247  60,042 2.72%  1,222
Total interest earning assets  1,826,172 4.01%  54,798  1,864,166 3.28%  45,750
            
Noninterest-earning assets:            
  Cash and due from banks  19,550      17,223    
  All other assets (2)  61,939      58,646    
      TOTAL $1,907,661     $1,940,035    
             
LIABILITIES AND            
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
  Deposits:            
    Demand $40,214 0.08%  25 $35,031 0.11% $29
    Money market and savings  652,849 0.45%  2,185  684,995 0.56%  2,858
    Time  172,284 0.83%  1,064  180,572 0.44%  594
  Other  125,108 2.58%  2,412  144,501 1.39%  1,506
Total interest-bearing liabilities  990,455 0.77%  5,686  1,045,099 0.64%  4,987
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
   Demand deposits  738,273      731,659    
   Accrued expenses and            
     other liabilities  20,848      20,966    
Shareholders' equity  158,085      142,311    
    TOTAL $1,907,661     $1,940,035    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.60% $49,112   2.92% $40,763
             
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $501,000 and $3.3 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.0 million and $14.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
REVENUE: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
           
Net interest income $18,363 $16,223 $14,526 $13,967 $13,841 
Non-interest income  1,484  1,394  2,534  994  1,302 
Total revenue $19,847 $17,617 $17,060 $14,961 $15,143 
           
           
           
           
PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES       AmortizationDeferred
    AND COSTS: Deferred Balance at Origination of Deferred Balance
  2021 Program2020 ProgramTotal Balance Remaining
           
PPP fees $4,479 $9,086 $13,565 $13,505 $60 
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  540  2,451  2,991  2,985  6 
Net PPP fees $3,939 $6,635 $10,574 $10,520 $54 
           
           
           
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED Amortization of Deferred Balance
    IN NET INTEREST INCOME: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
           
PPP fees $293 $769 $1,014 $817 $1,909 
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  15  102  223  109  348 
Net PPP fees $278 $667 $791 $708 $1,561 
           
           
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
           
Total non-interest expense $11,217 $10,819 $10,916 $10,009 $10,513 
Total capitalized loan origination costs  1,102  1,073  984  1,601  1,197 
Total operating expenses, before capitalization          
    of loan origination costs $12,319 $11,892 $11,900 $11,610 $11,710 
           
           
           
           
GROSS LOANS: 09/30/22 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21
           
Gross loans $1,587,901$1,500,379$1,400,474$1,376,649$1,301,972 
PPP loans  3,797  7,843  36,905  72,527  97,451 
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans $1,584,104 $1,492,536 $1,363,569 $1,304,122 $1,204,521 