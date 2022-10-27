Chula Vista City Attorney Candidate Dan Smith Requests Public Debate Over Democratic Party's Insistence on Promoting Dead Candidate

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Smith, candidate for City of Chula Vista City Attorney, is requesting a public, televised debate with Rebecca Taylor, Acting Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party (SDCDP), over her organization's continued promotion of deceased candidate Simon Silva. Despite numerous attempts by Smith to warn the SDCDP over misinformation, it continues to promote Silva's candidacy without properly informing Chula Vista voters of his passing, as well as the costs to taxpayers should he win in November.



"The San Diego Democratic Party is in a win-at-all-cost mentality, which sadly, includes the promotion of my deceased opponent without explaining the ramifications should he win. We're seeing something similar in the Pennsylvania Senate race with John Fetterman. Ultimately, it's the voters and taxpayers who end up losing from these Machiavellian campaign tactics," said Smith.

On October 18th, Smith issued a letter to the SDCDP demanding that it "cease misinformation, as well as any and all advertising, promotions and endorsements for Mr. Simon Silva" and also warned of a costly, multi-million-dollar special election funded by taxpayers if Silva were to be elected. A formal response has yet to be received, prompting Smith to request a televised debate over the matter.

Additionally, Smith, a non-partisan Republican, fears his warning message is not properly reaching voters and that many of them would agree the millions of dollars required for a special election would be better spent on public safety, homelessness and filling potholes.

Smith also stated, "The Democratic party is not abiding by their own stated rules about transparency, ethics and conflicts of interest. They have no issues pushing a deceased attorney all so that a Republican can't win the race. Hopefully, Ms. Taylor will accept my invitation to a public debate so voters who have not yet cast their ballots can be properly informed."

For more information, visit Chula4Smith.com

Contact: