Australia's Skills Shortage Hits Mining and Resources Sectors With 33,000 Job Vacancies Expected Over Next 3 Years

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Techforce, one of the leading labour hire companies in Australia, there is a significant shortage of workers already and there will potentially be a peak shortage of 33,000 workers. With strong growth projected for operational and construction work over the next two years on the back of strong commodity prices, the huge skills shortage will require industry and government to work together to ensure the continued strength of the sectors.

The labour hire agency explains that there are $140 billion of projects currently in the pipeline and it's crucial to secure the right people with the right skills to ensure these projects can continue. Techforce explains that the ability for the industry to address the significant labour shortages will impact on the ability to deliver these projects on time and on budget.

A variety of factors are contributing to the worsening skills shortage, says Techforce. Competition for skilled and experienced workers across the country from a variety of industries is having a strong impact, with strong employment prospects in the Eastern States for people who do not wish to relocate to WA for work. Additionally, shutdown work is remaining unseasonably high in the short term as the industry makes up for lost time due to COVID-19.

There are a variety of mining and resources sector roles set to experience shortages, says the leading Perth labour hire company. These roles include mining engineers, metallurgists, underground surveyors, civil, electrical and mechanical engineers, geologists, auto electricians, diesel fitters, mechanical fitters, boiler makers, welders and drillers.

Techforce is consistently on the lookout for new talent to help tackle the skills shortage in WA. Having already engaged over 8,500 employees, the established labour hire Perth team is committed to providing employment and training opportunities for skilled workers. As leaders in labour hire Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin, Techforce explains there are many benefits for those interested in a career in the mining and resources industries.

As they endeavour to extend their pipeline of talented and diverse workers, skilled job seekers are invited to contact Techforce to learn more about upcoming opportunities.

