Seacoast Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Significant Expansion in Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income Highlight Q3 Results



Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the third quarter of 2022 of $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. Third quarter 2022 net income decreased 11% compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to higher provision for credit losses resulting from changes in economic forecast factors, and additional coverage for estimated economic impacts from Hurricane Ian. Third quarter 2022 net income increased 27% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income1 decreased 10% compared to the second quarter of 2022 due to a higher provision for credit losses. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income1 increased 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $43.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 23% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $49.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

At September 30, 2022, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets increased to 9.79%, and tangible book value per share was $15.98. A decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio, driven by rising interest rates during the first three quarters of 2022, negatively impacted the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets by 159 basis points and negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $2.93 compared to December 31, 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, return on average tangible assets was 1.17%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 11.53%, and the efficiency ratio was 57.13%, compared to 1.29%, 13.01%, and 56.22%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.00%, 9.56%, and 59.55%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the third quarter of 2022 was 1.27%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 12.48%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.28%, compared to 1.38%, 13.97%, and 53.15%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.23%, 11.72%, and 51.50%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, "Seacoast’s team delivered another solid quarter, highlighted by a significant increase in the net interest margin and net interest income, disciplined growth in loan outstandings, and continued strong asset quality metrics. In addition, quarter over quarter, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $49.0 million improved 6%, driven by a material increase in net interest income."

Shaffer added, "We continue to operate the company with a robust balance sheet, fortified by a tangible common equity ratio of 9.79%, which increased over the prior quarter despite rising interest rates that impacted accumulated comprehensive income. We saw continued improvements in already strong credit quality metrics, and the allowance for credit losses totals $95.3 million, with an additional $19.1 million in purchase discount on acquired loans. This provides meaningful loss absorption capacity which, when aggregated, represents 1.71% of loans outstanding. Seacoast’s balance sheet is supported by one of the best customer franchises in the industry, delivering low-cost funding and liquidity. We closed the quarter with a loan to deposit ratio of 76% which, looking forward, allows remix of the balance sheet to higher-yielding earning assets to support continued growth in net interest income."

Shaffer concluded, "I would like to thank all Seacoast associates for focusing on quickly recovering from Hurricane Ian and assisting our customers after the storm passed. All Seacoast branch offices were open within a few days, and the team rapidly pivoted and completed the Apollo and Drummond acquisitions. The team showed remarkable commitment and resilience in the face of a significant weather event, and I am very proud of all involved."

Acquisitions Update

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and expand the franchise across Florida.

On October 7, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. (“Apollo”), which added approximately $718 million in loans and $857 million in deposits, and will provide expansion into Miami-Dade county, one of the fastest growing and most dynamic markets in the United States. System conversion activities were completed immediately after the closing of the transaction.

Also on October 7, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of Drummond Banking Company (“Drummond”), providing Seacoast with an entry point into Gainesville, Ocala, and surrounding markets adding low-cost core deposits and diversified business lines. At the closing date, Drummond had approximately $590 million in loans and $882 million in deposits, providing a strong core deposit base, which highlights depository relationships that will provide a stable funding source for future loan growth and higher margins in a rising rate environment. Full integration and system conversion activities are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

On August 8, 2022, the Company announced its proposed acquisition of Professional Holding Corp. (“Professional”) (NASDAQ: PFHD), the sixth largest bank headquartered in South Florida. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, will increase market share in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Full integration and system conversion activities are expected to be completed late in the second quarter of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2022, Seacoast completed the acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. (“Sabal Palm”) in Sarasota and Business Bank of Florida Corp. (“BBFC”) in Brevard County, which collectively added a combined $368 million in loans and $562 million in deposits. Integration activities, including system conversion, were completed in the first quarter of 2022 for BBFC and in the second quarter of 2022 for Sabal Palm.

Update on Hurricane Ian

In late September, communities across our corporate footprint were impacted by Hurricane Ian. We maintained uninterrupted digital and telephone access for our customers and, having experienced minimal impacts to our branch properties, we fully reopened to serve our communities shortly after the storm had passed. Recovery efforts in many areas continue and the full impacts on people and businesses in the most hard-hit regions are not fully known. In light of these uncertainties, the Company added $2.1 million to the provision for credit losses.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $22.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $82.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $88.1 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The current year-to-date results included $12.1 million in provision for credit losses, including $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 recorded for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions, and additional coverage for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Prior year-to-date results included the reversal of provision for credit losses of $5.5 million, reflecting improvement at the time in post-COVID economic indicators. Adjusted net income 1 for the third quarter of 2022 was $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. This compares to $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $29.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted net income 1 was $96.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $98.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

was $29.2 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $22.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $82.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, compared to $88.1 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The current year-to-date results included $12.1 million in provision for credit losses, including $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 recorded for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions, and additional coverage for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Prior year-to-date results included the reversal of provision for credit losses of $5.5 million, reflecting improvement at the time in post-COVID economic indicators. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 was $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. This compares to $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $29.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted net income was $96.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $98.1 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net revenues were $104.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.8 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $14.0 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net revenues were $294.9 million, an increase of $39.1 million, or 15%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted revenues 1 were $104.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.8 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $14.4 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted revenues 1 were $296.0 million, an increase of $40.1 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

were $104.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.8 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $14.0 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net revenues were $294.9 million, an increase of $39.1 million, or 15%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted revenues were $104.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.8 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $14.4 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, adjusted revenues were $296.0 million, an increase of $40.1 million, or 16%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. On an adjusted basis, pre-tax pre-provision earnings 1 were $49.0 million, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

were $49.0 million, an increase of 6% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 12% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Net interest income totaled $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.6 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $17.0 million, or 24%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $246.5 million, an increase of $42.7 million, or 21%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

totaled $88.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $6.6 million, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of $17.0 million, or 24%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net interest income was $246.5 million, an increase of $42.7 million, or 21%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net interest margin increased 29 basis points to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the effects of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 33 basis points to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.24% in the second quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 38 basis points to 2.36%, and loan yields increased 16 basis points to 4.45%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the third quarter of 2022 was nine basis points. The cost of deposits increased three basis points to nine basis points for the third quarter of 2022 compared to six basis points in the prior quarter.

