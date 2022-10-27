Experts at Gingerlilly Weigh In on Why Sustainable Fashion Matters

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Melbourne-based women's sleepwear brand Gingerlilly, fast fashion has a significant environmental impact and from a social perspective has a reputation for being particularly harmful. Committed to making a real change within the fashion industry, Gingerlilly explains how brands can help champion a responsible path to production and how consumers can make more conscious purchasing decisions to help clean up the industry.

As Gingerlilly explains, sustainable fashion brands aim to produce clothing that is ethically made and environmentally friendly. The reason why all brands may not be on board is because being "ethical" often results in profit loss.

The fashion industry is one of the world's biggest polluters, depleting non-renewable resources and emitting extensive greenhouse gases. Additionally, the synthetic fibres often favoured by fast fashion brands such as polyester and nylon can take hundreds of years to break down.

Gingerlilly says that consumers can educate themselves on making environmentally friendly choices when it comes to purchasing clothing, such as choosing quality over quantity and supporting sustainable brands.

Consumers can do their research to learn more about which brands are certified to help them make more sustainable fashion choices. Generally, brands will make it known when they are operating ethically, with sustainability in mind, because they know it is becoming more important to consumers.

A leading supplier of women's pyjamas Australia-wide, Gingerlilly cares about what it produces and how the company produces it, choosing to work with suppliers that are committed to transparency. Setting high standards for the brand and its partners, Gingerlilly works with factories that operate under the highest international certification for labour and sourcing standards to ensure workers' rights are protected.

When it comes to choosing sustainable fabrics, consumers should look for natural, renewable fibres such as cotton and bamboo. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they are also breathable and feel beautiful to wear, explains Gingerlilly.

Committed to making real change, Gingerlilly aims to be as sustainable as possible, through both its manufacturing processes and as part of the broader fashion industry. To learn more about the brand's sustainable practices and to shop for the best quality pyjamas Australia-wide, visit Gingerlilly online today.