increased 29 basis points to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the effects of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 33 basis points to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.24% in the second quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 38 basis points to 2.36%, and loan yields increased 16 basis points to 4.45%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the third quarter of 2022 was nine basis points. The cost of deposits increased three basis points to nine basis points for the third quarter of 2022 compared to six basis points in the prior quarter. Noninterest income totaled $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $2.9 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income was $48.4 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Results for the third quarter of 2022 included the following: Service charges on deposits, which increased $0.1 million compared to the prior quarter and $1.0 million year over year, continue to benefit from growth in commercial deposit relationships. Despite the impact of market declines, the wealth management division has demonstrated continued success in building relationships, and during the third quarter of 2022, we transitioned $100.0 million in customer deposit outstandings to assets under management in our wealth division. Mortgage banking fees continue to be impacted by the overall slowdown attributed to significant increases in mortgage rates and low inventory levels, declining $0.5 million compared to the prior quarter. Other income increased by $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to the prior quarter, with increases in SBIC investment income offset by lower loan-swap related income. The Company recognized $0.4 million in securities losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 and nominal losses in the third quarter of 2021. Losses in each period represent mark to market adjustment on the Company’s CRA-qualified mutual fund.

totaled $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $2.9 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, noninterest income was $48.4 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 7%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Results for the third quarter of 2022 included the following: The provision for credit losses was $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase reflects loan growth, along with changes in economic forecast factors, and losses that may result from the impact of Hurricane Ian on our borrowers.

was $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million in the prior quarter. The increase reflects loan growth, along with changes in economic forecast factors, and losses that may result from the impact of Hurricane Ian on our borrowers. Noninterest expense was $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.2 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $6.1 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. Of the increase, $2.6 million was unique to the quarter, including the provision for unfunded commitments, recruiting, and project-related expenses that are not expected to recur. Noninterest expense was $176.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $147.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Changes from the second quarter of 2022 included the following: Salaries and wages increased $0.4 million to $28.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter the Company had the opportunity to invest in a team of well-seasoned C&I focused commercial bankers, treasury officers, and credit officers in North Florida, complementing our acquisition of Drummond and further expanding our reach in Ocala and Gainesville. Additionally, we expanded our commercial banking team in West and Central Florida, adding a significant number of bankers in these markets. Lastly, we hired numerous support and treasury roles supporting the Company's successful strategy of banking middle market operating companies. Outsourced data processing costs decreased by $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily attributed to merger related conversion costs incurred in the second quarter of 2022. Occupancy costs increased quarter over quarter as a result of the Company acquiring two branch properties that it had previously leased. The resulting write-offs of lease assets of $0.9 million impacted occupancy expense during the quarter, with ongoing expected annual savings of $0.3 million in net occupancy expense on these branches. Legal and professional fees increased by $0.8 million to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting higher merger-related expenses and professional fees on a project that was completed. The prior quarter included a $1.0 million gain on sale of an OREO property. No OREO sale activity occurred in the third quarter. Other expenses increased by $2.2 million, primarily reflecting higher merger-related expenses and higher recruiting costs. A $1.0 million provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments reflects modeled results of changes in economic factors.

was $61.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.2 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $6.1 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. Of the increase, $2.6 million was unique to the quarter, including the provision for unfunded commitments, recruiting, and project-related expenses that are not expected to recur. Noninterest expense was $176.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $147.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Changes from the second quarter of 2022 included the following: Seacoast recorded $9.1 million of income tax expense in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million refund of Florida corporate income tax paid in prior periods. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2021.

in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2022 included a $1.0 million refund of Florida corporate income tax paid in prior periods. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 2.16% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.00% in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.95% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the ratio was primarily driven by a decline in total assets from the prior quarter.

to average tangible assets was 2.16% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2.00% in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.95% in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the ratio was primarily driven by a decline in total assets from the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio was 57.13% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 56.22% in the second quarter of 2022 and 59.55% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.28% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 53.15% in the second quarter of 2022 and 51.50% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of $10.3 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion. Book value per share was $20.95 on September 30, 2022, compared to $21.65 on June 30, 2022, and $22.12 on September 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share totaled $15.98 on September 30, 2022 compared to $16.66 on June 30, 2022 and $17.52 on September 30, 2021. A continued decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $2.93 when compared to December 31, 2021.

of $10.3 billion and of $1.3 billion. was $20.95 on September 30, 2022, compared to $21.65 on June 30, 2022, and $22.12 on September 30, 2021. totaled $15.98 on September 30, 2022 compared to $16.66 on June 30, 2022 and $17.52 on September 30, 2021. A continued decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates negatively impacted tangible book value per share by $2.93 when compared to December 31, 2021. Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion on September 30, 2022, an increase of $39.9 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2022. Purchases during the third quarter of 2022 totaled $199.6 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued securities at an average yield of 3.81%. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvest its excess liquidity.

totaled $2.6 billion on September 30, 2022, an increase of $39.9 million, or 2%, compared to June 30, 2022. Purchases during the third quarter of 2022 totaled $199.6 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued securities at an average yield of 3.81%. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvest its excess liquidity. Loans totaled $6.7 billion on September 30, 2022, an increase of $149.3 million compared to June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP, loans outstanding grew 10% on an annualized basis. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines.

totaled $6.7 billion on September 30, 2022, an increase of $149.3 million compared to June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP, loans outstanding grew 10% on an annualized basis. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines. Loan originations were $554.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 24% compared to $734.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The weighted average add-on rate for loan outstandings increased to 5.50% by the end of the third quarter. Commercial originations were $340.4 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $461.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $331.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Consumer originations in the third quarter of 2022 were $128.6 million, compared to $126.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $66.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase from the prior year is primarily the result of consumer lending teams that joined the Company in late 2021. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $42.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 and $95.1 million in the third quarter of 2021. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $69.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $103.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, and $250.8 million in the third quarter of 2021.

were $554.7 million in the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 24% compared to $734.0 million in the second quarter of 2022. The weighted average add-on rate for loan outstandings increased to 5.50% by the end of the third quarter. Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $641.4 million on September 30, 2022, an increase of 3% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 34% from September 30, 2021. Commercial pipelines were $530.4 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 11% from $476.7 million at June 30, 2022, and an increase of 44% from $368.9 million at September 30, 2021. The Company continues to focus on generating disciplined growth in full relationships, including credit facilities, deposit relationships, and wealth opportunities. Consumer pipelines were $43.7 million as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of 42% from $75.5 million at June 30, 2022, and an increase of 41% from $31.0 million at September 30, 2021. The decline in the consumer pipeline is the result of higher rates slowing consumer loan demand. Residential saleable pipelines were $6.6 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $14.7 million at June 30, 2022, and $42.8 million at September 30, 2021. Retained residential pipelines were $60.7 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to $53.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $35.4 million at September 30, 2021.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $641.4 million on September 30, 2022, an increase of 3% from June 30, 2022 and an increase of 34% from September 30, 2021. Total deposits were $8.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $423.5 million, or 5%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $431.2 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decline in deposits from the prior quarter included $100 million in transfers to wealth AUM, a $110 million decline in public funds moving to the state’s investment program, a $41 million decline in time deposits, and a $25 million decline in brokered deposits. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 74% during the quarter, has maintained balance sheet flexibility supporting expansion of the net interest margin. At September 30, 2022, the percentage of total transaction account balances to overall deposit funding increased to 65%, which continues to support the Company’s ability to maintain a consistently low cost of deposits. Average noninterest demand account balances increased from the second quarter of 2022, overcoming a typical summer seasonal decline. The overall cost of deposits increased three basis points from the prior quarter.

were $8.8 billion as of September 30, 2022, a decrease of $423.5 million, or 5%, compared to June 30, 2022, and an increase of $431.2 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decline in deposits from the prior quarter included $100 million in transfers to wealth AUM, a $110 million decline in public funds moving to the state’s investment program, a $41 million decline in time deposits, and a $25 million decline in brokered deposits. The Company has continued to manage deposit pricing lower than competitors, and with an average loan-to-deposit ratio of 74% during the quarter, has maintained balance sheet flexibility supporting expansion of the net interest margin.

Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment.

remain strong with charge-offs, non-accruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. The Company remains diligent in its monitoring of these metrics, as well as changes in the broader economic environment. Nonperforming loans decreased by $5.0 million to $21.5 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.32% at September 30, 2022, 0.40% at June 30, 2022, and 0.55% at September 30, 2021.

decreased by $5.0 million to $21.5 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.32% at September 30, 2022, 0.40% at June 30, 2022, and 0.55% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.23% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.27% at June 30, 2022, and 0.47% at September 30, 2021.

declined to 0.23% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.27% at June 30, 2022, and 0.47% at September 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.42% at September 30, 2022, 1.39% at June 30, 2022, and 1.49% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at September 30, 2022 was 1.43%, compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2022, and 1.54% at September 30, 2021.

was 1.42% at September 30, 2022, 1.39% at June 30, 2022, and 1.49% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at September 30, 2022 was 1.43%, compared to 1.39% at June 30, 2022, and 1.54% at September 30, 2021. Net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.01%.

of $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 and net charge-offs of $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.01%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $589 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $589 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 30% and 191% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 29% and 192% respectively, at June 30, 2022. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 28% and 175%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.



Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet, with a tier 1 capital ratio at September 30, 2022, of 16.5% compared to 16.8% at June 30, 2022, and 17.7% at September 30, 2021. The total capital ratio was 17.5% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.1% at September 30, 2022.

at September 30, 2022, of 16.5% compared to 16.8% at June 30, 2022, and 17.7% at September 30, 2021. The was 17.5% and the was 12.1% at September 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2022 totaled $218.6 million, with decreases from the prior quarter resulting from loan growth, more modest deployment of liquidity in investments in the securities portfolio, and deposit outflows.

at September 30, 2022 totaled $218.6 million, with decreases from the prior quarter resulting from loan growth, more modest deployment of liquidity in investments in the securities portfolio, and deposit outflows. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.79% at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.74% at June 30, 2022, and 10.62% at September 30, 2021. Declines in the value of available for sale securities due to rising interest rates in 2022 negatively impacted equity year to date by $180.2 million.





was 9.79% at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.74% at June 30, 2022, and 10.62% at September 30, 2021. Declines in the value of available for sale securities due to rising interest rates in 2022 negatively impacted equity year to date by $180.2 million. At September 30, 2022, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $165.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $2.1 billion. Additionally, $2.1 billion of debt securities and $959.3 million of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.



1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 Selected balance sheet data: Total assets $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 Gross loans 6,690,845 6,541,548 6,451,217 5,925,029 5,905,884 Total deposits 8,765,414 9,188,953 9,243,768 8,067,589 8,334,172 Performance measures: Net income $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.22 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 43,143 42,580 33,095 40,855 35,215 Average diluted shares outstanding 61,961 61,923 61,704 59,016 57,645 Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 Return on (annualized): Average assets (ROA) 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.93 % Average tangible assets (ROTA)2 1.17 1.29 0.85 1.51 1.00 Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2 11.53 13.01 8.02 14.29 9.56 Tangible common equity to tangible assets2 9.79 9.74 9.90 11.09 10.62 Tangible book value per share2 $ 15.98 $ 16.66 $ 17.12 $ 17.84 $ 17.52 Efficiency ratio 57.13 % 56.22 % 62.33 % 53.70 % 59.55 % Adjusted operating measures1: Adjusted net income $ 32,837 $ 36,327 $ 27,056 $ 36,854 $ 29,350 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings $ 48,989 $ 46,397 $ 41,737 $ 42,258 $ 43,901 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.53 0.59 0.44 0.62 0.51 Adjusted ROTA2 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.06 % 1.49 % 1.23 % Adjusted ROTCE2 12.48 13.97 10.01 14.11 11.72 Adjusted efficiency ratio 53.28 53.15 54.86 53.43 51.50 Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2 2.16 2.00 1.99 1.96 1.95 Other data: Market capitalization3 $ 1,858,429 $ 2,028,996 $ 2,144,586 $ 2,070,465 $ 1,972,784 Full-time equivalent employees 1,156 1,095 1,066 989 995 Number of ATMs 79 79 79 75 72 Full-service banking offices 58 58 58 54 52 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Third Quarter 2022 Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

During the third quarter, Seacoast launched several new digital banking features by building an even more competitive digital experience while positioning the bank to scale across the state. The addition of an online account opening functionality streamlines account opening for customers and enhanced fraud protection tools for both businesses and consumers provides additional safeguards.

Seacoast’s online banking features are now available in both English and Spanish, supporting customer preferences and enhancing our ability to bring relationship-based banking to markets across the state.

Driving Sustainable Growth and Expanding our Footprint

As the Company continues its focus on building the leading commercial bank in Florida, Chris Rolle and Brannon Fitch, previously Regional Presidents in West and North Florida, respectively, have taken on new roles as South Group President and North Group President, responsible for leading the commercial banking teams in their respective markets.

During the quarter, the Company recruited a well-seasoned and successful C&I focused commercial banking team in North Florida, complementing the Drummond acquisition, and expanding its reach into Ocala and Gainesville. The Company also expanded its commercial banking team in West and Central Florida. Additionally, well-seasoned successful treasury talent was added to the franchise in multiple markets, supporting the Company’s successful strategy of banking middle market operating companies.

The Company completed the acquisition of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. on October 7, 2022, adding meaningful scale in Miami-Dade county and a growth-oriented team with deep local relationships. The technology conversion went extremely well, and the Miami-Dade county team is now fully focused on growing the franchise.

Also on October 7, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Drummond Bancshares, Inc. Drummond is a 32 year-old institution with a seasoned, consistently profitable franchise. Its low-cost core deposits are driven by deep customer loyalty, and the acquisition adds presence in the rapidly growing North Florida market. As of September 30, 2022, Drummond’s demand deposits represented 78% of its total deposits.

The upcoming acquisition of Professional Holding Corp. expands the Company’s presence in the tri-county South Florida area, with a relationship-driven team focused on local businesses. The acquisition will further enhance Seacoast’s branch network and add scarcity value in a robust banking market.



Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

Seacoast has been recognized by the Human Rights Foundation for the third consecutive year, earning a perfect score for Workplace Equality in the 2022 Corporate Equality index.

For the second year in a row, Seacoast is thrilled to be named one of the Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work, which highlights our commitment to employees’ well-being, as well as our numerous diversity and inclusion initiatives.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

Seacoast will host a conference call on October 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the third quarter 2022 earnings results and business trends. Investors may call in (toll-free) by dialing (866) 374-5140 (passcode: 6944 8197#; host: Charles Shaffer). Charts will be used during the conference call and may be accessed at Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com by selecting "Presentations" under the heading "News/Events." A replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning late afternoon on October 28, 2022, and can be accessed via a link at www.SeacoastBanking.com under the heading “Corporate Information,” using the passcode EV00136823.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Seacoast's website at www.SeacoastBanking.com. The link is located under the heading “Corporate Information.” Beginning late afternoon on October 28, 2022, an archived version of the webcast can be accessed from this same subsection of the website. The archived webcast will be available for one year.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $10.3 billion in assets and $8.8 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2022. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Additional Information

Seacoast has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the proposed merger of Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank with and into Seacoast and Seacoast National Bank, respectively. The registration statement in connection with the merger includes a proxy statement of Professional Holding Corp. and a prospectus of Seacoast. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. WE URGE INVESTORS TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGERS OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Investors may obtain these documents free of charge at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). In addition, documents filed with the SEC by Seacoast will be available free of charge by contacting Investor Relations at (772) 288-6085.

Professional Holding Corp. and Professional Bank, their directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed mergers with and into Seacoast and Seacoast National Bank. Information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation of Professional Holding Corp. and a description of its direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning, and protections, of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, cost savings, enhanced revenues, economic and seasonal conditions in the Company’s markets, and improvements to reported earnings that may be realized from cost controls, tax law changes, new initiatives and for integration of banks that the Company has acquired, including Apollo Bancshares, Inc. and Drummond Banking Company, or expects to acquire, including Professional Holding Corp. as well as statements with respect to Seacoast's objectives, strategic plans, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, any of which may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants thereof and related effects on the U.S. economy. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates and intentions about future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company’s control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Seacoast to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect the Company to update any forward-looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical fact could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through the use of words such as "may", "will", "anticipate", "assume", "should", "support", "indicate", "would", "believe", "contemplate", "expect", "estimate", "continue", "further", "plan", "point to", "project", "could", "intend", "target" or other similar words and expressions of the future. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: the effects of future economic and market conditions, including seasonality, and the risk of economic recession; the adverse impact of COVID-19 (economic and otherwise) on the Company and its customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the adverse impacts to our business, financial position, results of operations and prospects; government or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, as well as legislative, tax and regulatory changes, including those that impact the money supply and inflation; changes in accounting policies, rules and practices, including the impact of the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology; the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, liquidity and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate sensitive assets and liabilities; interest rate risks, sensitivities and the shape of the yield curve; uncertainty related to the impact of LIBOR calculations on securities, loans and debt; changes in borrower credit risks and payment behaviors including as a result of the financial impact of COVID-19; changes in retail distribution strategies, customer preferences and behavior (including as a result of economic factors); changes in the availability and cost of credit and capital in the financial markets; changes in the prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; our ability to comply with any regulatory requirements; the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect Seacoast or the banking industry; the Company’s concentration in commercial real estate loans and in real estate collateral in Florida; inaccuracies or other failures from the use of models, including the failure of assumptions and estimates, as well as differences in, and changes to, economic, market and credit conditions; the impact on the valuation of Seacoast’s investments due to market volatility or counterparty payment risk, as well as the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our fee income from our brokerage and wealth management businesses; statutory and regulatory dividend restrictions; increases in regulatory capital requirements for banking organizations generally; the risks of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, including Seacoast’s ability to continue to identify acquisition targets, successfully acquire and integrate desirable financial institutions and realize expected revenues and revenue synergies; changes in technology or products that may be more difficult, costly, or less effective than anticipated; the Company’s ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including as a result of employees working remotely; inability of Seacoast’s risk management framework to manage risks associated with the Company’s business; dependence on key suppliers or vendors to obtain equipment or services for the business on acceptable terms, including the impact of supply chain disruptions; reduction in or the termination of Seacoast’s ability to use the online- or mobile-based platform that is critical to the Company’s business growth strategy; the effects of war or other conflicts, including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine, acts of terrorism, natural disasters, health emergencies, epidemics or pandemics, or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; unexpected outcomes of and the costs associated with, existing or new litigation involving the Company, including as a result of the Company’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”); Seacoast’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; potential claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions; the risks that deferred tax assets could be reduced if estimates of future taxable income from the Company’s operations and tax planning strategies are less than currently estimated and sales of capital stock could trigger a reduction in the amount of net operating loss carryforwards that the Company may be able to utilize for income tax purposes; the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, non-bank financial technology providers, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds and other financial institutions operating in the Company’s market areas and elsewhere, including institutions operating regionally, nationally and internationally, together with such competitors offering banking products and services by mail, telephone, computer and the Internet; the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for possible credit losses.

The risks relating to the mergers of Apollo Bancshares, Inc., Drummond Banking Company and Professional Holding Corp. includes, without limitation: the diversion of management's time on issues related to the mergers; unexpected transaction costs, including the costs of integrating operations; the risks that the businesses will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the potential failure to fully or timely realize expected revenues and revenue synergies, including as the result of revenues following the mergers being lower than expected; the risk of deposit and customer attrition; any changes in deposit mix; unexpected operating and other costs, which may differ or change from expectations; the risks of customer and employee loss and business disruptions, including, without limitation, as the result of difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees; increased competitive pressures and solicitations of customers by competitors; as well as the difficulties and risks inherent with entering new markets.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 under "Special Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", and otherwise in the Company’s SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at www.sec.gov.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 3Q'22 3Q'21 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 82,580 $ 88,073 Adjusted net income1 32,837 36,327 27,056 36,854 29,350 96,220 98,098 Net interest income2 88,399 81,764 76,639 72,412 71,455 246,802 204,129 Net interest margin2,3 3.67 % 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.44 % 3.32 % Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 43,143 42,580 33,095 40,855 35,215 118,818 108,978 Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 48,989 46,397 41,737 42,258 43,901 137,123 122,303 Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.10 % 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.03 % 1.29 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.17 1.29 0.85 1.51 1.00 1.11 1.37 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.27 1.38 1.06 1.49 1.23 1.24 1.48 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.16 2.00 1.99 1.96 1.95 2.05 2.03 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 8.60 9.73 5.96 11.06 7.29 8.08 9.93 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 11.53 13.01 8.02 14.29 9.56 10.82 12.89 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 12.48 13.97 10.01 14.11 11.72 12.13 13.91 Efficiency ratio5 57.13 56.22 62.33 53.70 59.55 58.45 55.99 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.28 53.15 54.86 53.43 51.50 53.73 52.29 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 15.72 17.45 17.14 20.89 21.09 16.74 20.40 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.79 9.74 9.89 11.09 10.62 9.79 10.62 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 73.90 70.60 71.25 70.29 69.97 71.92 74.86 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 76.35 71.34 70.01 73.84 71.46 76.35 71.46 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 1.33 $ 1.56 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.48 0.53 0.34 0.62 0.40 1.35 1.57 Adjusted earnings1 0.53 0.59 0.44 0.62 0.51 1.56 1.74 Book value per share common 20.95 21.65 22.15 22.40 22.12 20.95 22.12 Tangible book value per share 15.98 16.66 17.12 17.84 17.52 15.98 17.52 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.47 0.26 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 3Q'22 3Q'21 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 15,653 $ 12,387 $ 10,041 $ 8,574 $ 7,775 $ 38,081 $ 20,632 Nontaxable 138 138 140 139 143 416 438 Fees on PPP loans 295 676 1,373 3,011 5,218 2,344 14,485 Interest on PPP loans 25 65 150 341 699 240 3,446 Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 73,650 68,566 65,595 61,049 58,507 207,811 169,139 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 1,643 1,917 933 828 867 4,493 2,162 Total Interest Income 91,404 83,749 78,232 73,942 73,209 253,385 210,302 Interest on deposits 1,623 994 767 711 849 3,384 2,894 Interest on time certificates 380 436 468 494 583 1,284 2,294 Interest on borrowed money 1,117 672 475 448 453 2,264 1,378 Total Interest Expense 3,120 2,102 1,710 1,653 1,885 6,932 6,566 Net Interest Income 88,284 81,647 76,522 72,289 71,324 246,453 203,736 Provision for credit losses 4,676 822 6,556 (3,942 ) 5,091 12,054 (5,479 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 83,608 80,825 69,966 76,231 66,233 234,399 209,215 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,504 3,408 2,801 2,606 2,495 9,713 7,171 Interchange income 4,138 4,255 4,128 4,135 4,131 12,521 12,096 Wealth management income 2,732 2,774 2,659 2,356 2,562 8,165 7,272 Mortgage banking fees 434 932 1,686 2,030 2,550 3,052 9,752 Marine finance fees 209 312 191 147 152 712 518 SBA gains 108 473 156 200 812 737 1,331 BOLI income 1,363 1,349 1,334 1,295 1,128 4,046 2,859 Other 3,977 3,761 2,870 6,316 5,228 10,608 11,221 16,465 17,264 15,825 19,085 19,058 49,554 52,220 Securities losses, net (362 ) (300 ) (452 ) (379 ) (30 ) (1,114 ) (199 ) Total Noninterest Income 16,103 16,964 15,373 18,706 19,028 48,440 52,021 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 28,420 28,056 28,219 25,005 27,919 84,695 72,278 Employee benefits 4,074 4,151 5,501 4,763 4,177 13,726 13,110 Outsourced data processing costs 5,393 6,043 6,156 5,165 5,610 17,592 14,754 Telephone / data lines 973 908 733 790 810 2,614 2,433 Occupancy 5,046 4,050 3,986 3,500 3,541 13,082 10,640 Furniture and equipment 1,462 1,588 1,426 1,403 1,567 4,476 3,987 Marketing 1,461 1,882 1,171 1,060 1,353 4,514 3,523 Legal and professional fees 3,794 2,946 4,789 2,461 4,151 11,529 8,915 FDIC assessments 760 699 789 713 651 2,248 1,692 Amortization of intangibles 1,446 1,446 1,446 1,304 1,306 4,338 3,729 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale 9 (968 ) (164 ) (175 ) 66 (1,123 ) (89 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 1,015 — 142 — 133 1,157 133 Other 7,506 5,347 4,723 4,274 3,984 17,576 12,067 Total Noninterest Expense 61,359 56,148 58,917 50,263 55,268 176,424 147,172 Income Before Income Taxes 38,352 41,641 26,422 44,674 29,993 106,415 114,064 Income taxes 9,115 8,886 5,834 8,344 7,049 23,835 25,991 Net Income $ 29,237 $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 82,580 $ 88,073 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 1.33 $ 1.56 Net income basic 0.48 0.53 0.34 0.62 0.40 1.35 1.57 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.47 0.26 Average diluted shares outstanding 61,961 61,923 61,704 59,016 57,645 61,867 56,441 Average basic shares outstanding 61,442 61,409 61,127 58,462 57,148 61,327 55,954





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 176,463 $ 363,343 $ 351,128 $ 238,750 $ 199,460 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 42,152 538,025 871,387 498,979 1,028,235 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 218,615 901,368 1,222,515 737,729 1,227,695 Time deposits with other banks 4,481 4,730 5,975 — 750 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,860,734 1,800,791 1,706,619 1,644,319 1,546,155 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 774,706 794,785 747,004 638,640 526,502 Total Debt Securities 2,635,440 2,595,576 2,453,623 2,282,959 2,072,657 Loans held for sale 1,620 14,205 20,615 31,791 49,597 Loans 6,690,845 6,541,548 6,451,217 5,925,029 5,905,884 Less: Allowance for credit losses (95,329 ) (90,769 ) (89,838 ) (83,315 ) (87,823 ) Net Loans 6,595,516 6,450,779 6,361,379 5,841,714 5,818,061 Bank premises and equipment, net 81,648 74,784 74,617 72,404 71,250 Other real estate owned 2,419 2,419 11,567 13,618 13,628 Goodwill 286,606 286,606 286,606 252,154 252,154 Other intangible assets, net 18,583 20,062 21,549 14,845 16,153 Bank owned life insurance 209,087 207,724 206,375 205,041 193,747 Net deferred tax assets 83,139 60,080 47,222 27,321 24,187 Other assets 208,081 193,371 192,774 201,857 153,619 Total Assets $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,529,489 $ 3,593,201 $ 3,522,700 $ 3,075,534 $ 3,086,466 Interest-bearing demand 2,170,251 2,269,148 2,253,562 1,890,212 1,845,165 Savings 938,081 946,738 937,839 895,019 834,309 Money market 1,700,737 1,911,847 1,999,027 1,651,881 1,951,639 Other time certificates 312,840 350,571 397,491 404,601 437,973 Brokered time certificates — — — — 20,000 Time certificates of more than $250,000 114,016 117,448 133,149 150,342 158,620 Total Deposits 8,765,414 9,188,953 9,243,768 8,067,589 8,334,172 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 94,191 110,578 120,922 121,565 105,548 Subordinated debt 71,857 71,786 71,716 71,646 71,576 Other liabilities 125,971 110,812 112,126 109,897 91,682 Total Liabilities 9,057,433 9,482,129 9,548,532 8,370,697 8,602,978 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 6,148 6,141 6,124 5,850 5,835 Additional paid in capital 1,068,241 1,065,167 1,062,462 963,851 959,644 Retained earnings 412,166 393,431 371,192 358,598 329,918 Treasury stock (11,539 ) (11,632 ) (10,459 ) (10,569 ) (10,146 ) 1,475,016 1,453,107 1,429,319 1,317,730 1,285,251 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (187,214 ) (123,532 ) (73,034 ) (6,994 ) 5,269 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,287,802 1,329,575 1,356,285 1,310,736 1,290,520 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 10,345,235 $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 Common shares outstanding 61,476 61,410 61,239 58,504 58,349





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 3Q'22 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 Credit Analysis Net charge-offs (recoveries) - non-acquired loans $ 129 $ (75 ) $ 72 $ 541 $ 198 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - acquired loans (26 ) (49 ) 7 29 1,234 Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 103 (124 ) 79 570 1,432 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - non-acquired loans 0.01 % — % — % 0.04 % 0.01 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - acquired loans — — — — 0.09 Total Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.01 — — 0.04 0.10 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 82,980 $ 70,215 $ 67,261 $ 64,710 $ 64,740 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 12,349 20,554 22,577 18,605 23,083 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 95,329 $ 90,769 $ 89,838 $ 83,315 $ 87,823 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 5,651,741 $ 5,389,405 $ 5,169,973 $ 4,860,171 $ 4,608,801 Acquired loans at end of period 1,033,810 1,134,940 1,241,988 973,751 1,106,481 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period 5,294 17,203 39,256 91,107 190,602 Total Loans $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 $ 5,925,029 $ 5,905,884 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.47 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.40 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.42 1.39 1.39 1.41 1.49 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.43 1.39 1.40 1.43 1.54 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 1.81 1.84 1.89 2.27 2.27 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 21,464 $ 26,442 $ 26,209 $ 30,598 $ 32,612 Other real estate owned 109 109 9,256 12,223 11,843 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 2,310 2,310 2,310 1,395 1,785 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 23,883 $ 28,861 $ 37,775 $ 44,216 $ 46,240 Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 4,149 $ 4,022 $ 4,454 $ 3,917 $ 4,047 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.32 % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.52 % 0.55 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.23 0.27 0.35 0.46 0.47 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Loans 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Construction and land development $ 361,913 $ 350,025 $ 259,421 $ 230,824 $ 227,459 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,253,459 1,254,343 1,284,515 1,197,774 1,201,336 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied1 2,107,614 1,972,540 1,966,150 1,736,439 1,673,587 Residential real estate1 1,599,765 1,647,465 1,599,645 1,425,354 1,467,329 Commercial and financial 1,182,384 1,124,771 1,132,506 1,069,356 982,552 Consumer 180,416 175,201 169,724 174,175 163,019 Paycheck Protection Program 5,294 17,203 39,256 91,107 190,602 Total Loans $ 6,690,845 $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 $ 5,925,029 $ 5,905,884 1In 3Q'22, $100 million in loans to commercial borrowers collateralized by residential properties were reclassified from "Residential real estate" to "Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied."





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 3Q'22 2Q'22 3Q'21 (Amounts in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Yield/

Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,665,104 $ 15,653 2.35 % $ 2,517,879 $ 12,387 1.97 % $ 1,971,520 $ 7,775 1.58 % Nontaxable 22,064 174 3.15 22,443 175 3.12 25,311 181 2.86 Total Securities 2,687,168 15,827 2.36 2,540,322 12,562 1.98 1,996,831 7,956 1.59 Federal funds sold 203,815 1,062 2.07 644,144 1,281 0.80 1,056,691 406 0.15 Other investments 45,193 581 5.10 46,257 636 5.51 35,306 461 5.18 Loans excluding PPP loans 6,597,828 73,730 4.43 6,454,444 68,647 4.27 5,422,350 58,600 4.29 PPP loans 10,114 320 12.54 26,322 741 11.29 281,724 5,917 8.33 Total Loans 6,607,942 74,050 4.45 6,480,766 69,388 4.29 5,704,074 64,517 4.49 Total Earning Assets 9,544,118 91,520 3.80 9,711,489 83,867 3.46 8,792,902 73,340 3.31 Allowance for credit losses (91,348 ) (90,242 ) (88,412 ) Cash and due from banks 331,947 389,695 386,781 Premises and equipment 76,357 74,614 70,667 Intangible assets 305,935 307,411 254,980 Bank owned life insurance 208,193 206,839 164,879 Other assets 210,136 240,712 171,937 Total Assets $ 10,585,338 $ 10,840,518 $ 9,753,734 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,215,899 $ 757 0.14 % $ 2,262,408 $ 293 0.05 % $ 1,891,092 $ 219 0.05 % Savings 944,128 65 0.03 962,264 64 0.03 842,018 65 0.03 Money market 1,806,014 802 0.18 1,938,421 637 0.13 1,860,386 565 0.12 Time deposits 445,840 380 0.34 496,186 436 0.35 572,661 583 0.40 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 111,902 309 1.10 120,437 94 0.31 120,507 35 0.12 Other borrowings 71,810 808 4.46 71,740 579 3.24 71,530 418 2.32 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,595,593 3,121 0.22 5,851,456 2,103 0.14 5,358,194 1,885 0.14 Noninterest demand 3,529,844 3,520,700 2,985,582 Other liabilities 110,426 117,794 161,411 Total Liabilities 9,235,863 9,489,950 8,505,187 Shareholders' equity 1,349,475 1,350,568 1,248,547 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 10,585,338 $ 10,840,518 $ 9,753,734 Cost of deposits 0.09 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.09 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 88,399 3.67 % $ 81,764 3.38 % $ 71,455 3.22 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,530,742 $ 38,081 2.01 % $ 1,718,671 $ 20,632 1.60 % Nontaxable 22,842 526 3.07 25,606 554 2.88 Total Securities 2,553,584 38,607 2.02 1,744,277 21,186 1.62 Federal funds sold 526,890 2,693 0.68 725,013 706 0.13 Other investments 45,483 1,800 5.29 75,826 1,456 2.57 Loans excluding PPP loans 6,444,253 208,052 4.32 5,222,629 169,417 4.34 PPP loans 32,597 2,584 10.60 464,397 17,930 5.16 Total Loans 6,476,850 210,636 4.35 5,687,026 187,347 4.40 Total Earning Assets 9,602,807 253,736 3.53 8,232,142 210,695 3.42 Allowance for credit losses (89,700 ) (88,717 ) Cash and due from banks 362,369 323,693 Premises and equipment 75,617 71,644 Intangible assets 305,895 242,820 Bank owned life insurance 206,854 143,601 Other assets 220,790 167,775 Total Assets $ 10,684,632 $ 9,092,958 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,192,331 $ 1,240 0.08 % $ 1,728,985 $ 712 0.06 % Savings 943,982 194 0.03 785,447 320 0.05 Money market 1,906,407 1,951 0.14 1,736,519 1,862 0.14 Time deposits 500,482 1,284 0.34 605,269 2,294 0.51 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 116,805 442 0.51 116,304 112 0.13 Other borrowings 71,741 1,823 3.40 71,460 1,266 2.37 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,731,751 6,934 0.16 5,043,984 6,566 0.17 Noninterest demand 3,462,931 2,741,115 Other liabilities 123,279 122,329 Total Liabilities 9,317,961 7,907,428 Shareholders' equity 1,366,672 1,185,530 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 10,684,632 $ 9,092,958 Cost of deposits 0.07 % 0.09 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.10 % 0.11 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 246,802 3.44 % $ 204,129 3.32 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 2,827,591 $ 2,945,445 $ 2,939,595 $ 2,477,111 $ 2,535,922 Retail 447,848 464,214 458,809 458,626 416,779 Public funds 210,662 143,075 86,419 107,523 84,337 Other 43,388 40,467 37,877 32,274 49,428 Total Noninterest Demand 3,529,489 3,593,201 3,522,700 3,075,534 3,086,466 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 759,286 769,948 610,109 497,466 554,366 Retail 1,199,112 1,207,698 1,392,490 1,144,635 1,069,668 Brokered 81,799 — — — — Public funds 130,054 291,502 250,963 248,111 221,131 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,170,251 2,269,148 2,253,562 1,890,212 1,845,165 Total transaction accounts Commercial 3,586,877 3,715,393 3,549,704 2,974,577 3,090,288 Retail 1,646,960 1,671,912 1,851,299 1,603,261 1,486,447 Public funds 340,716 434,577 337,382 355,634 305,468 Other 43,388 40,467 37,877 32,274 49,428 Total Transaction Accounts 5,617,941 5,862,349 5,776,262 4,965,746 4,931,631 Savings 938,081 946,738 937,839 895,019 834,309 Money market Commercial 788,009 819,452 856,117 732,639 827,901 Retail 857,914 914,918 931,702 840,054 834,628 Brokered — 106,823 126,168 8,007 196,548 Public funds 54,814 70,654 85,040 71,181 92,562 Total Money Market 1,700,737 1,911,847 1,999,027 1,651,881 1,951,639 Brokered time certificates — — — — 20,000 Other time certificates 426,856 468,019 530,640 554,943 596,593 426,856 468,019 530,640 554,943 616,593 Total Deposits $ 8,683,615 $ 9,188,953 $ 9,243,768 $ 8,067,589 $ 8,334,172 Customer sweep accounts $ 94,191 $ 110,578 $ 120,922 $ 121,565 $ 105,548



Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.



